Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
0:27
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Flightmare when passenger sees a ghost
408 views • 07/05/2023

There is 'a new AWAKENING' happening because the people are REALIZING, that 'DEATH' is REAL!... and they are VERY CLOSE TO it! That's the FEAR, that she was EXPERIENCING.

That FEAR was so psychologically JOLTING that it PENETRATES right through to the soul.

Women claims she sees someone on back of American Airlines flight that isn’t “real” . Flight delayed 3 hours due to crew checking for any suspicious activity.

This video was unpacked in Our July 4th, 2023 Blog.

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot


Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
0:15
thumbnail
Take offs and landings are getting MUCH more difficult to accomplish
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
122 views • a month ago
2:09
thumbnail
Netanyahu: We need to root out hamas completely
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
86 views • 3 months ago
0:18
thumbnail
Plane overshoots runway, smashes through fence and hits moving car in McKinney
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
130 views • 3 months ago
0:27
thumbnail
Congressman exposes massive lies about ukraine war
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
99 views • 3 months ago
1:48
thumbnail
Applauding the MODERN nazi criminal in front of EVERYONE!
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
63 views • 4 months ago
0:23
thumbnail
Fedex Boeing 757 lands with gear up as sparks fly
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
185 views • 4 months ago
3:20
thumbnail
How EASY it is to End the war?... "Call back Trump!"
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
75 views • 5 months ago
3:54
thumbnail
BAD OMEN: China's Forbidden City floods for the VERY FIRST TIME!
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
163 views • 6 months ago
1:47
thumbnail
"The forbidden city reportedly flooding for the first time in 600 years!"
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
145 views • 6 months ago
2:09
thumbnail
The Experimental Global Monarchy
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
48 views • 6 months ago
0:58
thumbnail
Global Warming turns to Global Boiling
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
119 views • 6 months ago
2:46
thumbnail
The American Youth are Having Their Eyes Opened
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
126 views • 6 months ago
0:27
thumbnail
Flightmare when passenger sees a ghost
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
408 views • 7 months ago
5:27
thumbnail
Convert the nations against the pride movement
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
32 views • 7 months ago
0:56
thumbnail
4th of July Hammerhead Shark on Pensacola Beach
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
107 views • 7 months ago
2:07
thumbnail
Learn why the Gift of Air Travel is Being Revoked by all of Heaven
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
109 views • 7 months ago
0:44
thumbnail
Sudden Downdraft Pushes Helicopter into the Ocean - April 29, 2023
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
416 views • 8 months ago
0:23
thumbnail
A four-lane bridge COLLAPSES in India, while under Construction - June 4, 2023
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
289 views • 8 months ago
4:33
thumbnail
This war is coming to a swift and bitter end
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
464 views • 8 months ago
2:19
thumbnail
A Law School Professor EXPOSES Biden's indefensible corruption
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
215 views • 8 months ago
6:02
thumbnail
The removal of the false faiths, for the True Faith
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
94 views • 8 months ago
2:03
thumbnail
Piers Morgan Reacts! "I can't quite believe what I heard."
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
55 views • 9 months ago
5:39
thumbnail
A UNIVERSAL RESPONSE to ALL mandatory vaccines
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
402 views • 9 months ago
1:21
thumbnail
Skier hits OBVIOUS rock on first turn on DOUBLE BLACK DIAMOND run
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
515 views • 9 months ago
1:06
thumbnail
F18 crash - Zaragoza airbase Spain - May 20, 2023
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
141 views • 9 months ago
0:34
thumbnail
No airline flight is safe if there is just ONE PHONE on it - May 18, 2023 SPONTANEOUS COMBUSTION
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
390 views • 9 months ago
2:31
thumbnail
James: Joe Biden is "a WHITE SUPREMACIST"! (Epic Video!*)
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
70 views • 9 months ago
2:08
thumbnail
These ARE "the media false prophets" - who SEE their government as 'GOD'!
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
152 views • 9 months ago
1:03
thumbnail
This is the worst immigration crisis in world history
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
84 views • 9 months ago
0:21
thumbnail
A Cargoloux Boeing 747 lost part of its landing gear - May 14, 2023
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
260 views • 9 months ago
1:18
thumbnail
Russia is winning the war - Ukraine ammunition depot EXPLOSION May 13, 2023
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
369 views • 9 months ago
1:11
thumbnail
PLAGUE of CRICKETS at Muhammad's grave celebrate Ramadan
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
114 views • 9 months ago
2:03
thumbnail
The illegal migrants are bringing all their curses to america to destroy it
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
87 views • 9 months ago
0:54
thumbnail
MASSIVE Explosion in Pavlohrad, Ukraine - Apr. 30, 2023
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
357 views • 9 months ago
5:55
thumbnail
There is no such thing as democracy
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
83 views • 9 months ago
0:46
thumbnail
Military choppers are "NOT invincible"... They are being GROUNDED!
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
256 views • 9 months ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket