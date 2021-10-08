Create New Account
Trump: the Son of Perdition
16:42
thumbnail
Deoxyribonucleic acid: fact-checking the fact-checkers!?
555 views • 01/05/2023

Source 1: https://www.genome.gov/genetics-glossary/Double-Helix

Double Helix; Published by National Human Genome Research Institute; The Forefront of Genomics; USA.gov; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: August 12, 2022.


Source 2: https://youtu.be/QWwKkGmwhsA

DNA double helix: how James Watson and Francis Crick cracked the secret of life; Published by The Guardian; YouTube; Date published: April 29, 2013; Date of website access: August 12, 2022.


Source 3: https://youtu.be/Drm4sqtF5zc

Verify: No, the coronavirus vaccines won't change your DNA; Published by

WUSA9; YouTube; Date published: December 11, 2020; Date of website access: August 12, 2022.


(Thumbnail) — Source 4:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Triple-stranded_DNA

Sublink: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Triple-stranded_DNA#/media/File:TriplexDNA(1BWG).png

Sublink: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:TriplexDNA(1BWG).png

Triple-stranded DNA; Published on Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia; Date published: unknown; Date the webpage was last edited: August 12, 2022, at 09:10 (UTC).; The image was posted on Wikimedia Commons; Triplex DNA structure. The arrows are going from the 5' end to the 3' end.; Pymol image of a triplex DNA structure (PDB: 1BWG). The arrows are going from the 5' end to the 3' end.; (PDB: 1BWG​); Image credit goes to DubOOIan - Own work; CC BY-SA 4.0; File: TriplexDNA(1BWG).png; Date the image file was created: November 10, 2018; Date of website access: August 12, 2022.


Source 5: https://www.modernatx.com/

Sublink: https://www.modernatx.com/patents

Sublink: https://assets.modernatx.com/m/197fe68e2047ca6a/original/US10703789.pdf

Moderna incorporated website; © 2022 Moderna, Inc.; Date created: unknown; Date of website access: August 12, 2022.


Source 6:

https://assets.modernatx.com/m/197fe68e2047ca6a/original/US10703789.pdf

United States Patent De Fougerolles et al

Patent No.: US 10,703,789 B2; Date of Patent:*Jul. 7, 2020; MODIFIED POLYNUCLEOTIDES FOR THE PRODUCTION OF SECRETED PROTEINS; Applicant: Moderna TX, Inc., Cambridge, MA (US); Inventors: Antonin De Fougerolles, Waterloo (BE); Justin Guild, Framingham, MA (US); Moderna TX, Inc., Cambridge, MA (US); Notice: Subject to any disclaimer, the term of this patent is extended or adjusted under 35 U.S.C. 154 (b) by 0 days. This patent is subject to a terminal disclaimer.; Appl. No.: 16/438,978; Filed: Jun. 12, 2019; Prior Publication Data US 2020/0017565 A1 Jan. 16, 2020; Date of website access: August 13, 2022.


Source 7: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis%201%3A27&version=KJV

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis+3%3A1-4&version=KJV

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis+3%3A15&version=KJV

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis+9%3A9&version=KJV

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Exodus+12%3A13&version=KJV

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Leviticus+17%3A11&version=KJV

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Proverbs+24%3A20&version=KJV

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Proverbs+28%3A17&version=KJV

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel+2%3A43&version=KJV

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+18%3A19-20&version=KJV

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John+2%3A18-21&version=KJV

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John+19%3A34&version=KJV

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans+1%3A21-24&version=KJV

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans+1%3A25&version=KJV

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=+1+Corinthians+3%3A16-17&version=KJV

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20Corinthians%206%3A19-20&version=KJV

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+12%3A17&version=KJV

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+13%3A16-17&version=KJV

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+14%3A9-12&version=KJV

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+18%3A23&version=KJV

Posted on Bible Gateway; Old testament and new testament scriptures; Genesis 1:27; Genesis 3:1-4; Genesis 3:15; Genesis 9:9; Exodus 12:13; Leviticus 17:11; Proverbs 24:20; Proverbs 28:17; Daniel 2:43; Matthew 18:19-20; John 2:18-21; John 19:34; Romans 1:21-25; 1 Corinthians 3:16-17; 1 Corinthians 6:19-20; Revelation 12:17; Revelation 13:16-17; Revelation 14:9-12; Revelation 18:23; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: August 13, 2022.


1:29
thumbnail
"We will finally complete the biometric entry-exit Visa tracking system, which we need desperately."
860 views • 12 days ago
4:29
thumbnail
How Covid left its mark
286 views • 3 months ago
7:32
thumbnail
The Speaker of the House position is currently vacant
244 views • 4 months ago
1:43
thumbnail
"It's like he's the Saviour of the country." — Wayne Allyn Root at the 2023 Las Vegas Reawaken tour
107 views • 5 months ago
5:05
thumbnail
"And his deadly wound was healed" predictive programming
197 views • 5 months ago
1:28
thumbnail
Rabbi Ariel Bar Tzadok jokingly called Trump the Messiah
127 views • 6 months ago
3:14
thumbnail
Trump recently received the Crown of Jerusalem award at the Israel Heritage Foundation Gala
176 views • 7 months ago
7:09
thumbnail
Trump locker room talk: sexual predation 101
98 views • 9 months ago
32:23
thumbnail
BlueTruth Documentary — COMUSAV World Health And Life Coalition
245 views • 9 months ago
4:36
thumbnail
Creepy Donald Trump
409 views • 9 months ago
4:11
thumbnail
The many faces of demagogue Donald
216 views • 9 months ago
9:22
thumbnail
Drain the swamp
228 views • 9 months ago
7:50
thumbnail
ZOA President Klein claims: "Trump is the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House."
42 views • 9 months ago
5:40
thumbnail
Trump thinks he is the spitting image of Apollo
144 views • 9 months ago
14:58
thumbnail
Apollo's creed and greed
181 views • a year ago
8:21
thumbnail
DARPA: covid-19 virus arsonist and mRNA biotech firefighter?
153 views • a year ago
6:21
thumbnail
Iranian commander seeks to avenge Qassem Soleimani’s death by killing Donald Trump
21 views • a year ago
8:52
thumbnail
Trump plans to bring back firing squads, and group executions if he retakes White House
332 views • a year ago
15:40
thumbnail
Hail Hydra Nazi predictive programming
96 views • a year ago
9:09
thumbnail
Teflon Don's subordinates?
60 views • a year ago
13:26
thumbnail
The cv-19 vaccinated recipients' organ transplant rejections and their coagulated red blood cells
268 views • a year ago
13:29
thumbnail
Bluetooth signals from the grave
593 views • a year ago
17:19
thumbnail
Don’t mingle with the covid-19 vaccinated!
1122 views • a year ago
6:46
thumbnail
The blatant remark that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla made at the 2023 World Economic Forum
3083 views • a year ago
5:16
thumbnail
EVEN STRANGER THINGS - TWO DONALD TRUMPS (mirrored video) ☤ ✈💥🏢👱8✌🏼8👱‍♂🏢✈💥 ♊🎭
1323 views • a year ago
01:30:19
thumbnail
No vaccine
322 views • a year ago
23:53
thumbnail
Hydrate them with hydras before, during, and after the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn
385 views • a year ago
8:47
thumbnail
Dark MAGA Rising
138 views • a year ago
27:32
thumbnail
Trump: the least racist person there is
45 views • a year ago
7:33
thumbnail
The coming beer-19 jib-jabbed techno zombie apocalypse: weaponized 5G grounded telemetry trial runs?
702 views • a year ago
9:27
thumbnail
Donnie Biometrics
175 views • a year ago
6:56
thumbnail
Trump is envious of any cv-19 shot praises directed towards Fauci or Biden instead of him
146 views • a year ago
16:42
thumbnail
Deoxyribonucleic acid: fact-checking the fact-checkers!?
555 views • a year ago
4:48
thumbnail
Donald Trump hints at running for president again with campaign style video
26 views • a year ago
4:22
thumbnail
“Beer-19 has been one of the most profitable products ever.” — The executive director of Oxfam
162 views • a year ago
13:38
thumbnail
Donald Trump —The Age of Aquarius
200 views • a year ago

