Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
When The End Time Was
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
1:52
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
When the End Time Was
2 views • 12/28/2023

End Time Bible Prophecy was intended for the near future of the Apostles. This theme runs throughout the entire New Testament. So why do we believe the End Time is in our future? If we step into the shoes of the disciples and see the world from their eyes, the historical End Time 2000 years ago can be uncovered. We need to ask when the end time was.

New Testament Time Statements proving "author's intent" was a First Century End Time: https://lynnish.tripod.com/DayHour.pdf

"Prophecy Paradox, the Case for a First Century End Time" at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0964781611/bibleprophend-20

website: www.deadendtime.com

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
2:09
thumbnail
End Time was 2000 Years Ago
When The End Time Was
56 views • 12 days ago
1:52
thumbnail
When the End Time Was
When The End Time Was
2 views • a month ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket