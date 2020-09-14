Create New Account
01:04:14
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Derek Johnson - Proof President Trump Is Still Commander In Chief. by Chic Greek Geek
502 views • 11/21/2022

Clips of Diamond and Silk interview with Derek Johnson who sites military code and Executive Orders , EOs, put in place by President Trump to safeguard our country during the fake Biden residency.  Chic Greek Geek editing in clips to back up Derek's claims.   

Source video links:

THE BEST IS YET TO COME (Bonfire Guy)  https://www.brighteon.com/8fd86173-d18a-4283-b835-d552cb4c1c54


Diamond and Silk Frank Speech Interview with Derek Johnson  
https://rumble.com/v1v0gz2-derek-johnson-is-back-with-diamond-and-silk.html

Credit to Diamond and Silk and Derek Johnson.   Feel free to share my video on your channels. We are in an information war to wake up the masses and need to share our ammunition with one another.
 This video is not for monetary gain and uses clips according to the Fair Use Act.

13:03
thumbnail
LAI LAI DANCE STUDIO SHOOTING = LIE LIE FALSE FLAG GUN GRAB - CURIOUS YELP
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
113 views • a year ago
01:10:16
thumbnail
SANDY HOOK GAME OVER: 100% HOAX (Newtown False Flag) by Barry Soetoro channel
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
199 views • a year ago
01:18:09
thumbnail
Former State Trooper WOLFGANG HALBIG EXPOSES SANDY HOOK GUN GRAB HOAX BIG TIME!
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
98 views • a year ago
1:03
thumbnail
Eric Holder WE MUST BRAINWASH PEOPLE TO THINK OF GUNS IN A DIFFERENT WAY
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
15 views • a year ago
2:13
thumbnail
Secretary of State MIKE POMPEO : A REPTILIAN ?...
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
208 views • a year ago
5:36
thumbnail
HOW JESUS PAID THE DEBT FOR OUR SINS ON THE CROSS - ANIMATION
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
46 views • a year ago
10:04
thumbnail
How To Worthily PARTAKE HEALING HOLY COMMUNION at home THE LORD"S SUPPER
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
38 views • a year ago
47:44
thumbnail
How People Become Gay, No Such Thing as TRANS Dr. John Gray MARS VENUS author
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
101 views • 2 years ago
28:04
thumbnail
SANDY HOOK - OBAMA'S GUN GRAB FOR COVID TYRANNY FOILED BY PRESIDENT TRUMP
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
156 views • 2 years ago
46:01
thumbnail
SANDY HOOK KILLED TV - The BEGINNING OF THE END OF MSM by BARRY SOETORO CHANNEL BITCHUTE Mirror
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
278 views • 2 years ago
31:13
thumbnail
TRUMPS SECRET PATH TO THE PROMISED LAND + PRESIDENTIAL BLOODLINES by SERIAL BRAIN 2
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
391 views • 2 years ago
8:28
thumbnail
TRUMP'S SECRET REASON HE TALKS VACCINES. It's Not What You Think
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
4304 views • 2 years ago
6:30
thumbnail
JACKIE KILLED JFK - PROOF Part 2 of 3 - UNDERSTANDING WHY & HOW. THE JFK ASSASSINATION
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
403 views • 2 years ago
14:03
thumbnail
JACKIE KILLED JFK - PROOF PART 1 of 3 THE JFK ASSASSINATION
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
974 views • 2 years ago
8:37
thumbnail
HAPPY TRUMP THANKSGIVING... LOL... by Barry Soetoro Channel Bitchute 2017
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
74 views • 2 years ago
01:43:57
thumbnail
Revisit TRUMP LAYS THE FOUNDATION for THE PLAN. TRUMP IS STILL IN CONTROL.
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
222 views • 2 years ago
4:47
thumbnail
THE BRANDONS VISIT THE CARTERS Re- Upload Censored Biden Video
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
218 views • 2 years ago
24:46
thumbnail
HOW TO FILE A STATEMENT for VACCINE RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION at WORK + Download links. Resources by Chic Greek Geek
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
180 views • 2 years ago
20:39
thumbnail
IS The STORM COMING?... Comms Decoded. We Are Ready! HOLD THE LINE, Q ... WWG1WGA by @ChicGreekGeek
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
657 views • 2 years ago
0:47
thumbnail
WHEN YOU FEEL LIKE YOU ARE LOSING YOUR FAITH IN THESE HARD TIMES...
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
193 views • 2 years ago
20:02
thumbnail
TRANSFORMING AMERICA WITH TRUMP ! ... ITS OUR TIME TO FIGHT BACK! by CHIC GREEK GEEK
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
203 views • 2 years ago
7:57
thumbnail
COVID TEST SWABS CAUSE CANCER /CHANGE DNA - Say CERTIFIED FEDERAL MEDICAL INVESTIGATOR
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
350 views • 2 years ago
12:08
thumbnail
TRUMP'S #1 AGENDA - REMEMBER ITS ALL ABOUT THE CHILDREN ... Stay Strong!   ReUpload CHIC GREEK GEEK
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
162 views • 2 years ago
13:25
thumbnail
BIDENS FIRST FAKE AF1 FLIGHT Re_Upload Chic Greek Geek BANNED VIDEO
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
250 views • 2 years ago
01:09:01
thumbnail
COVID-19 VACCINE BIBLE VERSES For RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION FROM MANDATORY VACCINATION - ABOMINATION RE-Upload
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
185 views • 2 years ago
01:52:41
thumbnail
RED PILL CHURCH: How Satan Infiltrated Christianity. WAKE UP CHRISTIANS!!!
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
156 views • 3 years ago
20:42
thumbnail
9/11 ANOMOLIES (PART 1) Twin Towers False Flag of THE CABAL /BUSH FAMILY, A CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
281 views • 3 years ago
21:53
thumbnail
9/11 ANOMOLIES (PART 2) Twin Towers False Flag of THE CABAL /BUSH FAMILY, A CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
192 views • 3 years ago
25:17
thumbnail
WHO RIGGED THE TWIN TOWERS by Where We Go 1 We Go All channel
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
270 views • 3 years ago
01:08:33
thumbnail
The VAX ANTIDOTE with DR. JUDY MIKOVITS , MUST WATCH NOW!
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
1229 views • 3 years ago
8:18
thumbnail
President Trump TOLD US HIS PLAN FROM DAY 1 - Chic Greek Geek RE-Upload Clips
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
520 views • 3 years ago
2:02
thumbnail
CHIC GREEK GEEK Now on GETTR.com LETS CONNECT
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
240 views • 3 years ago
19:36
thumbnail
The WHITE HOUSE WHISPERER @ Chic Greek Geek is BACK!!!
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
201 views • 3 years ago
31:08
thumbnail
CHIC GREEK GEEK CHANNEL REMOVED ON YOOTOOB!!! COMMS COMMS COMMS + JFK JR DISGUISES 5/24/21
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
4653 views • 3 years ago
13:13
thumbnail
Q THE PLAN TO SAVE THE WORLD - Understanding The Q Movement 101
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
1348 views • 3 years ago

