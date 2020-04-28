Create New Account
Ari Kopel
3:19
Taking a Stand to Take Back Our Power!
37 views • 09/27/2023

When we work together, we can overcome anything, including any darkness enfolding us! We must rise to our greatness, as a people, as a nation! Remember, we are made in the image and likeness of our Creator, and we are still the many!

Note:

All music has been licensed by original composer.

This video is copyrighted and may not be altered in any form.


Ari Kopel - Story and Editing


We're in a Matrix. This Matrix has been engineered by dark forces that feed us disinformation to keep us in the dark so that they can use us as "energetic food". How do they do this? Why have we fallen for this?


How do we stop it and shatter the Matrix?

Learn how by joining: https://ShatteringTheMatrix.com for the latest information that helps us "shatter this matrix!"


Ari is the author of the International Bestselling book "Spiritual Warfare and the Art of Deception: The Hijacking of Spirituality" and "Getting Back to Source: Tools for Connection, Protection & Empowerment".


Ari Kopel's Books on Amazon:

"Spiritual Warfare & The Art of Deception: The Hijacking of Spirituality": https://rb.gy/w9wj1

"Getting Back to Source: Tools for Connection, Protection, and Empowerment":

https://rb.gy/f3xtf


Like and subscribe to this channel and please share this information so others are aware!

58:38
thumbnail
THE GRAVE DANGERS of ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Ari Kopel
132 views • 9 months ago
2:13
thumbnail
Italian Legal Counsel On Affidavit Stating Switching of Votes
Ari Kopel
177 views • 3 years ago
2:08
thumbnail
General McInerney Discloses
Ari Kopel
299 views • 3 years ago
17:58
thumbnail
The Plot to Steal America (Mirrored)
Ari Kopel
34 views • 3 years ago
7:08
thumbnail
REMOVED VIDEO! China Has Infiltrated The U.S. Government and Owns the U.S.
Ari Kopel
471 views • 3 years ago
7:58
thumbnail
BUSTED - Election Fraud
Ari Kopel
329 views • 3 years ago
20:13
thumbnail
The Most Terrifying Voter Fraud Video Caught on Tape You'll Ever See!
Ari Kopel
87 views • 3 years ago
1:07
thumbnail
Joe Biden's Warns Ukraine Not To Ask Trump Administration for More Money!
Ari Kopel
89 views • 3 years ago
8:35
thumbnail
DR Rashid A Buttar Discloses Draconian Lockdowns, Forced Vaccines and Property Confiscation in Canada for COVID
Ari Kopel
192 views • 3 years ago
30:15
thumbnail
Joe Biden Ukraine Bribe Tapes Part 3 - OAN
Ari Kopel
107 views • 3 years ago
30:16
thumbnail
Joe Biden Ukraine Bribe Tapes Part 2 - OAN
Ari Kopel
124 views • 3 years ago
30:16
thumbnail
Joe Biden Ukraine Bribe Tapes Part 1 - OAN
Ari Kopel
254 views • 3 years ago
0:30
thumbnail
Joe Biden's Bribe Tapes -- Part 1 One America News Network
Ari Kopel
66 views • 3 years ago
30:01
thumbnail
Alex Jones - Confirmed: Trump Has Footage Of Hunter Biden Torturing Little Girls
Ari Kopel
129 views • 3 years ago
2:19
thumbnail
Doctors for Truth in the Netherlands Sue About COVID-19 Pandemic
Ari Kopel
69 views • 3 years ago
1:57
thumbnail
Giuliani Releases Text Message From Hunter Biden To Daughter Naomi: “I Won’t Make You Give Me Half Your Salary”
Ari Kopel
170 views • 3 years ago
29:23
thumbnail
BREAKING: Whistleblower Drops HARD Evidence on Biden, Obama, Hillary about Seal Team 6 - Audio Proof!
Ari Kopel
394 views • 3 years ago
42:27
thumbnail
OBAMA COVERUP - BENGHAZI AND BIN LADEN
Ari Kopel
65 views • 3 years ago
6:03
thumbnail
EUGENCS, CORONA VIRUS AND VACCINES
Ari Kopel
153 views • 3 years ago
3:52
thumbnail
Bombshell Report: 90% of Positive COVID-19 Tests Should Be Negative
Ari Kopel
130 views • 3 years ago
55:02
thumbnail
From Noahide Laws To Technofascism To Transhumanism (Mirror)
Ari Kopel
69 views • 3 years ago
2:23
thumbnail
If Democrats Win The Mob Wins
Ari Kopel
57 views • 3 years ago
2:13
thumbnail
The Rage Mob Created by the Democrat Politicians
Ari Kopel
35 views • 3 years ago
43:49
thumbnail
EXPOSING THE EVIL ELITE
Ari Kopel
78 views • 3 years ago
6:47
thumbnail
ITALIAN DOCTOR REVEALS THE TRUE PURPOSE OF THE COVID VACCINE
Ari Kopel
191 views • 3 years ago
21:16
thumbnail
COVID Vaccine and Transhumanism
Ari Kopel
3094 views • 3 years ago
2:18
thumbnail
FIGHT FOR YOUR COUNTRY!
Ari Kopel
28 views • 3 years ago
01:08:47
thumbnail
ShadowGate Updates
Ari Kopel
22 views • 3 years ago
02:35:37
thumbnail
THE TRUTH ABOUT KAMALA HARRIS!
Ari Kopel
85 views • 3 years ago
01:15:30
thumbnail
PLANDEMIC PART 2 - INDOCTORNATION
Ari Kopel
204 views • 3 years ago
3:11
thumbnail
Hearing on Danger of Immunizations
Ari Kopel
59 views • 3 years ago
21:30
thumbnail
FINAL WARNING THIS IS The Mark Of The Beast
Ari Kopel
108 views • 3 years ago
5:10
thumbnail
Chris Jeffreys Calls Out The Double Speak And Double Standard Of the Left and Liberals
Ari Kopel
21 views • 3 years ago
4:10
thumbnail
Union Worker Responds to Biden on AR-14
Ari Kopel
45 views • 3 years ago
2:20
thumbnail
MAN SPEAKS HIS MIND TO SHASTA COUNTY CALIFORNIA OFFICIALS ABOUT COVID HANDLING AND MASKS
Ari Kopel
211 views • 3 years ago

