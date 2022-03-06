Create New Account
Proving Collusion From the Top Down
35 views • 01/28/2024

In this longer monocast, Grace’s dad connects the dots as to the ‘why’ and ‘how’ behind the collusion to cover up medical murder in the land of the fee and home of the slave. The minions are truly ‘all in on it.’ Time is urgent. Covid was a warning; God is calling us to repentance.

*************


Collusion From The Top Down Powerpoint - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/jn6lw2mmjyipwqy86tn9y/Collusion-from-the-top-down-short-version.pptx?rlkey=q40ooj6enrtejafnkwnv2t4le&dl=0


Plandemic 2: Indoctornation – Official Full Movie https://plandemicseries.com/plandemic-2-indoctornation/


The Banality of Evil | Hannah Arendt https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Km0LQCK-9I


Milgram's Obedience Experiment https://ouramazinggrace.net/Tragedy-Money-Hospital-Killings-Following-Rules


WHAT'S THE THIRD

LEADING CAUSE OF DEATH? https://twitter.com/thekeksociety/status/1736863620133445643?s=49


*************


To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/


To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe

54:53
thumbnail
Proving Collusion From the Top Down
Our Amazing Grace
35 views • 13 days ago
18:55
thumbnail
Why Cats?
Our Amazing Grace
75 views • 13 days ago
50:17
thumbnail
My first candidate interview…can Congress make a difference?
Our Amazing Grace
5 views • 19 days ago
01:29:07
thumbnail
Unvaccinated Blood is Available!
Our Amazing Grace
55 views • a month ago
01:28:04
thumbnail
Mothers for Justice
Our Amazing Grace
9 views • a month ago
48:14
thumbnail
Rome is Burning
Our Amazing Grace
66 views • a month ago
35:39
thumbnail
The Only Known Cure for the Jab
Our Amazing Grace
976 views • a month ago
01:37:29
thumbnail
Why would his medical license be revoked for saving people? Scott Miller explains his experience
Our Amazing Grace
54 views • 2 months ago
58:54
thumbnail
Is the Parallel Medical System a False Prophet
Our Amazing Grace
25 views • 2 months ago
01:09:40
thumbnail
How deep is the medical corruption? What can be done?
Our Amazing Grace
37 views • 2 months ago
30:00
thumbnail
Deprogramming With Grace's Dad - Amnesty. Who benefits?
Our Amazing Grace
29 views • 2 months ago
01:29:35
thumbnail
Karen Kingston’s Perspective – Are We Done Ignoring Evil?
Our Amazing Grace
141 views • 3 months ago
01:26:34
thumbnail
Deprogramming With Grace's Dad - Special Guest Jamie Walden
Our Amazing Grace
29 views • 3 months ago
01:23:20
thumbnail
Medical Murder is the #1 Cause of Death in the U.S. – By Design! Part 7: Now What? Repent, Get Right with God, and Shine the Light You Have
Our Amazing Grace
20 views • 3 months ago
01:02:37
thumbnail
Medical Murder is the #1 Cause of Death in the U.S. – By Design! Part 6: How? The American Dream
Our Amazing Grace
95 views • 4 months ago
57:53
thumbnail
Medical Murder is the #1 Cause of Death in the U.S. – By Design! Part 5: When? What Began in the Garden Is on Steroids Today
Our Amazing Grace
52 views • 4 months ago
58:37
thumbnail
Medical Murder is the #1 Cause of Death in the U.S. – By Design (People Are Too Expensive – Satan’s Big Lie) - Part 4: Why? The Esoteric Spiritual Battle
Our Amazing Grace
51 views • 4 months ago
50:53
thumbnail
Medical Murder is the #1 Cause of Death in the U.S. – By Design (People Are Too Expensive – Satan’s Big Lie) - Part 3: Where? Mystery Babylon
Our Amazing Grace
66 views • 4 months ago
54:04
thumbnail
Is Mass Formation What’s Behind the Covid PSYOP?
Our Amazing Grace
89 views • 4 months ago
53:17
thumbnail
Medical Murder is the #1 Cause of Death in the U.S. – By Design (People Are Too Expensive – Satan’s Big Lie) - Part 2: What? The Culture of Death
Our Amazing Grace
199 views • 5 months ago
48:23
thumbnail
Medical Murder is the #1 Cause of Death in the U.S. – By Design (People Are Too Expensive – Satan’s Big Lie)
Our Amazing Grace
307 views • 5 months ago
01:00:01
thumbnail
Why has our health care system failed us? Dr. Moon explains
Our Amazing Grace
42 views • 5 months ago
01:14:40
thumbnail
What’s at stake? What can the average person do to fight back? Special Guest - Nick Caturano
Our Amazing Grace
15 views • 5 months ago
17:59
thumbnail
We Are the Target of Satan’s Deception
Our Amazing Grace
71 views • 5 months ago
33:39
thumbnail
How to be 100% Prepared Against the Cabal!
Our Amazing Grace
76 views • 6 months ago
58:03
thumbnail
Does Our World View Matter?
Our Amazing Grace
9 views • 6 months ago
01:03:31
thumbnail
Transman Shatters the Trans Agenda!
Our Amazing Grace
47 views • 6 months ago
01:43:48
thumbnail
What are the enemy’s tactics?
Our Amazing Grace
29 views • 6 months ago
29:03
thumbnail
Are We Being Played By Controlled Opposition?
Our Amazing Grace
76 views • 6 months ago
29:18
thumbnail
Are We Are Being Played By Controlled Opposition?
Our Amazing Grace
95 views • 7 months ago
01:08:01
thumbnail
The Intuitive Warrior (7/12/23) Scott and Michael discuss a number of topics surrounding Grace’s death in an interactive interview (excellent discussion)
Our Amazing Grace
61 views • 7 months ago
02:02:26
thumbnail
Dr. Lee Merritt Debunks Covid, Cancer, the Ukraine war, and More!
Our Amazing Grace
857 views • 7 months ago
01:30:08
thumbnail
How to avoid the trap of the Medical Industrial Complex!
Our Amazing Grace
123 views • 7 months ago
01:20:49
thumbnail
G. Edward Griffin Answers Audience Questions and More!
Our Amazing Grace
175 views • 8 months ago
01:01:07
thumbnail
Coach Dave shares how we can Pass the Salt!
Our Amazing Grace
7 views • 8 months ago
01:30:31
thumbnail
Attention Survivors - Have you been called for a time such as this?
Our Amazing Grace
43 views • 8 months ago

