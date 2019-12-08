Create New Account
Yahsladyinred
58:04
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Prophecy 83 - The Two Witnesses are Here! Get Ready! The Rapture & End is Nigh! For YAH & YAHUSHUA'S Glory & Power Alone (mirrored)
155 views • 07/10/2022

this is a mirrored video 

Happy Purim! Pray for the Two Witnesses! The Prophetic Words heard here were first received in 2006 - March 15, 2006 on a Holy Purim Day at Noon under the Anointing of the RUACH HA KODESH through Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu. I, YAHUVEH, Say, “Prepare The End Is Nigh!” Excerpt Pray for the Two Witnesses! For the time is coming that I AM sending the angels!—oh so shortly!—to CONFIRM to the Two Witnesses who they are in ME. [...] Before they leave this earth, before the Two Witnesses are ransomed [and raptured] as the first fruits, they will KNOW who they are in ME. I command ALL the members of the Bride of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH! Start praying NOW! For those I call the “Two Witnesses”! Behold I, YAHUVEH, tell a secret to the world! Behold I do a new thing! It is one woman and one man! Because you men scoff and mock! Just as I raised up Deborah as a judge of all of Israel (Jgs 4:4), so TOO I raise up—so TOO it was preordained (Mal 4:4-6)—the ones coming shall have a spirit unto a Moses [Moshe] (Nm 12:3, 8), the ones coming shall have a spirit like unto Elijah [Eliyahu] (2 Ki 2:11; Jms 5:17-18; 1 Ki 17-2 Ki 2) but as these two are still in the mortal flesh, the attacks have come at them. I, YAHUVEH, command all the Bride of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH. Let every prayer you say from now on cover them: That they will be in divine health while they’re in these mortal bodies of flesh! That they will speak FORTH more boldly! That their enemies will be destroyed before their very eyes!—just as Elijah of Old prayed, (2 Ki 1:10, also 1 Ki 18:36-40), so TOO will the same Anointing be upon these two (Rv 11:5). The enemies shall cower in fear! For they are gonna RECOGNIZE the Bride of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH—is here. So it is at this Holy time of Purim, I show you how close the End is near. End of Excerpt

Please visit -

https://amightywind.com/home.html

If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw&t=0s 

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S NAME, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu #YAHUSHUAhaMASHIACH #Esther #Purim #TwoWitnesses * * * * * * http://amightywind.com

Full YDS Anthem song, "No Sin No Compromise, 'YAHUSHUA'S demons stompers' " - please watch this video to learn who the YDS prayer intercessors are, and the story behind the song -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc&t=0s 

You can also watch this video on rumble please click here & also subscribe to my Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994

Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video. You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!









2:10
thumbnail
He Walks Strong in The SPIRIT OF YAH Anointed Minister Urgently Warns World of a New Age gospel infiltrating Christian Communities. Overcome it - Warns JESUS no wimp (Gal 1:8)
Yahsladyinred
187 views • 23 days ago
16:31
thumbnail
Prophecy 153, 102 Excerpts - Intense! YAHUSHUA Shocks the World as HE Greives as Giants will Fall From The Skies! In The Great Tribulation Men's hearts will Fail (Luke 21:26) - Gift of Holy Tongues
Yahsladyinred
136 views • a month ago
26:41
thumbnail
Amightywind Prophecy 81 - Oh Yisrael! I, YAHUVEH, Rebuke You! "The Ark of the Covenant is a duplicate of what is in Heaven." Has much power, not anyone can touch it (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred
75 views • 5 months ago
6:49
thumbnail
Amightywind Prophecy 100 (improved) Hebrew Translator Come Forth in the Name of YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH! "I speak now to the heart of the Hebrew who reads this." YAH has no part in Zionism (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred
28 views • 5 months ago
32:34
thumbnail
Anointed Associate Minister with Apostle Elisheva "My Vision of YAHUSHUA/JESUS" & Revelations, Visions of Organized (Pentecostal too) Churches filled with demons & sin (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred
54 views • 6 months ago
9:03
thumbnail
Anointed Minister's teaching Beware of False Rapture being staged Pt1 - "This is a message for YAHUSHUA'S Truth Seekers who have eyes to see and ears to hear" Satellite-Blue Beam Tech used by hell
Yahsladyinred
202 views • 6 months ago
17:57
thumbnail
Prophecy Excerpts Brother Justice Roy Moore's Innocence. Justice Scalia ends well in Heaven. Sen. Ron Paul censored. Certain Supreme Court Justices harshly Judged. (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred
63 views • 6 months ago
12:28
thumbnail
Prophecy 143 Excerpts YAH Warns Don't give your Biometrics-Fake videos will punish/China will Close Taiwan-War/Over Half World not Human DNA-Synthetic Blood/No good aliens-fallen angels/Radiation!
Yahsladyinred
211 views • 8 months ago
02:41:01
thumbnail
Amightywind Ministry Celebrates 29th Anniversary! To Another Year of Blessings Miracles & Victory!!! International Congregation Celebration (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred
6 views • 9 months ago
11:30
thumbnail
Prophecy 73 Excerpts - YAH SAYS "Beware MY Children Of A Counterfeit Rapture" mocks YAHUSHUA'S Second Coming! Fallen angels use High Tech Weaponry/Great Tribulation/Many Evaporated (mirrored video)
Yahsladyinred
173 views • a year ago
6:06
thumbnail
Prophecy 72 PLANET X! "I, YAHUVEH will use a planet in MY wrath to cause mass destruction to MY enemies" "UNDERGROUND CITIES..will be your WATERY TOMBS" Is this WORMWOOD? (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred
929 views • a year ago
8:44
thumbnail
Prophecy 32! 1999 Excerpts! Innocent Slaughtered, Constant Wars! So Many NATIONS To Strike AMERICA/ALLIES! YAH SAYS "War..you have now called it upon yourselves!" "No Warnings" mirrored
Yahsladyinred
147 views • a year ago
54:23
thumbnail
Prophecy 74 - I, YAHUVEH, have Declared War on Planet Earth from Heaven! Underworld Cities Doomed. Evil Ones No ESCAPE (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred
180 views • a year ago
01:09:54
thumbnail
2022 Blessed Happy Hanukkah! Expect Miracles! YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH is the Light of the World! (Celebrate With Us, How To Light Menorah see link in Description, No legalism do your Best ) mirrored
Yahsladyinred
16 views • a year ago
15:21
thumbnail
Prophecy 63 - Oh Israel, Where Is Your Blood Sacrifice? (The LAMB caught in the Thicket of YAH'S WILL. A TEMPLE Without Walls) mirrored
Yahsladyinred
28 views • a year ago
12:15
thumbnail
Prophecy Excerpts 150, 153. YAH Explains What a True Prophet of HIS is. Most people do not know as the false far outweigh the True (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred
77 views • a year ago
01:24:16
thumbnail
Blessed Sukkot 2022!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH!! Just do what you can, even a tent & blanket (with Prophecy Excerpts) mirrored
Yahsladyinred
18 views • a year ago
12:39
thumbnail
Feast Of Tabernacles (Booths) in Hebrew Sukkot! Time of YAHUSHUA'S/JESUS' Birth (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred
24 views • a year ago
10:36
thumbnail
Prophecy 49 Excerpts! YAH Warns WW3 No Nations Remain The Same/America's "youngest trying to defeat the oldest"/Hidden Missiles/Many Executioners (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred
184 views • a year ago
51:39
thumbnail
2022 Only ONE Name Can Save Us: YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH! Yom Kippur/Day of Atonement - 10 Days of Awe (with 6 Prophecy Excerpts) mirrored
Yahsladyinred
28 views • a year ago
28:15
thumbnail
Yom Kippur and the 10 Days Of Awe Before It! Messianic Jewish no legalism (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred
47 views • a year ago
01:12:59
thumbnail
2022 Rosh Ha Shanah/Feast Of Trumpets! YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH Will Return On A Rosh Ha Shanah (Prophecy Excerpts 79, 51, Anointed Teaching, Prophecy 147 - Salvation Prayer) mirrored
Yahsladyinred
22 views • a year ago
33:55
thumbnail
Rosh HaShanah, Yom Teruah, Feast of Trumpets Teaching: Time of YAHUSHUA'S return? Messianic Jewish (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred
76 views • a year ago
16:31
thumbnail
Prophecy 153, 102 Excerpts - YAH & YAHUSHUA SPEAK About Soon Great Tribulation. Famines/Locusts/satanic Cannibalism/Hellywood/Giants Fall From Skies/Martyrs/Astounding FAITH/Miracle Manna! (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred
35 views • a year ago
9:57
thumbnail
Prophecy 73 Excerpts - YAH Pronounces Divine Judgment Upon those who despise HIM and upon radical abortionists, murderers. One of many prophecies. Reprobates and hybrids are doomed (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred
47 views • a year ago
2:16
thumbnail
Carman, Great Man Of Faith! His Epic Song "I DID MY BEST" (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred
83 views • a year ago
36:14
thumbnail
Prophecy 60 Hide MY Children For Just A Little While Longer! YAH SAYS "I AM ALL KNOWING" Women breed with demons/Clone Reality/Built On The SOLID ROCK/Fiery Furnaces (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred
127 views • a year ago
54:29
thumbnail
Prophecy 69 - “There Is A Coming Of The Changing Of The Guards!” Indepth - satan's Cloning/Unequally yoked/man says he's god/holy replaced by evil ones/faith in Science & more (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred
137 views • 2 years ago
58:04
thumbnail
Prophecy 83 - The Two Witnesses are Here! Get Ready! The Rapture & End is Nigh! For YAH & YAHUSHUA'S Glory & Power Alone (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred
155 views • 2 years ago
9:13
thumbnail
Prophecy 102 Excerpts YAHUSHUA SAYS fallen angels "will scream they’re right to kill the unborn babe" “No longer believe in this Bible." It's sad so many people are no longer human (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred
173 views • 2 years ago
54:46
thumbnail
Pentecostals Arise, Come Forth! Happy Shavuot! YAH SAYS "I desire to use them to raise up a standard against these evil ones" (Prophecy 77 excerpt) mirrored
Yahsladyinred
21 views • 2 years ago
22:57
thumbnail
Prophecy 21, 95, 153 Excerpts YAHUSHUA'S RESURRECTION Then 40 DAYS Preaching Worldwide. HIS Bride & Guests overcoming zombies & all of hell (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred
44 views • 2 years ago
28:05
thumbnail
Pentecost/Shavuot 101 - Basic overview on the origins and an explanation on this Biblical, Jewish holiday, holy day. (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred
24 views • 2 years ago
2:42
thumbnail
HAPPY BIRTHDAY YDS!! 17 YEARS!! (Unique Holy Prayer Intercessors Birthed in 2005 During Visitations from Archangels Michael & Gabriel under YAH'S COMMAND) mirrored
Yahsladyinred
14 views • 2 years ago
19:03
thumbnail
Prophecy 133 - Prophetic Starving Baby Dream! WW3 Full Nuclear War Coming/Many Churches Spiritually Starving Their Congregations. Pray PSALM 91 (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred
134 views • 2 years ago
35:55
thumbnail
AmightyWind! Congratulations! Let's Celebrate Resurrection Season! With Complete Salvation Prayer also Called Prophecy 147 (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred
4 views • 2 years ago

