Yahsladyinred

Happy Purim! Pray for the Two Witnesses! The Prophetic Words heard here were first received in 2006 - March 15, 2006 on a Holy Purim Day at Noon under the Anointing of the RUACH HA KODESH through Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu. I, YAHUVEH, Say, “Prepare The End Is Nigh!” Excerpt Pray for the Two Witnesses! For the time is coming that I AM sending the angels!—oh so shortly!—to CONFIRM to the Two Witnesses who they are in ME. [...] Before they leave this earth, before the Two Witnesses are ransomed [and raptured] as the first fruits, they will KNOW who they are in ME. I command ALL the members of the Bride of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH! Start praying NOW! For those I call the “Two Witnesses”! Behold I, YAHUVEH, tell a secret to the world! Behold I do a new thing! It is one woman and one man! Because you men scoff and mock! Just as I raised up Deborah as a judge of all of Israel (Jgs 4:4), so TOO I raise up—so TOO it was preordained (Mal 4:4-6)—the ones coming shall have a spirit unto a Moses [Moshe] (Nm 12:3, 8), the ones coming shall have a spirit like unto Elijah [Eliyahu] (2 Ki 2:11; Jms 5:17-18; 1 Ki 17-2 Ki 2) but as these two are still in the mortal flesh, the attacks have come at them. I, YAHUVEH, command all the Bride of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH. Let every prayer you say from now on cover them: That they will be in divine health while they’re in these mortal bodies of flesh! That they will speak FORTH more boldly! That their enemies will be destroyed before their very eyes!—just as Elijah of Old prayed, (2 Ki 1:10, also 1 Ki 18:36-40), so TOO will the same Anointing be upon these two (Rv 11:5). The enemies shall cower in fear! For they are gonna RECOGNIZE the Bride of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH—is here. So it is at this Holy time of Purim, I show you how close the End is near. End of Excerpt

