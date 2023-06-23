Slides & transcript: https://agorism.blog/anarkio/survival-outside-the-state

More info: https://agorism.blog/anarkio/crypto-agorism





Fair and free markets for food, jobs, housing, healthcare, mail, sim cards & more – no government ID or state permit required.





Timestamps:

00:00 – Introduction

00:10 – The current system is broken

01:27 – KYC is surveillance

02:25 – KYC is censorship

04:03 – KYC is getting worse

06:22 – KYC is unnatural

07:24 – Agorism fixes this

09:05 – Agorist businesses

10:31 – Example: Food

11:45 – Example: Finances (+ Bitcoin, Monero)

13:12 – Example: Jobs

14:32 – Example: Housing

15:25 – Example: Healthcare

16:48 – Example: Energy

17:49 – Example: Logistics

18:50 – Example: Communications

19:32 – Example: Education

20:30 – Example: Community

21:01 – Get started

21:48 – Free the markets, free the world





Join the crypto circular economy. Buy and sell products, services and jobs for Bitcoin, Monero, gold, silver or physical cash – no state permission required: https://bitejo.com

Uncensorable Monero fundraisers for your project, charity or startup: https://kuno.bitejo.com

Sell digital downloads for Monero (ebooks, music, memberships, gift cards, etc.): https://vendo.bitejo.com



