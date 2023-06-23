Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Crypto Agorism
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
21:53
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
How to survive outside of the state with Crypto Agorism
59 views • 06/24/2023

Slides & transcript: https://agorism.blog/anarkio/survival-outside-the-state

More info: https://agorism.blog/anarkio/crypto-agorism


Fair and free markets for food, jobs, housing, healthcare, mail, sim cards & more – no government ID or state permit required.


Timestamps:

00:00 – Introduction

00:10 – The current system is broken

01:27 – KYC is surveillance

02:25 – KYC is censorship

04:03 – KYC is getting worse

06:22 – KYC is unnatural

07:24 – Agorism fixes this

09:05 – Agorist businesses

10:31 – Example: Food

11:45 – Example: Finances (+ Bitcoin, Monero)

13:12 – Example: Jobs

14:32 – Example: Housing

15:25 – Example: Healthcare

16:48 – Example: Energy

17:49 – Example: Logistics

18:50 – Example: Communications

19:32 – Example: Education

20:30 – Example: Community

21:01 – Get started

21:48 – Free the markets, free the world


Join the crypto circular economy. Buy and sell products, services and jobs for Bitcoin, Monero, gold, silver or physical cash – no state permission required: https://bitejo.com

Uncensorable Monero fundraisers for your project, charity or startup: https://kuno.bitejo.com

Sell digital downloads for Monero (ebooks, music, memberships, gift cards, etc.): https://vendo.bitejo.com


Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
2:52
thumbnail
Uncensorable Fundraisers with Kuno and Monero
Crypto Agorism
6 views • 7 months ago
1:39
thumbnail
The 1 Minute Guide to Living on Crypto (Wallets, Marketplaces, Jobs, Exchanges)
Crypto Agorism
96 views • 7 months ago
3:13
thumbnail
Building Bitcoin and Monero Circular Economies (Live on Crypto)
Crypto Agorism
39 views • 7 months ago
16:31
thumbnail
Introduction to Crypto Agorism: Free markets for a free world
Crypto Agorism
24 views • 8 months ago
21:53
thumbnail
How to survive outside of the state with Crypto Agorism
Crypto Agorism
59 views • 8 months ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket