8:07
thumbnail
5 Drinks That Are Sabotaging Your Diet
173 views • 02/21/2023

Hey there! Here are 5 drinks that are sabotaging your diet.

Yes, those sneaky little drinkies that seem innocent but are actually contributing to raise your blood sugar and stop you from improving, in every sense.

Krista Ellow is a diabetes medication reduction specialist. In our platform you'll find endless resources and coaching to guide you with diabetes, chronic diseases and obesity treatments.

WORK WITH ME: https://www.drkristaellow.com/workwithme Here are some other resources and ways you can be connected with us:

1) First, subscribe to our channel, share this video with someone you love and give it a thumbs up 👍🏻 so more people can find it!

2) Start writing down you blood sugars in my Book of Pricks Blood Sugar log GET your copy 👉🏻 👉🏻 https://www.drkristaellow.com/logbook

3) Get started on low carb with my book "Low Carb Meals for the Busy, Rushed, Impatient or Lazy Kitchen Hater" 😹 👉🏻 👉🏻 https://kristaellow.kartra.com/page/l...

4) Get a personal consultation on your type 2 diabetes situation and get real direction on how to start taking back your health. Click to Schedule. https://www.drkristaellow.com/calendar

5) Get on the waiting list for my BOOK, "One Less Med: The No Bullshit Strategy to Being on Less Diabetes Medication with Less Effort" https://www.drkristaellow.com/onelessmed See you in a few days for the next video!

10:32
thumbnail
Side Effects of The Keto Diet
Angry Pharmacist
50 views • a year ago
8:26
thumbnail
5 Signs Your Diet Is Working (That You Haven't Noticed )
Angry Pharmacist
0 view • a year ago
7:02
thumbnail
4 Signs That You Might Have Type 2 DIABETES
Angry Pharmacist
112 views • a year ago
15:30
thumbnail
How Diabetes Is Affecting Your SEX LIFE (And What To Do About It)
Angry Pharmacist
33 views • a year ago
8:36
thumbnail
5 Steps To Reversing Your Type 2 Diabetes
Angry Pharmacist
77 views • a year ago
9:01
thumbnail
How To Shrink BELLY FAT Without Doing CARDIO (*5 Tricks*)
Angry Pharmacist
135 views • a year ago
9:59
thumbnail
DITCH this SUGAR LOADED Chemical Creamer From Your COFFEE
Angry Pharmacist
89 views • a year ago
19:55
thumbnail
4 WORST Dietary Mistakes For Type 2 Diabetes
Angry Pharmacist
39 views • a year ago
10:56
thumbnail
The BEST Pain Relief For Diabetic Neuropathy
Angry Pharmacist
35 views • a year ago
9:47
thumbnail
Keto In Type 2 Diabetes [3 MISTAKES You're Making]
Angry Pharmacist
51 views • a year ago
10:54
thumbnail
The Most Important Part of Your Diabetes Diet
Angry Pharmacist
20 views • a year ago
8:26
thumbnail
How To Get Rid of Type 2 Diabetes Medications
Angry Pharmacist
48 views • a year ago
13:01
thumbnail
The Top 10 Foods With HIDDEN Sugars
Angry Pharmacist
23 views • a year ago
21:14
thumbnail
DENIAL is Affecting Your Health
Angry Pharmacist
20 views • a year ago
18:52
thumbnail
Learn How To Question Your Doctor
Angry Pharmacist
32 views • a year ago
11:07
thumbnail
How To Control Your Diet During The Holidays [SPECIAL HACKS]
Angry Pharmacist
5 views • a year ago
20:03
thumbnail
Comparisonitis is the death of progess
Angry Pharmacist
5 views • a year ago
17:09
thumbnail
Your Mental Health is Keeping your body sick
Angry Pharmacist
6 views • a year ago
15:51
thumbnail
Don't let others influence your growth
Angry Pharmacist
4 views • a year ago
22:58
thumbnail
How to overcome exercise avoidance
Angry Pharmacist
10 views • a year ago
19:28
thumbnail
You cannot stop spiraling out of control, without an anchor
Angry Pharmacist
6 views • a year ago
17:44
thumbnail
See The System
Angry Pharmacist
5 views • a year ago
13:55
thumbnail
Poor Health Loves Company
Angry Pharmacist
6 views • a year ago
20:25
thumbnail
If you can't get your priorities straight, your body does it for you.
Angry Pharmacist
34 views • a year ago
19:22
thumbnail
Your health is dictated by your ability to know what you need versus what you want!
Angry Pharmacist
21 views • a year ago
20:10
thumbnail
Type 2 Diabetics! You will never be health unless you stop avoiding commitment
Angry Pharmacist
13 views • a year ago
5:57
thumbnail
Getting advice from only other diabetics will make it so much worse
Angry Pharmacist
26 views • a year ago
7:35
thumbnail
Diet soda and sweeteners are a recipe for diabetes disaster
Angry Pharmacist
30 views • a year ago
20:11
thumbnail
FEAR drives most decisions for type 2 diabetics. Remember that you are the boss!
Angry Pharmacist
19 views • a year ago

