39:07
thumbnail
AA_IB_341_Destroying_The_Family
17 views • 01/29/2024

Tonight I will delve into the death of the family. We will discuss how and why the American family has been systematically destroyed over multiple generations.


#Family #Men #Women #FamilyValues #NWO #AnomicAge #JohnAge

#America #Spain #France #Germany #Poland #ElSalvador #NWO #AnomicAge #JohnAge


Check out the show, like, and share the links!

▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url


▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage


▶ LIGHTNING: https://getalby.com/p/anomicage


▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/


▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1


▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&app=podcast


▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&mt=8


▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1


▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1


▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/


▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge


▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge


▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375


▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b


39:07
thumbnail
AA_IB_341_Destroying_The_Family
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
17 views • 13 days ago
23:42
thumbnail
AA_IB_340_America_is_No_One’s_Role_Model
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
21 views • 16 days ago
25:06
thumbnail
AA_IB_339_Out_of_Time
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
38 views • 17 days ago
36:25
thumbnail
AA_IB_338_We_Do_It_For_The_Children
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
15 views • a month ago
20:30
thumbnail
AA_IB_337_Yesterday’s_Future
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
16 views • a month ago
22:06
thumbnail
AA_IB_336_Katt_Williams_Breaks_Reality
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
191 views • a month ago
26:45
thumbnail
AA_IB_335_Epstein_Nothing_List
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
25 views • a month ago
24:42
thumbnail
AA_IB_334_Resolution_Wake-Up_Call
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
65 views • a month ago
19:04
thumbnail
AA_IB_333_Happy_New_Year_2024
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
25 views • a month ago
28:46
thumbnail
AA_IB_332_Fight_is_Over
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
42 views • a month ago
31:11
thumbnail
AA_IB_331_Might_Makes_Right
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
28 views • a month ago
21:47
thumbnail
AA_IB_330_Self-Care
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
22 views • a month ago
21:45
thumbnail
AA_IB_329_Closure
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
39 views • 2 months ago
17:30
thumbnail
AA_IB_328_Baggage_Disposal
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
29 views • 2 months ago
34:00
thumbnail
AA_IB_327_Vices
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
16 views • 2 months ago
24:55
thumbnail
AA_IB_326_Character_Reveal
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
12 views • 2 months ago
13:13
thumbnail
AA_IB_Show_Update
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
15 views • 2 months ago
52:35
thumbnail
AA_205_Hernando_Arce_Illegal_Immigration
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
26 views • 2 months ago
29:52
thumbnail
AA_IB_324_Spell_Words
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
21 views • 2 months ago
01:10:15
thumbnail
AA_204_John_Waters_Talks_Dublin_Riots
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
487 views • 2 months ago
22:42
thumbnail
AA_IB_323_Thanksgiving_Wrap-Up
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
13 views • 3 months ago
22:19
thumbnail
AA_IB_322_Looking_Under_Rocks
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
79 views • 3 months ago
26:37
thumbnail
AA_IB_321_Subsurface_Reality
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
57 views • 3 months ago
27:34
thumbnail
AA_IB_320_Ireland_Resists_Invasion
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
244 views • 3 months ago
16:17
thumbnail
AA_IB_319_Thanksgiving_Message
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
11 views • 3 months ago
28:16
thumbnail
AA_IB_318_Spain_Protests_vs._American_Weakness
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
54 views • 3 months ago
46:04
thumbnail
AA_IB_317_Exposing_Peter_Pan
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
60 views • 3 months ago
37:07
thumbnail
AA_IB_316_Debasing_the_Sacred
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
22 views • 3 months ago
33:49
thumbnail
AA_IB_315_Israel_Distraction
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
106 views • 3 months ago
40:43
thumbnail
AA_IB_314_Voting: Who_Cares
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
21 views • 3 months ago
01:00:53
thumbnail
AA_203_Curtis_Stone_Talks_Urban_Farming
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
38 views • 3 months ago
31:27
thumbnail
AA_IB_313_Nashville_Shooter_Manifesto_Op
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
65 views • 3 months ago
01:09:54
thumbnail
AA_202_Kevin_Thompson_Paranormal_Halloween_Episode
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
3 views • 3 months ago
29:22
thumbnail
AA_IB_312_Syrian_Airstrikes
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
49 views • 3 months ago
21:41
thumbnail
AA_IB_311_Maine_Shooter
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
104 views • 4 months ago
3:06
thumbnail
AA_IB_310_Short_Still_Not_America
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
39 views • 4 months ago

