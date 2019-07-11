American Patriots God Country

Create New Account
9:56
thumbnail
Elon Musk’s Neuralink Implants First Brain Chip in Humans; Personality-Altering Mind-Control Is Next
24 views • 01/31/2024

👕 MERCH STORE: For the love of ✞ God & 🇺🇸 Country, SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com!

If you do, be sure to use the SAVE15 discount code at checkout to save 15% on your order(s).

💰 DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal): https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

The Neuralink company has announced that they have implanted its first-ever brain microchip in a human patient.

STEVE'S TAKE: This is ungodly and evil. #MindControl #StopTranshumanism

Related Articles & Videos ⬇️

1. Elon Musk’s Neuralink Has Implanted Its First Brain Microchip In Human Patient - https://www.oann.com/newsroom/elon-musks-neuralink-has-implanted-its-first-brain-microchip-in-human-patient/

2. Here We Go!!! We Are Racing Towards The Mark Of The Beast!!! - https://youtu.be/tCoV_t2vwWE?feature=shared

Source ➡️ Neuralink’s Personality-Altering-Tech Implants First Brain Chip In Humans…What Could Go Wrong??? - https://rumble.com/v4adhbc-neuralinks-personality-altering-tech-implants-first-brain-chip-in-humanswha.html

⬇️ FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country/

American Patriots Apparel Top Collections ⬇️

1. All Products: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products/

2. God Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear/

3. Made in USA Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa/

4. Men's Clothing: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing/

5. Women's Clothing: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing/

6. III% Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

