Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
APOCRA
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
23:45
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Silent, Invisible Antigravity Weapons Platforms in Our Skies
317 views • 08/30/2023

Proof that the U.S. "National Security" state has deployed silent, invisible antigravity weapons platforms in the United States.

References:

Academickids.com https://academickids.com/encyclopedia/index.php/Charles_Hapgood

Bookyards.com https://www.bookyards.com/en/author/page/4766/Hapgood-Charles-H.

Cia.gov https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP79B00752A000300070001-8.pdf

Crystalinks.com https://www.crystalinks.com/crustal_displacement.html

Davidson, 2021 The Next End of the World | C.I.A. Classified


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvjJqIXYT1w

Droneteam.com https://web.archive.org/web/20230128052729/http://droneteam.com/

Facebook.com https://www.facebook.com/DragonflyDronesCARET

Obamawhitehouse.archives.gov https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2016/10/13/executive-order-coordinating-efforts-prepare-nation-space-weather-events

Projectmontgolfier.info https://web.archive.org/web/20121106094435/http://projetmontgolfier.info/PHOTOGRAPHS.html

Project Winterhaven https://starburstfound.org/aerospace/projectwinterhaven.pdf

Putney, 2016. Infraworld
http://www.human-resonance.org/Infraworld.pdf

Putney, 2009. Veil of Invisibility http://www.human-resonance.org/Veil_of_Invisibility.pdf

Starburstfound.org https://starburstfound.org/electrograviticsblog/?p=49

Truthfall.com http://truthfall.com/

Ufocasebook.com https://web.archive.org/web/20170417145138/http:/www.ufocasebook.com:80/2008/michigancircularobject.html

Wikipedia.org https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Townsend_Brown

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
19:20
thumbnail
Alien Presence: CIA Contractor Battelle Back-Engineers Alien Technology, 2023 Intelligence Authorization Act Reveals
APOCRA
13 views • 2 months ago
4:56
thumbnail
Self-Defense for Lightworkers: Building a Wall of Light #8
APOCRA
19 views • 2 months ago
14:38
thumbnail
Alien Presence: Human/Alien Collusion in Abductions; The Work of Karla Turner, Ph.D.
APOCRA
16 views • 2 months ago
3:09
thumbnail
Self-Defense for Lightworkers: Building a Wall of Light #7
APOCRA
35 views • 2 months ago
9:01
thumbnail
Alien Presence: Meet Skinny Bob; Zeta Reticuli Grey Aliens Need Resources and a Place to Live
APOCRA
154 views • 2 months ago
2:25
thumbnail
Self-Defense for Lightworkers: Building a Wall of Light #6
APOCRA
15 views • 2 months ago
3:12
thumbnail
Self-Defense for Lightworkers: Building a Wall of Light #5
APOCRA
56 views • 2 months ago
11:59
thumbnail
Alien Presence: Covert War and Treaties The Day After Roswell
APOCRA
75 views • 2 months ago
3:13
thumbnail
Self-Defense for Lightworkers: Building a Wall of Light #4
APOCRA
50 views • 2 months ago
2:44
thumbnail
Self-Defense for Lightworkers: Building a Wall of Light #3
APOCRA
31 views • 2 months ago
2:31
thumbnail
Self-Defense for Lightworkers: Building a Wall of Light #2
APOCRA
32 views • 2 months ago
20:59
thumbnail
Alien Presence: Friend or Foe
APOCRA
16 views • 2 months ago
9:24
thumbnail
Self-Defense for Lightworkers: Building a Wall of Light #1
APOCRA
22 views • 2 months ago
15:57
thumbnail
Alien Presence: The Nazi Clown Show
APOCRA
42 views • 2 months ago
15:25
thumbnail
Invasion from the North
APOCRA
133 views • 3 months ago
11:18
thumbnail
Nazis Use Astrology to Time Their Attacks: Here it Comes
APOCRA
43 views • 3 months ago
30:54
thumbnail
Invisible Antigravity Military Weapons: A Tesla/Nazi Tragedy
APOCRA
147 views • 4 months ago
23:45
thumbnail
Silent, Invisible Antigravity Weapons Platforms in Our Skies
APOCRA
317 views • 5 months ago
28:13
thumbnail
Montana's Ancient Megalithic Civilization Shows Catastrophic Destruction
APOCRA
975 views • 6 months ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket