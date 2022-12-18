Create New Account
18:11
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Evonne the Turbodiesel After One Year -- a Quick Car!
33 views • 12/30/2023

I purchased Evonne as a project vehicle a year ago. In this video, I share the

car's current condition and performance level. My tuning was done by Drew

(genius!) at Mid-Tennessee Diesel +1-615-601-1728, [email protected]

. A couple quick notes on performance: 1\. Because I've done data logging, I

know that the boost gauge understates boost by 3-4 psi. 2\. Because 0-60 is

accomplished in approximately 6.6 seconds, it corresponds to about 280 hp with

a 4,000 lb curb weight. This would correspond with approximately 470 lb-ft of

torque. So, my claims of 300 hp and 500 lb-ft are a bit high. I hope this

video gives a good fee for how Evonne looks and drives today. There's still

more work to be done, but the performance is mostly where it's going to be.

Subscribe to our Substack for FREE, where all of our videos will be posted and

the most detailed information will be shared on our projects. We have a forum

where we can exchange technical information. https://artofdiesel.substack.com/

Get an Art of Diesel cap like mine! More swag coming soon.

https://artofdieselswag.etsy.com/ Intro and outro music is "Hard Feelings" by

XEFSketch. Music in the beginning sequence is "Compromise," also by XEFSketch.

All music is used with the artist's permission. See the rest of their content

at: / insane-sketch

18:11
thumbnail
Evonne the Turbodiesel After One Year -- a Quick Car!
The Art of Diesel
33 views • a month ago
17:05
thumbnail
Workshop Update: Installing a Two-Post Lift, an Atlas 9KBP
The Art of Diesel
15 views • 6 months ago
11:20
thumbnail
How I fit a HUGE intercooler to Evonne the Turbodiesel!
The Art of Diesel
45 views • 7 months ago
18:03
thumbnail
ETK Hybrid vs. Stock Turbo Comparison and My New Boost / EGT Gauge
The Art of Diesel
20 views • 8 months ago
14:00
thumbnail
Tuning and Driving Evonne the Turbodiesel!
The Art of Diesel
52 views • 10 months ago
13:55
thumbnail
Cleaning Up The Intake on a W211 E320 CDI Mercedes Turbodiesel
The Art of Diesel
0 view • a year ago
5:38
thumbnail
How I moved my W211 without a key, and a timelapse of my workshop extension's construction!
The Art of Diesel
153 views • a year ago
10:39
thumbnail
Transmission Maintenance on Evonne the Turbodiesel
The Art of Diesel
15 views • a year ago
17:54
thumbnail
Work on Evonne the Turbodiesel Begins!
The Art of Diesel
23 views • a year ago
3:50
thumbnail
Mercedes OM642 Injector Return Line How-To
The Art of Diesel
5 views • a year ago
4:39
thumbnail
Indispensable Tool: SDconnect MB Star. I fix Evonne the turbodiesel's SOS telematic error!
The Art of Diesel
10 views • a year ago
17:54
thumbnail
Work on Evonne the Turbodiesel Begins!
The Art of Diesel
17 views • a year ago
6:17
thumbnail
What Is The Art of Diesel? A Mark-A-Billy Manifesto!
The Art of Diesel
29 views • a year ago
5:43
thumbnail
I Bought the E320 From Florida, Drove it Home
The Art of Diesel
179 views • a year ago
2:21
thumbnail
What Happened to the Suburban I Modified?
The Art of Diesel
46 views • a year ago
6:38
thumbnail
Removing Drive Shafts from Mercedes R320 CDI
The Art of Diesel
6 views • a year ago
10:15
thumbnail
OM642 Timing Chain Replacement Tips, Mercedes R320 CDI and Others
The Art of Diesel
5 views • a year ago
3:50
thumbnail
Mercedes OM642 Injector Return Line How-To
The Art of Diesel
11 views • a year ago

