The Art of Diesel

I purchased Evonne as a project vehicle a year ago. In this video, I share the

car's current condition and performance level. My tuning was done by Drew

(genius!) at Mid-Tennessee Diesel +1-615-601-1728, [email protected]

. A couple quick notes on performance: 1\. Because I've done data logging, I

know that the boost gauge understates boost by 3-4 psi. 2\. Because 0-60 is

accomplished in approximately 6.6 seconds, it corresponds to about 280 hp with

a 4,000 lb curb weight. This would correspond with approximately 470 lb-ft of

torque. So, my claims of 300 hp and 500 lb-ft are a bit high. I hope this

video gives a good fee for how Evonne looks and drives today. There's still

more work to be done, but the performance is mostly where it's going to be.

