01:34:37
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
YOUTUBE TOOK THIS DOWN 🌟 RESTRUCTURING SOCIETY FOR EVOLUTION REVOLUTION ADAM APOLLO
70 views • 04/17/2023

YouTube took this video down... See more here: https://wp.me/p58EtD-6qr
Adam Apollo is dedicated to achieving a sustainable and thriving interplanetary culture. In 2005, Adam made physical contact with an extraterrestrial Star Nation Ambassador, and began active and ongoing communications with Galactic Ambassadors from a vast array of different species, supporting Earth.


01:35:48
thumbnail
Prehistory, Galactic Heritage and Evolution; Live with Neil Gaur and KAren Swain
15 views • 17 days ago
01:13:31
thumbnail
Miraculous Healing Spinal Injury Becoming Body Intelligence: Jewels Arnes
33 views • 23 days ago
01:23:15
thumbnail
The Man Who Tapped the Secrets of the Universe; Joshua Zuchter and KAren Swain.
31 views • a month ago
01:38:51
thumbnail
The KING Was A Healer! The Future of Frequency Medicine: Gail Lynn ATP Media with KAren Swain
65 views • 2 months ago
01:07:28
thumbnail
He Lived Ascended For 6 weeks Gavin Dow on ATP-Media with KAren Swain
17 views • 2 months ago
01:12:07
thumbnail
What Are Crop Circle Activations Nadi Hana ATP-Media with KAren Swain
18 views • 2 months ago
01:22:32
thumbnail
Edgar Cayce Prophecy Hidden Chambers Under Sphinx. Kirk Nelson on ATP-Media with KAren Swain
29 views • 3 months ago
01:24:43
thumbnail
She Died in One Reality & Jumped To Another Nicole Majik ATP-Media with KAren Swain
101 views • 3 months ago
01:10:34
thumbnail
I don’t share this just anywhere ! Alicia Power
22 views • 4 months ago
24:24
thumbnail
SPECIAL TALK ABOUT ISRAEL WAR; An Israeli Light-Worker's Message
48 views • 4 months ago
01:14:39
thumbnail
‎KAren Swain ATP Media
10 views • 4 months ago
01:12:32
thumbnail
How to Prepare for What's to Come Anne Tucker
95 views • 4 months ago
01:33:46
thumbnail
Paranormal Poltergeist Activity and Close Encounters of the Third Kind Desley Lock
18 views • 4 months ago
01:17:23
thumbnail
🌟Abused, Nearly Died, WHY is Mike Worsman The Happiest?
9 views • 5 months ago
01:19:16
thumbnail
Atheist Encounters Jesus/Yeshua Spiritual Lineage & ET Mantid Beings
35 views • 5 months ago
01:32:22
thumbnail
KAren Swain
37 views • 5 months ago
43:27
thumbnail
Part 2: The Future Earth Changes Stephanie Patel & Steve Jobs
29 views • 5 months ago
01:23:57
thumbnail
Part 1: The Past Lives of Steve Jobs
34 views • 5 months ago
01:20:28
thumbnail
What Happened to the Ancient Mayans? Bec Mylonas
30 views • 6 months ago
01:31:31
thumbnail
The Little People of Earth The Kontomblé
32 views • 6 months ago
01:33:22
thumbnail
Shocking Discoveries About Her Grandfather! Rachel Horton White
13 views • 6 months ago
01:54:08
thumbnail
The Process of Selecting Your Parents. Dr Edith Ubuntu Chan
10 views • 7 months ago
01:01:55
thumbnail
THE BATTLE OF GOOD & EVIL
15 views • 7 months ago
01:48:08
thumbnail
Australian Family has Hundreds of ET Experiences & Paranormal Activity
91 views • 7 months ago
01:13:31
thumbnail
Becoming the Soul Mind Mark Valentine
9 views • 8 months ago
01:13:03
thumbnail
Frequency and Music That Will Transform the World ! PhiTribe
37 views • 8 months ago
01:30:28
thumbnail
Unity Consciousness A World of Mirrors Brandon Thomas
18 views • 8 months ago
01:23:48
thumbnail
Things Fall Apart on the French Riviera Debra Moffitt Spiritual Awakening
20 views • 9 months ago
01:34:34
thumbnail
COSMIC LOVE; Life, Love and Sex With Partners On The Other Side.
27 views • 9 months ago
01:04:40
thumbnail
💚A Leprechauns Story Tanis Helliwell
30 views • 9 months ago
01:02:51
thumbnail
Light Codes For New Earth HaRuKo Blue Star Child
20 views • 10 months ago
01:12:22
thumbnail
NDE OBE First Contactee Lori Ann Spagna Portal To Ascension
36 views • 10 months ago
01:13:58
thumbnail
Holding the patten of the sonic frequency codes for future of life on planet earth
46 views • 10 months ago
01:34:37
thumbnail
YOUTUBE TOOK THIS DOWN 🌟 RESTRUCTURING SOCIETY FOR EVOLUTION REVOLUTION ADAM APOLLO
70 views • 10 months ago

