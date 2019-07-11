Auriga Books

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is deeply entangled with the contentious issue of the right of return for Palestinian refugees. Shaped by the Nakba and the aftermath of the 1967 Six-Day War, the conflict is influenced by legal frameworks such as the Absentee Property Law and the Law of Return, contributing to Palestinian displacement while ensuring global immigration rights for Jews. The international legal basis for the right of return, rooted in UN Resolution 194, the UDHR, and ICCPR, emphasizes compensation for non-returning refugees. Challenges arise from the West Bank Barrier, illegal settlements, and home demolitions, with security concerns complicating enforcement efforts. Discriminatory practices within Israel and a dual legal system in occupied territories contribute to socio-economic imbalances and disproportionate impacts on Palestinians. Global politics, notably U.S. influence, further complicates the conflict, while Nakba denial within Israel undermines the Palestinian right of return, drawing international condenmantion. Addressing the right of return is necessary to end the conflict.





About the Author:

Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA has authored noteworthy books that challenge mainstream narratives and demonstrate a commitment to truth and justice.





