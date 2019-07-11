Create New Account
Auriga Books
The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: The Right of Return ("Zion's Legacy")
8 views • 02/01/2024

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is deeply entangled with the contentious issue of the right of return for Palestinian refugees. Shaped by the Nakba and the aftermath of the 1967 Six-Day War, the conflict is influenced by legal frameworks such as the Absentee Property Law and the Law of Return, contributing to Palestinian displacement while ensuring global immigration rights for Jews. The international legal basis for the right of return, rooted in UN Resolution 194, the UDHR, and ICCPR, emphasizes compensation for non-returning refugees. Challenges arise from the West Bank Barrier, illegal settlements, and home demolitions, with security concerns complicating enforcement efforts. Discriminatory practices within Israel and a dual legal system in occupied territories contribute to socio-economic imbalances and disproportionate impacts on Palestinians. Global politics, notably U.S. influence, further complicates the conflict, while Nakba denial within Israel undermines the Palestinian right of return, drawing international condenmantion. Addressing the right of return is necessary to end the conflict.


 "Zion's Legacy" is available @ https://rb.gy/9xfe7m


About the Author:

Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA has authored noteworthy books that challenge mainstream narratives and demonstrate a commitment to truth and justice.


• "Zion's Legacy: The Nakba Catastrophe and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict" - available at https://rb.gy/9xfe7m

• "CODE RED: The Secret Communist Takeover of America" - available at https://rb.gy/8bez9x

• "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy" - available at https://rb.gy/k1erzu


Web: cynthiahodges.com


Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com || plasticmacca.blogspot.com


Pen Name: Tina Foster

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
4:20
thumbnail
The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: The Right of Return (“Zion’s Legacy”)
Auriga Books
8 views • 9 days ago
5:21
thumbnail
The Nakba Catastrophe's Enduring Legacy in Israel/Palestine ("Zion's Legacy")
Auriga Books
32 views • 10 days ago
3:36
thumbnail
Palestine/Israe Nakbal: From Forced Expulsions to Bio-warfare (“Zion’s Legacy”)
Auriga Books
8 views • 11 days ago
4:33
thumbnail
The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Pivotal Moments and Unresolved Tensions (“Zion’s Legacy”)
Auriga Books
14 views • 12 days ago
5:13
thumbnail
Seeds of Discord in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict (“Zion’s Legacy”)
Auriga Books
72 views • 13 days ago
4:08
thumbnail
"Zion's Legacy: The Nakba Catastrophe and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict"
Auriga Books
28 views • 13 days ago
4:25
thumbnail
“CODE RED”: The Struggle for America
Auriga Books
19 views • a month ago
4:08
thumbnail
Divided We Stand: (((Communism’s))) Threat to America's Future (“CODE RED”)
Auriga Books
61 views • a month ago
5:12
thumbnail
Show Trials & Political Purges in USA (“CODE RED”)
Auriga Books
26 views • a month ago
5:05
thumbnail
(((Communist))) Censors: Cancelling Free Speech in USA (“CODE RED”)
Auriga Books
53 views • a month ago
8:17
thumbnail
(((Communism))) v. America: Ideological Warfare (“CODE RED”)
Auriga Books
26 views • a month ago
6:27
thumbnail
CODE RED: The Democratic Party's Alarming Ideological Shift to the Left
Auriga Books
24 views • a month ago
6:41
thumbnail
CODE RED: Communist Ideological Subversion & The War for American Minds
Auriga Books
20 views • a month ago
3:18
thumbnail
CODE RED: Communism’s Dark Legacy of Oppression and Suffering
Auriga Books
16 views • a month ago
4:27
thumbnail
CODE RED: Communism - The Failed Ideological Experiment (but (((they))) are going to do it anyway)
Auriga Books
145 views • a month ago
3:58
thumbnail
CODE RED: Trump, Lawfare, and the Battle for 2024
Auriga Books
35 views • a month ago
2:53
thumbnail
CODE RED: THE LOOMING SPECTER OF COMMUNISM IN AMERICA
Auriga Books
79 views • a month ago
2:34
thumbnail
NEW BOOK: "CODE RED: THE SECRET COMMUNIST TAKEOVER OF AMERICA"
Auriga Books
126 views • 2 months ago
27:41
thumbnail
(((Bankers))) Don’t Want You to Know
Auriga Books
646 views • 3 months ago
13:19
thumbnail
israel’s Destabilization of the Middle East: Lebanon
Auriga Books
89 views • 3 months ago
5:24
thumbnail
JEW-nocide: The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine
Auriga Books
88 views • 4 months ago
43:39
thumbnail
Double Fantasy: John Lennon was Impostor-Replaced (Tina Foster)
Auriga Books
206 views • 4 months ago
16:26
thumbnail
By Way of Deception: Is the War Between israel and Palestine a False Flag?
Auriga Books
381 views • 4 months ago
8:29
thumbnail
Jews are Destroyers (Climate Change Grift)
Auriga Books
191 views • 4 months ago
31:12
thumbnail
Who Nose Who Did 9/11?
Auriga Books
78 views • 5 months ago
26:20
thumbnail
Why It’s Commies & Not Nazis
Auriga Books
79 views • 5 months ago
01:00:03
thumbnail
ALIEN INVASION (DEMYSTIFYING SPIRITUALITY)
Auriga Books
62 views • 6 months ago
6:59
thumbnail
Setting the Record Straight: Debunking Claims of Songwriting Impostors for the Beatles
Auriga Books
139 views • 8 months ago
5:52
thumbnail
WSBA's Apparent Support for Communism is Concerning
Auriga Books
20 views • 8 months ago
15:18
thumbnail
ART TOUR - BONNIE HODGES FINE ART
Auriga Books
24 views • 10 months ago
25:31
thumbnail
The Impostor-Replacement of Paul McCartney (Tina Foster on classicbands com)
Auriga Books
269 views • 10 months ago
14:06
thumbnail
A LIFE WELL-LIVED: OBITUARY FOR JAMES P. HODGES, PHD
Auriga Books
42 views • 10 months ago
9:25
thumbnail
(((They))) Came From Outer Space
Auriga Books
116 views • 10 months ago
10:40
thumbnail
Do you notice (((who))) is behind the fraudulent banking system?
Auriga Books
146 views • a year ago
8:59
thumbnail
Israel is a Terrorist Regime (Yahya Ayyash & J'ish Biowarfare (Cast Thy Bread))
Auriga Books
20 views • a year ago
8:09
thumbnail
Is a Double Pretending to be NFL Player, Damar Hamlin?
Auriga Books
3648 views • a year ago

