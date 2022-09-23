Awaken With Maria

Mel Carmine interviews Maria Carmela, owner of an EESystem center in Lehi, Utah.

Maria shares her story of struggling with PTSD and severe narcassistic abuse and her journey to recovering after losing her son Chandler who had a heart transplant at the age of 4 months, her business, her home, and her marriage. All of this ultimately led to her opening a healing center so that she could help others on their own personal roads to healing.

The EESystem is not a medical device and Maria is not a medical practitioner nor does she give medical advice. The EESystem does not heal you. It simply puts your body into the most optimal state so that it can do what it already knows how to do on it's own.