BreakThruNews

02:42:17
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
BREAKTHROUGH ON THE RED PLANET
12/02/2023

"You have no rights in a dictatorship.... The millennial kingdom is a dictatorship. Let that sink in for a minute. We're about to lose all of our rights and freedoms..."


If you're short on time, watch this on 1.5x speed.


Interview with Gary i did a while back regarding my book and overall take on the alien phenom we're probably up against. Can be a bit of an echo so if you can't understand sections let me know the timestamp and i will post in comments. For more info and where to buy my book please see: https://www.amazon.com/Breakthrough-Red-Planet-Ben-Creighton/dp/1730764428/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1KHTNPZQNSF6K&keywords=breakthrough+on+the+red+planet&qid=1701545001&sprefix=breakthrough+on+the+red+planet%2Caps%2C194&sr=8-1

