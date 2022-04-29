Create New Account
01:26:30
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
WEF Declares New Era of Order is Evolving | J6 Journalist Sentenced to Probation | Taiwan Chooses Freedom While CCP Advances on the World | Stephen Horn, Aila Wang
16 views • 01/18/2024

Sources:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12952121/chen-tianqiao-shanda-games-china-oregon.html

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/china-pummeled-dire-deflation-trade-and-credit-data-labor-strikes-protests-explode

https://warroom.org/rnc-chairs-treasurers-held-meetings-with-ccp-officials/

01:24:58
thumbnail
Will Historical Globalist Greg Abbott Hold the Line Against Border Invasion Enabler Joe Biden | The CCP is Well Armed for the Next Bioweapon Pandemic |
Battlefront Broadcasting
8 views • 11 days ago
03:02:16
thumbnail
Just a Few of the Best Segments from 2023 are Picked and Were They Right? | Col (Ret) John Mills, Aila Wang, David Covey, Sarah McAbee, Jeff Dornik
Battlefront Broadcasting
1 view • 11 days ago
01:48:36
thumbnail
Did the U.S. Government Force a mRNA Vaccine Bioweapon Using Military Countermeasures for WMDs | New Super 6-in-1 Vaccine Arriving For Your Children from Big Pharma
Battlefront Broadcasting
259 views • a month ago
01:30:01
thumbnail
Epstein Was the Connection of the Transhumanism Cabal and the Files Are a Distraction | Taiwan Elections Will Gauge the Temperature of the Geopolitical Events to Come in 2024 |
Battlefront Broadcasting
17 views • a month ago
01:46:53
thumbnail
Here are the 5 Point Ways to Recapture Elections from the Uniparty | Michele Swinick
Battlefront Broadcasting
15 views • a month ago
03:14:31
thumbnail
Different Experts Agree That 2024 Will be the Most Tumultuous Year on Many Fronts | Dr. Mark Sherwood, Karlyn Borysenko, Colonel (Ret) John Mills, Shahram Hadian, Nate Cain, Ivan Raiklin, Jeff Dornik
Battlefront Broadcasting
44 views • a month ago
01:37:36
thumbnail
The Disarm Framework Controls the Surveillance of American Citizens | Secret Societies Have Controlled America Since the Beginning | Nate Cain, Micah Van Huss
Battlefront Broadcasting
53 views • a month ago
01:33:01
thumbnail
Linda Sousar, Pro-Hamas ANTIFA, and Southern Border Invaders Move the U.S. Toward Collapse | Is Income Generation the Solution for Wealth During Dollar Collapse | Joseph Lombardi
Battlefront Broadcasting
43 views • a month ago
01:27:19
thumbnail
Chemical Abortion on Demand Goes to the Supreme Court | Gay Porn Video of Staffer Shows Only Part of America's Problem | Most Gazans are Terrorist Supporters Like Hamas | Rev Jim Harden
Battlefront Broadcasting
13 views • a month ago
01:31:35
thumbnail
Elitists Condition America for Their Coming Cyber Attack on Its Critical Infrastructure | The CCP May Use Next Bioweapon Through Spy Balloons
Battlefront Broadcasting
31 views • 2 months ago
01:28:13
thumbnail
Congress Further Weaponizes Against the U.S. Constitution with George Santos Expulsion | Republican for Congress in West Virginia Supports Deputizing Organized Militias to Defend Southern Border
Battlefront Broadcasting
20 views • 2 months ago
01:33:43
thumbnail
The Landscape for 2024 Elections Shows with Pro-Hamas Domestic Terror at Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting | Speaker Johnson Falls in Line with Neocons Despite J6 Footage Release
Battlefront Broadcasting
14 views • 2 months ago
01:30:19
thumbnail
Failing NeoCon Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Says Uniparty's Plan Out Loud Regarding Social Media | Conservatives are Being Fooled by Elitist Icons Like Elon Musk | Clay Clark, Dr. Mark Sherwood
Battlefront Broadcasting
52 views • 3 months ago
01:32:10
thumbnail
Xiongan is the Exact Blueprint for the CCP and Elitists in the United States | Why is the CDC is Harvesting Your Electronic Medical Data from Hospitals | Aila Wang, Twila Brase
Battlefront Broadcasting
30 views • 3 months ago
01:40:36
thumbnail
Pro-Hamas Demonstrations Shift to Full 9/11 Terrorism Support from Gen Z | Xi Jinping Signals America Will Not Intervene Against China for Taiwan | Reverend Jim Harden, Aila Wang
Battlefront Broadcasting
8 views • 3 months ago
01:28:04
thumbnail
China and the Marijuana Industry are Funding the Pro-Hamas Protestors in the U.S. | The Surveillence State is Strengthened by Willing Participants in AI
Battlefront Broadcasting
18 views • 3 months ago
01:31:01
thumbnail
Pro-Hamas and Transgender Sentiment are Related and Used to Destroy America | Collusion in Agencies is Enabling Leftist Controls to Flourish | Nate Cain, Aila Wang
Battlefront Broadcasting
1 view • 3 months ago
01:35:04
thumbnail
Biden Regime and Pro-Hamas Gen Z are Foreshadowing Jew and Christian Persecution | Texas Propositions on 2023 Ballot Will Expand Overreach, Taxation, and Corporate Fascism | Dr. Mark Sherwood
Battlefront Broadcasting
14 views • 3 months ago
01:33:04
thumbnail
DA Fani Willis Draws Closer to Victory Over Trump and Citizens Using Lying Grifters Like Jenna Ellis | The CCP is Distracting the U.S. Using Foreign Conflicts | Aila Wang
Battlefront Broadcasting
19 views • 3 months ago
01:27:27
thumbnail
Hamas Used Drugs to Fuel Slaughter of People in Israel | Pro-Hamas Protestors Receive Different Treatment Than J6ers | Sarah McAbee
Battlefront Broadcasting
16 views • 3 months ago
01:39:41
thumbnail
Children's Hospital Kidnaps Ill 4-Year-Old and Strips Away Parental Rights for Case Study | Dr. Mark Sherwood, Hope Schacter
Battlefront Broadcasting
13 views • 4 months ago
01:35:35
thumbnail
In Day of Rage Islamists Swarm into Israel for Jihad Terror | Students and Leftist Groups in the United States Support Jihad | Shahram Hadian
Battlefront Broadcasting
26 views • 4 months ago
01:35:47
thumbnail
Will A Jihad Occur in the United States After Hamas Call for Day of Rage | China and Iran Are Working to Take Israel | Aila Wang, Alex Newman
Battlefront Broadcasting
29 views • 4 months ago
01:29:20
thumbnail
AG Tish James and Rogue Judge Engoron Try to Destroy Trump in New York Fraud Trial | Class Action Lawsuit Begins Against Gilead's Remdesivir | Dr. Mark Sherwood, CC Blakeman
Battlefront Broadcasting
13 views • 4 months ago
01:34:18
thumbnail
City of Illegal Aliens Created by a Wealthy Republican Texas Home Builder | Is Xi Jinping a God For the Chinese People | Aila Wang, Teryn Gregson
Battlefront Broadcasting
225 views • 4 months ago
01:30:05
thumbnail
Ken Paxton's Tucker Interview Reveals Texas Uniparty Cabal Enables Open Borders | WHO, UN, and the CCP are After United States' Sovereignty | Reggie Littlejohn
Battlefront Broadcasting
27 views • 4 months ago
01:34:00
thumbnail
Keith Raniere's Attorney Shows FBI Tampered with Evidence to Convict in NXIVM Cult Trial | Joseph Tully, Sarah McAbee
Battlefront Broadcasting
13 views • 5 months ago
01:38:40
thumbnail
Militant Socialists are Organized to Break Laws and Indoctrinate Children | 5G Can Activate Bioweapons in our Bodies Through Graphene Oxide Carrier | Karlyn Borysenko, Sen (Ret) Ted Harvey
Battlefront Broadcasting
135 views • 5 months ago
01:41:21
thumbnail
AG Ken Paxton's Defense Continues to Show Conspiratorial Actions from Witnesses | China is Prepared to Attack U.S. with Russia and North Korea | Dr. Mark Sherwood, Roy Guo
Battlefront Broadcasting
36 views • 5 months ago
01:45:40
thumbnail
Ken Paxton's Impeachment Trial Reveals Corruption from Within | We Must Restore Families to Combat Country's Decline | Senator (Ret) Mike Morrell
Battlefront Broadcasting
12 views • 5 months ago
01:35:50
thumbnail
Governor Kemp Allows RICO Violator DA Fani Willis to Stay in Her Job | 5 Praying Pro-Lifers Convicted Using FACE Act and Sent to Federal Prison
Battlefront Broadcasting
41 views • 5 months ago
01:34:03
thumbnail
Media, Aid, Residents, and Investigators Mysteriously Locked Out of Lahaina | CCP Favorite Terry Gou Running for President of Taiwan | EU Gains Censorship Control of U.S. with New Law | Aila Wang
Battlefront Broadcasting
33 views • 5 months ago
01:23:59
thumbnail
Desperate Conservatives Fall For DeSantis and Quick Witted Ramaswamy | Courts Are Using Insurrection Language to Destroy First Amendment Rights | Treniss Evans III
Battlefront Broadcasting
20 views • 5 months ago
01:24:25
thumbnail
The Great Reset Mandates Rise Again for Fall Gaslighting | China Realizes the Time is Now to Attack Taiwan and United States | Lloyd Richardson, Dr. Mark Sherwood, Beverly Gillen
Battlefront Broadcasting
38 views • 6 months ago
01:25:30
thumbnail
Prosecutor Fani Willis Indicts Trump and 18 Others in Move to Take Down Trump Support | Desperate China Seeks to Intimidate United States | CCP Continues to Capture Journalists | Aila Wang
Battlefront Broadcasting
2 views • 6 months ago

