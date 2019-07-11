Create New Account
01:33:54
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
BGMCTV CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY MESSIANIC PROPHECIES 002
10 views • 01/28/2024

BGMCTV CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY MESSIANIC PROPHECIES 002

BGMCTV CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY MESSIANIC PROPHECIES 002

THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY B'resheet (Gen) PART 2


TANAK (OLD TESTAMENT) PROPHECY FULFILLED BY YESHUA

Prophecy can be thought of as "pre‐written" history. The TANAK contains 351 prophecies that refer to the coming of the Messiah. Yeshua, the Son of God, fulfilled these prophecies that were written many hundreds of years, and in some cases more than a thousand years, before his birth.


TANAK, written hundreds of years before Yeshua’s birth, contains these 351 prophecies that Yeshua fulfilled through His life, death and resurrection. Mathematically speaking, the odds are staggering of anyone fulfilling a small amount of prophecy. Fulfilling just 8 is impossible!

1 person fulfilling 8 prophecies: 1 in 100,000,000,000,000,000

1 person fulfilling 40 prophecies: 1 chance in 10 to the 157th power

1 person fulfilling 351 prophecies: only YESHUA




WWW.BGMCTV.ORG


Streaming live @ www.yeshuatube.org


01:10:30
thumbnail
the SLEDGEHAMMER show SH458 Torn to pieces
BGMCTV
2 views • 9 days ago
01:24:07
thumbnail
BGMCTV CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY MESSIANIC PROPHECIES 007
BGMCTV
3 views • 10 days ago
01:15:56
thumbnail
BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY RUTH 011
BGMCTV
1 view • 10 days ago
01:28:31
thumbnail
BGMCTV CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY MESSIANIC PROPHECIES 006
BGMCTV
5 views • 11 days ago
01:29:02
thumbnail
BGMCTV CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY MESSIANIC PROPHECIES 005
BGMCTV
5 views • 11 days ago
01:31:22
thumbnail
BGMCTV CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY MESSIANIC PROPHECIES 004
BGMCTV
1 view • 11 days ago
01:29:22
thumbnail
BGMCTV CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY MESSIANIC PROPHECIES 003
BGMCTV
4 views • 11 days ago
02:16:04
thumbnail
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 979 ALL ROADS DO NOT LEAD TO HEAVEN
BGMCTV
6 views • 11 days ago
16:18
thumbnail
BGMCTV END TIME PROPHECY NEWS 012724
BGMCTV
18 views • 12 days ago
01:33:54
thumbnail
BGMCTV CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY MESSIANIC PROPHECIES 002
BGMCTV
10 views • 12 days ago
01:30:39
thumbnail
BGMCTV CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY MESSIANIC PROPHECIES 001
BGMCTV
4 views • 12 days ago
01:05:48
thumbnail
The SLEDGEHAMMER Show SH457 ARE ELECTIONS IMPORTANT BIBLICALLY
BGMCTV
2 views • 16 days ago
02:30:55
thumbnail
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 978 HE KNOWS YOU
BGMCTV
4 views • 19 days ago
14:28
thumbnail
BGMCTV END TIME PROPHECY NEWS 012024
BGMCTV
36 views • 19 days ago
01:06:14
thumbnail
the SLEDGEHAMMER show SH456 How Democracies Collapse
BGMCTV
7 views • 22 days ago
01:17:25
thumbnail
BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY RUTH 010
BGMCTV
3 views • 23 days ago
02:30:06
thumbnail
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 977 WHAT IS A SOCIAL CREDIT SCORE FOR THE REAL CCP
BGMCTV
6 views • a month ago
18:20
thumbnail
BGMCTV END TIME PROPHECY NEWS 011324
BGMCTV
46 views • a month ago
01:07:39
thumbnail
the SLEDGEHAMMER show SH455 King of the hill
BGMCTV
3 views • a month ago
01:23:59
thumbnail
BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY RUTH 009
BGMCTV
2 views • a month ago
02:22:20
thumbnail
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 976 SALVATION COMES BY
BGMCTV
3 views • a month ago
18:09
thumbnail
BGMCTV END TIME PROPHECY NEWS 010624
BGMCTV
23 views • a month ago
01:09:43
thumbnail
the SLEDGEHAMMER show SH454 Is there absolute truth
BGMCTV
6 views • a month ago
01:26:17
thumbnail
BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY RUTH 008
BGMCTV
3 views • a month ago
17:22
thumbnail
BGMCTV END TIME PROPHECY NEWS 123023
BGMCTV
57 views • a month ago
01:02:33
thumbnail
the SLEDGEHAMMER show SH453 overwhelm the system
BGMCTV
38 views • a month ago
01:20:26
thumbnail
BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY RUTH 007
BGMCTV
2 views • a month ago
10:17
thumbnail
BGMCTV END TIME PROPHECY NEWS 122323
BGMCTV
63 views • 2 months ago
01:07:10
thumbnail
the SLEDGEHAMMER show SH452 Truth is irrelevant
BGMCTV
8 views • 2 months ago
01:14:35
thumbnail
BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY RUTH 006
BGMCTV
4 views • 2 months ago
14:42
thumbnail
BGMCTV END TIME PROPHECY NEWS 121623
BGMCTV
32 views • 2 months ago
01:00:33
thumbnail
the SLEDGEHAMMER show SH451 Pandora’s Box
BGMCTV
11 views • 2 months ago
01:12:21
thumbnail
BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY RUTH 005
BGMCTV
4 views • 2 months ago
13:27
thumbnail
BGMCTV END TIME PROPHECY NEWS 120923
BGMCTV
24 views • 2 months ago
01:09:19
thumbnail
The SLEDGEHAMMER Show SH450 Government Control
BGMCTV
8 views • 2 months ago
01:22:16
thumbnail
BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY RUTH 004
BGMCTV
6 views • 2 months ago

