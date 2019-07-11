BGMCTV CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY MESSIANIC PROPHECIES 002

THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY B'resheet (Gen) PART 2





TANAK (OLD TESTAMENT) PROPHECY FULFILLED BY YESHUA

Prophecy can be thought of as "pre‐written" history. The TANAK contains 351 prophecies that refer to the coming of the Messiah. Yeshua, the Son of God, fulfilled these prophecies that were written many hundreds of years, and in some cases more than a thousand years, before his birth.





TANAK, written hundreds of years before Yeshua’s birth, contains these 351 prophecies that Yeshua fulfilled through His life, death and resurrection. Mathematically speaking, the odds are staggering of anyone fulfilling a small amount of prophecy. Fulfilling just 8 is impossible!

1 person fulfilling 8 prophecies: 1 in 100,000,000,000,000,000

1 person fulfilling 40 prophecies: 1 chance in 10 to the 157th power

1 person fulfilling 351 prophecies: only YESHUA













