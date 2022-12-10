Create New Account
Bible In Schools
2022 Fall - Quarterly Briefing
28 views • 12/15/2022

2022 Fall - Quarterly Briefing

This is a quarterly briefing from the National Council on Bible Curriculum in Public Schools with Founder/President Elizabeth Ridenour & Vice President Israel Hall. It features endorsements by Chuck Norris and his wife Gena, country singer Charlie Daniels, Dr. Bill Bright - Founder/President of Campus Crusade For Christ, Dr. Alveda King, and Tim Wildmon - President of the American Family Association.

The briefing concludes with a moving performance of God Bless the USA on saxophone by Israel Hall. 

