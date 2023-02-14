Create New Account
Biblical UFO Deceptions
58:00
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 42 - 1967 Crestview Elementary UFO - Sunday January 28, 2024
27 views • 01/28/2024

In this episode Dr. John talks about the 1967 Crestview Elementary UFO incident and Gilbert goes into the Signs of The Times. And we will be reading from the scriptures from Hebrews 13: 1-19; Revelation 9: 7-11; 3: 7-13; Romans 1: 18-32

If you want to attend our community and be apart of the podcast please send your email and phone number to the email below:

Contact email: [email protected]

If you would like to donate. Please use this link:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/BiblicalUFO


Dr. John Montalvo, Jr. has been a true hero fighting against medical tyranny and unlawful mandates. He has been speaking publicly about the dangers of vaccines and warning about the fraud of Covid-19 since the beginning. He got fired from his teaching position because he stood up for not taking the vaccines or masking up. Now a true hero needs our help! He broke his back in a severe fall and needs to raise money for his medical treatment. If you are able would you please support him in his time of need?


https://givesendgo.com/G9QZF?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G9QZF

58:00
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 42 - 1967 Crestview Elementary UFO - Sunday January 28, 2024
27 views • 13 days ago
45:28
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 41 - Miami Aliens & Spirit Boxes - Sunday January 21, 2024
129 views • 20 days ago
44:08
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 40 - Aliens In Miami Update - Sunday January 14, 2024
68 views • a month ago
40:57
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 39 - Aliens In Miami? - Sunday January 7, 2024
914 views • a month ago
58:59
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 38 - 2023 In Review + - Sunday December 31, 2023
28 views • a month ago
52:55
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 37 - Christmas & UFOs - Sunday December 24, 2023
67 views • 2 months ago
51:56
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 36 - David Grusch & Terraform Earth - Sunday December 17, 2023
29 views • 2 months ago
56:21
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 35 - Prophetic Hanukkah - Sunday December 10, 2023
34 views • 2 months ago
49:57
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 34 - Star Trek Tech - Sunday December 3, 2023
34 views • 2 months ago
48:24
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 33 - Possession/Abduction - Sunday November 26, 2023
28 views • 3 months ago
58:19
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 32 - You Will Know Them By Their Fruits - Sunday, November 19, 2023
57 views • 3 months ago
49:24
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 31 - The Deceptions Continue - Sunday, November 12, 2023
26 views • 3 months ago
41:35
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 30 - Who Is Israel - Sunday, November 5, 2023
39 views • 3 months ago
56:47
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 29 - The Coming Northern War - Sunday, October 22, 2023
55 views • 4 months ago
50:42
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 28 - WAR! - Friday, October 13, 2023
35 views • 4 months ago
50:30
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 27 - Tabernacle With God - Sunday, October 1, 2023
45 views • 4 months ago
55:22
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 26 - Atonement Of Blood - Sunday, September 24, 2023
34 views • 5 months ago
40:10
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 25 - The Trumpet Sounds - Sunday, September 17, 2023
36 views • 5 months ago
56:47
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 24 - Consumed By Fire - Sunday, September 10, 2023
25 views • 5 months ago
01:00:55
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 23 - David Gruse & The Anakim - Sunday, September 3, 2023
43 views • 5 months ago
54:36
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 22 - More Signs & The Fall of the Church - Sunday, August 27, 2023
53 views • 5 months ago
01:01:41
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 21 - God Power - Euphrates Drying - Sunday, August 20, 2023
69 views • 6 months ago
58:27
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 20 - In The Days Of Noah - Sunday, August 13, 2023
40 views • 6 months ago
01:00:40
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 19 - Hope In The Storm - Sunday, August 6, 2023
34 views • 6 months ago
58:31
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 18 - UFO House Hearing - Sunday, July 30, 2023
59 views • 6 months ago
44:48
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 17 - Trance Formation of America - Sunday, July 23 ,2023
32 views • 7 months ago
52:33
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 16 - The Seed War Continues - Sunday, July 16 ,2023
15 views • 7 months ago
44:14
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 15 - Slavery Continues . . . Save The Children - Sunday, July 9 ,2023
30 views • 7 months ago
58:47
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 14 - Journey To The Center Of The Earth - Sunday, July 2 ,2023
18 views • 7 months ago
16:22
thumbnail
Sound of Freedom - Commentary - Sunday July 2, 2023
100 views • 7 months ago
01:10:06
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 13 - Alien Technology - Sunday, June 25, 2023
51 views • 8 months ago
01:08:52
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 12 - Disclosure 2.0 - Sunday, June 18, 2023
59 views • 8 months ago
01:06:28
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 11 - They're Here! - Sunday, June 11, 2023
83 views • 8 months ago
48:51
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 10 - Wake Up World - Sunday, June 4, 2023
55 views • 8 months ago
57:32
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 9 - Supernatural Encounters - Sunday April 30, 2023
31 views • 9 months ago
01:07:42
thumbnail
Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 8 - Cattle Mutilations & Abductions - Sunday April 23, 2023
54 views • 10 months ago

