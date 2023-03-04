Create New Account
Bill Trikos
Bill Trikos : Nicolai Levashov : What Positive things Nicolai Levashov & Svetlana Levashov did for Humanity
49 views • 04/08/2023

Bill Trikos : Nicolai Levashov : 21 March 2023 .The day of the Svarog has arrived and is in the Now !!! please Read Description Carefully

When E-primary matter prevails, optimal conditions for the development of the complete third and fourth human bodies appear. This shows up in the development of high spiritual and moral qualities, consciousness and conscience. The areas of space heterogeneity with such quality structure are called Days of Svarog (Fig.1, Fig.2).

Our Space-Universe, formed by seven primary matters, is located between two other Spaces-Universes, formed by six and eight primary matters respectively. Because of their influence, the areas of heterogeneity in our Space-Universe are created. Therefore there are two types of heterogeneity in our Space-Universe.

One type of heterogeneity is created by the influence of the Space-Universe formed by eight primary matters; that results in E-primary matter predominance there. Another type of heterogeneity is created by the influence of the Space-Universe formed by six primary matters t hat results in G-primary matter predominance in this area of heterogeneity.

The influence of the areas of heterogeneity on other primary matters of our Space-Universe—A, B, C, D, F—is stronger the closer a given primary matter to G-primary matter or E-primary matter to in terms of its properties and qualities.

This point is very important for understanding the phenomenon of the Days and Nights of Svarog. The point is that G-primary matter or E-primary matter predominance in the areas of heterogeneity has a considerable influence on evolutional development of both an individual and a civilization.

http://www.nikolay-levashov.ru/English/Articles/Svarog_Night-eng.html





Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
03:25:31
thumbnail
Bill Trikos-From Russia With Love ,The Vedas, Rus & Urs
Bill Trikos
21 views • 2 months ago
4:06
thumbnail
Bill Trikos - Follow Your Heart
Bill Trikos
14 views • 5 months ago
02:58:09
thumbnail
Bill Trikos : Meeting with healer "Phenomenon" Nicolai Levashov 31.03.2012 - English subtitles
Bill Trikos
17 views • 10 months ago
3:54
thumbnail
Bill Trikos : Ella Henderson Glow
Bill Trikos
14 views • 10 months ago
3:27
thumbnail
Bill Trikos : Nicolai Levashov : What Positive things Nicolai Levashov & Svetlana Levashov did for Humanity
Bill Trikos
49 views • 10 months ago
4:44
thumbnail
Bill Trikos Hans Zimmer - Time
Bill Trikos
3 views • a year ago
4:49
thumbnail
Bill Trikos : Australian Cricket 10 longest sixes out of stadium sixes huge sixes in cricket of all time 🔥🔥🔥
Bill Trikos
2 views • a year ago
3:41
thumbnail
Bill Trikos : Top 10 Best Corner Kick Goals In Soccer Football of all time 🔥🔥🔥
Bill Trikos
4 views • a year ago
11:39
thumbnail
Bill Trikos : Top 50 Best Soccer football Goals of all Time 🔥🔥🔥
Bill Trikos
1 view • a year ago
14:11
thumbnail
Bill Trikos : Top 50 Afl Australian Football league Goals of all Time 🔥🔥🔥
Bill Trikos
0 view • a year ago
11:06
thumbnail
Bill Trikos - Nba : Best Nba Dunks Of The 2021-22 NBA Season 🔥🔥🔥
Bill Trikos
2 views • a year ago
24:43
thumbnail
Bill Trikos - NBA-s Top 100 Dunks Of The Decade 🔥🔥🔥
Bill Trikos
0 view • a year ago
10:02
thumbnail
Bill Trikos - Nba The GREATEST DUNKS of All Time - Features players like: Michael Jordan, Ja Morant, Vince Carter and Blake Griffin, 🔥🔥🔥
Bill Trikos
0 view • a year ago
3:54
thumbnail
Bill Trikos - Ella Henderson - Glow
Bill Trikos
2 views • a year ago
1:34
thumbnail
Bill Trikos : The Phenomenon of Nicolai Levashov : Question ? 2012 01 28 08 What is the function of the crystal at the center of the chest?
Bill Trikos
6 views • a year ago
5:46
thumbnail
Bill Trikos : Nicolai Levashov Healer - Recovery Session 2
Bill Trikos
2 views • a year ago
5:48
thumbnail
Bill Trikos : Nicolai Levashov Healer - Recovery session 1
Bill Trikos
2 views • a year ago
6:35
thumbnail
Bill Trikos : The Phenomenon Of Nicolai Levashov 2012 01 28/ 01 Opening remarks English subtitles
Bill Trikos
5 views • a year ago
2:41
thumbnail
The Wolf of Wall Street Leonardo DiCaprio Cooperating With Authorities re 1MDB WORLD'S BIGGEST FINANCIAL $3.5 Billion Scandal
Bill Trikos
62 views • a year ago
6:16
thumbnail
Bill Trikos : Shane Warne's Australian Cricket Top 10 Wickets Of His Career
Bill Trikos
0 view • a year ago
11:06
thumbnail
Bill Trikos : Best Nba Dunks Of The 2021-22 NBA Season
Bill Trikos
1 view • a year ago
8:20
thumbnail
Bill Trikos : Stefanos Tsitsipas v Novak Djokovic Extended Highlights | Australian Open 2023 Final
Bill Trikos
0 view • a year ago
8:23
thumbnail
Bill Trikos : Elena Rybakina v Aryna Sabalenka Extended Highlights | Australian Open 2023 Final
Bill Trikos
1 view • a year ago
15:31
thumbnail
Bill Trikos : Top 10 Closest Formula 1 , Grand Prix Title Finishes
Bill Trikos
1 view • a year ago
8:22
thumbnail
Bill Trikos : Lionel Messi World cup 2022 - All 35 Goals
Bill Trikos
1 view • a year ago
9:54
thumbnail
Bill Trikos - Afl Richmond Tigers A decade of Dusty Ten minutes of vintage Dustin Martin 2020 AFL
Bill Trikos
1 view • a year ago
11:14
thumbnail
Bill Trikos - Afl Richmond Tigers Football Club Dustin Martin Superstar Moments
Bill Trikos
1 view • a year ago

