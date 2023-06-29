Health and fitness

What Is GlucoTrust?
GlucoTrust is a new supplement manufactured in the USA that contains a formula of all-natural ingredients. These ingredients work together to promote healthy blood sugar levels, safe and effective weight loss, and better sleep. Some symptoms of Type 2 diabetes include:
Increased thirst
Frequent urination
Increased hunger
Fatigue
Blurred vision
Slow-healing sores
Frequent infections
Tingling or numbness in the hands or feet The recommended dosage is one capsule per day, and for optimal results GlucoTrust should be taken for a minimum of 90 days.
Each bottle of GlucoTrust contains 30 capsules, enough for a 30-day supply.
Please note, GlucoTrust is not meant to be a replacement for any prescription medications you are currently taking. Always consult with your doctor before making any changes to how and when you take your medications.