boxoffrogs

"Triumph" is a song by American hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan, from their 1997 album Wu-Tang Forever. It was released as the lead single from the album in February 1997. The song does not have a chorus, instead, solely consisting of an intro and interlude by Ol' Dirty Bastard and verses from the other eight Wu-Tang members and associate (and future member) Cappadonna. It is the only Wu-Tang song featuring all members.

The song received critical acclaim; Inspectah Deck's verse particularly praised as one of the greatest verses in hip hop of all time ("I bomb atomically, Socrates' philosophies and hypotheses / Can't define how I be dropping these mockeries / Lyrically perform armed robbery / Flee with the lottery, possibly they spotted me").


When RZA spoke in a 2005 interview about having the whole clan work together, he said:[3]


...I did 'Triumph' ....radio and video stations was telling me it was too long... ..I had to edit it.. ..I told them... ...take it as is... ..or they won't get nothing, feel me? ...Next thing you know, we did the impossible: We got a 6 minute song on the radio... 6 minutes man, that's serious, its unheard of.. ...a 6 minute video...


Intro: Ol' Dirty Bastard

First verse: Inspectah Deck

Second verse: Method Man

Third verse: Cappadonna

Interlude: Ol' Dirty Bastard

Fourth verse: U-God

Fifth verse: RZA

Sixth verse: GZA

Seventh verse: Masta Killa

Eighth verse: Ghostface Killah

Ninth verse: Raekwon

