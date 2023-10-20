Create New Account
01:19:40
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
FBI Whistleblower Speaks Out about the New J6 Pipe Bomb Cover Up - Kyle Seraphin; Fulton County DA Caught Firing Whistleblower; Today's Top Stories Recap with Gavin Wax; Economic Update - Dr. Kirk
34 views • 02/01/2024

Breanna Morello is a former Fox Corp, Newsmax, local news, MLB producer. She has also spent several years reporting on the issues that matter most. After Fox Corp threatened to put Breanna on unpaid leave for not getting the Covid jab, she left the corporate media world and made her way into independent journalism. Breanna's goal is simple. She aims to be a truth seeker and amplify her findings through her new podcast.



Breanna Morello

WEBSITE: www.breannamorello.com

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/TheBreannaMorelloShow TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BreannaMorello

SUBSTACK: https://breannamorello.substack.com/



WATCH BREANNA’S WEEKLY SEGMENT ON FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES: https://flyover.live/media/series/m56x6p6/through-a-producer-s-eyes-with-breanna-morello



Kyle Seraphin

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/KyleSeraphin/LIVE



Dr. Kirk Elliott

WEBSITE: http://kirkelliottphd.com/breanna



-------------------------------------------

Videos
18:50
thumbnail
01:19:40
thumbnail
FBI Whistleblower Speaks Out about the New J6 Pipe Bomb Cover Up - Kyle Seraphin; Fulton County DA Caught Firing Whistleblower; Today's Top Stories Recap with Gavin Wax; Economic Update - Dr. Kirk
MyPodcastDropped2320
34 views • 9 days ago
18:58
thumbnail
ECONOMY | How's Joe Biden's Economy REALLY Doing? - Dr. Kirk Elliott
MyPodcastDropped2320
26 views • 9 days ago
7:57
thumbnail
It’s time to expel Ilhan Omar from Congress - Breanna Morello
MyPodcastDropped2320
45 views • 10 days ago
25:27
thumbnail
Terrorist Released into the U.S. after being Caught by the Feds - John Zadrozny
MyPodcastDropped2320
223 views • 10 days ago
8:16
thumbnail
Update on my Investigation into the FBI's Shooting of a Utah Man - Breanna Morello
MyPodcastDropped2320
37 views • 10 days ago
52:44
thumbnail
Terrorist Released into the U.S. after being Caught by the Feds - John Zadrozny; Brazil Continues to Target the Bolsonaro Family - Paulo Figueiredo; Update on my Investigation into the FBI's
MyPodcastDropped2320
16 views • 10 days ago
15:56
thumbnail
Brazil Continues to Target the Bolsonaro Family - Paulo Figueiredo
MyPodcastDropped2320
24 views • 10 days ago
49:29
thumbnail
Biden's DOJ Says Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed 13 Women - Liz Joy; Collapse of the Legacy Media - Kane; Warmongers Push for World War III; Regime has its Hands ALL OVER Trump Lawsuits and Criminal
MyPodcastDropped2320
11 views • 11 days ago
12:13
thumbnail
Biden's DOJ Says Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed 13 Women - Liz Joy
MyPodcastDropped2320
216 views • 11 days ago
9:00
thumbnail
Regime has its Hands ALL OVER Trump Lawsuits and Criminal Charges - Breanna Morello
MyPodcastDropped2320
8 views • 11 days ago
8:38
thumbnail
Warmongers Push for World War III - Breanna Morello
MyPodcastDropped2320
28 views • 11 days ago
19:08
thumbnail
Celebrating the Collapse of the Legacy Media with Citizen Free Press - Kane, Founder of CFP
MyPodcastDropped2320
50 views • 11 days ago
18:11
thumbnail
36:20
thumbnail
They are Doing Everything Imaginable to Cover their Tracks! - J6. Fani Willis & Nathan Wade. Nikki Haley. US Border. - Breanna Morello
MyPodcastDropped2320
111 views • 13 days ago
24:24
thumbnail
FBI was Focused on DEI Hiring Prior to Parkland Mass Shooting - Ryan Petty, George Hill & Kyle Seraphin
MyPodcastDropped2320
70 views • 13 days ago
17:40
thumbnail
Julie Kelly Details the Latest Regarding Fulton DA Fani Willis and Her Legally Married Boyfriend - Julie Kelly
MyPodcastDropped2320
73 views • 14 days ago
18:11
thumbnail
01:05:46
thumbnail
FBI was Focused on DEI Hiring Prior to Parkland Mass Shooting - Ryan Petty, George Hill & Kyle Seraphin; Trump tells GOP States to Back Texas - Gary Brugman | The Breanna Morello Show
MyPodcastDropped2320
22 views • 14 days ago
12:13
thumbnail
SCOTUS Signs off on Invasion - Victor Avila
MyPodcastDropped2320
331 views • 15 days ago
5:46
thumbnail
Peter Navarro Sentenced - Breanna Morello
MyPodcastDropped2320
61 views • 15 days ago
22:27
thumbnail
Texas Is Pushing Back Against Biden's Border Invasion - Wade Miller
MyPodcastDropped2320
46 views • 15 days ago
8:13
thumbnail
ECONOMY | How is the Economy ACTUALLY Doing? - Dr. Kirk Elliott
MyPodcastDropped2320
33 views • 15 days ago
53:54
thumbnail
Bribery Shake Up In Arizona - Dr. Kelli Ward; Texas Is Pushing Back Against Biden's Border Invasion - Wade Miller; Peter Navarro Sentenced | The Breanna Morello Show
MyPodcastDropped2320
23 views • 15 days ago
15:51
thumbnail
Bribery Shake Up In Arizona - Dr. Kelli Ward
MyPodcastDropped2320
45 views • 15 days ago
17:58
thumbnail
CISA Knew About Mail-in Voting Risks in 2020 While Censoring Related Narratives as ‘Disinformation’ - John Zadrozny
MyPodcastDropped2320
18 views • 16 days ago
13:26
thumbnail
Texas Land Commissioner Speaks Out After Scotus Rules Against Razor Wire - Dr. Dawn Buckingham
MyPodcastDropped2320
88 views • 16 days ago
48:13
thumbnail
Julie Kelly Details the Latest Regarding Fulton DA Fani Willis and Her Legally Married Boyfriend; CISA Knew About Mail-in Voting Risks in 2020 - John Zadrozny; Scotus Rules Against Razor Wire - Dr.
MyPodcastDropped2320
16 views • 16 days ago
19:52
thumbnail
Media Took Money from the Biden Administration to Push Dangerous Covid Jabs - Rav Arora
MyPodcastDropped2320
461 views • 17 days ago
17:02
thumbnail
French Farmers Break out in Protest - JD Rucker
MyPodcastDropped2320
73 views • 17 days ago
17:23
thumbnail
Senator Tuberville Weighs in on Joe Biden Pushing for World War III - Senator Tommy Tuberville
MyPodcastDropped2320
42 views • 17 days ago
01:15:33
thumbnail
Joe Biden Pushing for World War III - Senator Tommy Tuberville; Scotus Says States CAN’T Block Invasions - Gene Hamilton and Victor Avila; Media Took Money from the Biden Administration to Push
MyPodcastDropped2320
22 views • 17 days ago
16:35
thumbnail
Scotus Says States CAN’T Block Invasions - Gene Hamilton
MyPodcastDropped2320
64 views • 17 days ago
10:59
thumbnail
J6 Committee Deleted Over 100 Files Before GOP Took Majority - Breanna Morello
MyPodcastDropped2320
18 views • 18 days ago
12:51
thumbnail
FBI Arrests Alleged Trans Terrorist - Mia Cathell
MyPodcastDropped2320
45 views • 18 days ago
18:19
thumbnail
Psychiatrist Claims Migrants Rape Out of Frustration - Wendi Mahoney
MyPodcastDropped2320
38 views • 18 days ago

