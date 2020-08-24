Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Christian Commonwealth Party
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
21:38
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
22-min-excerpt-Zionism-and-Christianity-Unholy-Alliance-x-Ted-Pike
70 views • 12/07/2023

Documents who owns the media in America.  Virtually all Zionist controlled.  This video was made while George W Bush was POTUS so circa 2002-2008.  Needless to say, the CEO's and corporate names of the holding companies have changed somewhat, today, but that is only to hide the Zionist names behind the media.  You should buy the whole video if you like this excerpt.  Go to www.TruthTellers.org to do that.  Ted is doing a good work, almost single handedly keeping the Zionist Hate Crimes Legislation at bay here in the USA.  I cant agree with his pre-millennialism and his anti-Calvinist statements, but still he is a very valuable player in the war for Christendom America.  Also, he has a MOST fascinating testimony of how his wife was forced to commit suicide.  This video excerpt is uploaded for educational purposes per the "fair use" doctrine as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C section 106A-117 of the U.S. copyright Law.

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
32:32
thumbnail
Stew-Peters-Did-Israel-Allow-Oct-7th-Hamas-Attack-Potential-False-Flag-To-Enable Nakba-2
Christian Commonwealth Party
66 views • 2 months ago
7:46
thumbnail
Brother Nathanael commentary on the Oct 7th counter-attack by Hamas
Christian Commonwealth Party
100 views • 2 months ago
7:08
thumbnail
Brother Nathanaels Send All Jews Back To Israel, Third State Solution to Americas Problems
Christian Commonwealth Party
71 views • 2 months ago
6:59
thumbnail
Brother Nathanael - The Jewish Murder Machine
Christian Commonwealth Party
96 views • 2 months ago
56:00
thumbnail
Dr Ardis concludes COVID was really artificial snake venom in our water, making us sick
Christian Commonwealth Party
535 views • 2 months ago
2:31
thumbnail
Are Americans Free?
Christian Commonwealth Party
44 views • 3 months ago
4:27
thumbnail
FBI-DOJ-DHS-say-greatest-terror-threat-to-USA-today-2023--is-white-supremicists
Christian Commonwealth Party
52 views • 3 months ago
54:19
thumbnail
Every Single Aspect Of Covid Is Jooish
Christian Commonwealth Party
149 views • 3 months ago
01:00:51
thumbnail
Protocols-of-Zion-x-Hugh-Akins-1-hour
Christian Commonwealth Party
51 views • 3 months ago
4:38
thumbnail
The Illustrated Protocols Of Zion-x-Brother-Nathanael-a-former-Jew
Christian Commonwealth Party
151 views • 3 months ago
21:38
thumbnail
22-min-excerpt-Zionism-and-Christianity-Unholy-Alliance-x-Ted-Pike
Christian Commonwealth Party
70 views • 3 months ago
50:46
thumbnail
Mine Sweeping in Ukraine
Christian Commonwealth Party
32 views • a year ago
9:59
thumbnail
run-your-car-on-H2-from-Lithium6deuteride
Christian Commonwealth Party
23 views • 2 years ago
01:20:58
thumbnail
Senior Florida Hospital Cardiologist-on-the-benefits-of-Fasting
Christian Commonwealth Party
33 views • 2 years ago
2:15
thumbnail
CDC admits only 6% of COVID deaths are actually due to COVID
Christian Commonwealth Party
230 views • 2 years ago
15:58
thumbnail
Advice about the VAXX from the Jewish expert who advised Trump, Netanyahu, and the Israeli Health Ministry
Christian Commonwealth Party
15 views • 3 years ago
2:25
thumbnail
Colorado Springs Dad blasts Critical Race Theory in front of School Board
Christian Commonwealth Party
72 views • 3 years ago
01:11:58
thumbnail
COVID-19-Masks-Oxygen-Levels-Down-Carbon-Dioxide-Up-Brain-damage-70min
Christian Commonwealth Party
16 views • 3 years ago
20:24
thumbnail
CDC-Face-Masks-Bacteria-Sickness-Industrial-Hygienist-Risks-Career
Christian Commonwealth Party
36 views • 3 years ago
8:02
thumbnail
The Last Well
Christian Commonwealth Party
10 views • 3 years ago
3:48
thumbnail
Denmark Pots N Pans Rally sways Parliament to repeal Opressive COVID19 law
Christian Commonwealth Party
53 views • 3 years ago
4:33
thumbnail
Canadian Pathologist Expert and seller of test kits discusses testing & masks
Christian Commonwealth Party
48 views • 3 years ago
8:30
thumbnail
A Kidney Specialist explains why vaccinations are harmful
Christian Commonwealth Party
60 views • 3 years ago
7:27
thumbnail
Tucker-Carlson-Lisa-Haven-COVID-We’re-Never-Going-Back-2-normal
Christian Commonwealth Party
73 views • 3 years ago
2:33
thumbnail
Corona Virus is just the Common Cold (1989 AMA Journal of medicine) 2m33s-long.mkv
Christian Commonwealth Party
49 views • 3 years ago
12:45
thumbnail
Confessions of the Zionists. Disturbing!
Christian Commonwealth Party
107 views • 4 years ago
2:46
thumbnail
General George S Patton speaks out about the Jews and German Persecution after WW2
Christian Commonwealth Party
99 views • 4 years ago
02:06:30
thumbnail
How America (Hillary Clinton Sec of State under OBummer) conquered Libya and Murdered Muammar Gaddafi
Christian Commonwealth Party
75 views • 4 years ago
21:39
thumbnail
Who Owns the Media in America
Christian Commonwealth Party
38 views • 4 years ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket