The drama on the world stage is controlled by a single hand which intends to beat Mankind into submission and trick them into consenting to slavery and the harvesting of their souls.





https://vigilante.tv/w/miffRUYWSzprFpC8vd9kLU





---





DONATE: https://cahlen.org/gift

CONTACT: https://cahlen.org/contact

SUBSCRIBE: https://cahlen.org/subscribe

GEAR LIST: https://cahlen.org/gear

NOTICE: https://cahlen.org/notice