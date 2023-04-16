Chaplain Vitcavich discusses that the church failed to warn you that “The End of Days” are now upon us and your pastor is lying to you regarding Satan’s ruling on earth. The Mark of the Beast has already been distributed and many people, including Christians already took it. There is enough evidence that your pastor is an antichrist and your church is a temple of Satan. Your obedience and worship within these organizations are not toward the true God of the Holy Scriptures, but in fact, Satan.

CH. Michael Vitcavich was a successful entrepreneur for over 15 years until he surrendered his heart to Jesus Christ (yehoshua mashiah). 10 years of Biblical and Religious Studies (BS in Theology and Masters of Divinity); Ordained as a Pastor with Thomas Road Baptist Church in Virginia (associated with Liberty University); Commissioned into the US Navy Reserves as a Chaplain Officer; Sworn into the Newark NJ Police Dept. as a Deputy Chief Chaplain; and served as a Hospice Chaplain for one of the largest Healthcare organizations within the nation.

I put together a biblical training ten part video, which is on my Rumble page at “WarriorForTheKingdom.”