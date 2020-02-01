Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Blondie Broadcast
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
25:00
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Time in a tapestry...
36 views • 11/10/2023

🎙Independent journalist of enlightenment for Christ Jesus

👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery

PLAYLISTS: Youtube 
https://youtube.com/@broadcastamericafirst
👑 KNOCKING AT YOUR DOOR ⌛️PREPARE NOW!!!
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTbmitjHjE9md8SksGH_N-CP
🌳KJB living word 🕊Please watch
why other modern bibles are corrupted 
https://youtu.be/avG0piVeYiQ
MUST WATCH !!! 🔴Gotthard tunnel & CERN 
https://www.but-thatsjustme.com/cern-unleashed-gotthard-tunnel-ritual-reveals-portal-underworld/
📜 PROPHECY CERN
https://youtu.be/RuxP3Jtnw3c

YouTube daily AWAKENING LINKS:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0yuCtKGsFmP1XJtUl94IK
☄️Destroyer system/planetX/chemtrails:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTbZqyf8PDGD27v_-sDXE4Aw
Mudfossil University 🔭 Untold History:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0PrI_ZgEg_OuwZk1NRvLp
🙏🏻Special letter for the hard to reach 
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B8mjvwECgpwHOExjdm9kUjZ6b0U/view?resourcekey=0-8Yk_kLp2NXDCdC7VvCVI-Q

7π • π^7
“For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.”
Luke 8:17

PLATFORMS:
GO TO PLAYLISTS on Youtube:
https://youtube.com/@broadcastamericafirst
Rumble:
http://rumble.com/Blondiebroadcast
Bitchute:
https://bitchute.com/blondie-broadcast
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
Youtube spirituality:
https://www.youtube.com/@shrewdwoodforestKM
Youtube Independent Gazette:
https://www.youtube.com/@independentgazetteKMM
UGETube Archive:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast
📱 Telegram:
https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2

Blondie Broadcast 🎧 PODCASTS linked to most apps
🎙find your podcast links here:
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1728972
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-blondies-podcast-79428539
social links:
https://truthsocial.com/@blondiebroadcast
https://gab.com/LuvCampDelta
https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast
https://twitter.com/LuvCampDelta

📻 Instead of news propaganda listen here
Mae Brussell 1922-1988 / audio archives:
http://maebrussell.com/

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: Listeners solely responsible for their own actions or choices. For entertainment purposes only, not medical advice.

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
25:20
thumbnail
when it rains it pours
Blondie Broadcast
7 views • 15 days ago
23:00
thumbnail
severely corrupted
Blondie Broadcast
36 views • 25 days ago
33:11
thumbnail
Miami Bayside fiasco
Blondie Broadcast
136 views • a month ago
28:51
thumbnail
Gates of darkness
Blondie Broadcast
186 views • a month ago
22:05
thumbnail
Wonderful counselor
Blondie Broadcast
33 views • 2 months ago
19:19
thumbnail
coal in their stocking
Blondie Broadcast
8 views • 2 months ago
20:47
thumbnail
cherish life today
Blondie Broadcast
15 views • 2 months ago
22:30
thumbnail
House in order
Blondie Broadcast
10 views • 2 months ago
29:23
thumbnail
Is there anything too hard for me?
Blondie Broadcast
26 views • 3 months ago
25:00
thumbnail
Time in a tapestry...
Blondie Broadcast
36 views • 3 months ago
20:53
thumbnail
Before it's too late !!!
Blondie Broadcast
26 views • 3 months ago
31:23
thumbnail
War within a War
Blondie Broadcast
129 views • 3 months ago
27:20
thumbnail
Prepare for Battle
Blondie Broadcast
41 views • 3 months ago
29:11
thumbnail
Truth of LAW
Blondie Broadcast
27 views • 4 months ago
26:22
thumbnail
Things to come
Blondie Broadcast
45 views • 4 months ago
27:49
thumbnail
unbalanced they R
Blondie Broadcast
11 views • 4 months ago
32:02
thumbnail
NIPAH & STEALTH
Blondie Broadcast
37 views • 5 months ago
23:41
thumbnail
Sound of Truth
Blondie Broadcast
13 views • 5 months ago
34:00
thumbnail
Fire & Brimstone
Blondie Broadcast
26 views • 5 months ago
31:16
thumbnail
PARTIES OVER!!!
Blondie Broadcast
198 views • 5 months ago
33:11
thumbnail
BIV: blue indigo violet
Blondie Broadcast
99 views • 5 months ago
27:03
thumbnail
Sooner or Later...
Blondie Broadcast
33 views • 6 months ago
36:56
thumbnail
RECKONING
Blondie Broadcast
35 views • 6 months ago
25:37
thumbnail
UFO's exist I AM is Real
Blondie Broadcast
37 views • 6 months ago
27:00
thumbnail
Runaround Show
Blondie Broadcast
14 views • 7 months ago
34:16
thumbnail
Judgements of Lairs
Blondie Broadcast
76 views • 7 months ago
30:00
thumbnail
Be Brave Be Free
Blondie Broadcast
11 views • 7 months ago
22:05
thumbnail
Reprobate mind
Blondie Broadcast
35 views • 8 months ago
45:55
thumbnail
Rebuke & Repent
Blondie Broadcast
9 views • 8 months ago
35:53
thumbnail
Whole lotta shaking
Blondie Broadcast
46 views • 8 months ago
32:53
thumbnail
Infringement of Liberty
Blondie Broadcast
67 views • 9 months ago
26:30
thumbnail
Fasten your seatbelts
Blondie Broadcast
120 views • 9 months ago
30:07
thumbnail
Neon god they made
Blondie Broadcast
17 views • 9 months ago
27:55
thumbnail
2020 or bust...
Blondie Broadcast
7 views • 10 months ago
30:34
thumbnail
wolves in sheep's garments
Blondie Broadcast
12 views • 10 months ago
18:29
thumbnail
TEKEL
Blondie Broadcast
6 views • 10 months ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket