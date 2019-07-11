Create New Account
01:03:46
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
CHP Talks: Lawyer Lisa Miron—Smart Cities or Corrupt Politicians?
16 views • 02/01/2024

February 1, 2024: My guest this week is Lisa Miron, LLB, LLM, BSC in Environmental Science, litigation lawyer, activist and writer. She practiced law in the auto sector and ran her own law firm for 11 years. She’s a wife, a mother and a Christian and a very proud Canadian. We discuss C40 cities, the Global Covenant of Mayors and the plans being implemented by globalists in the WEF and other transnational influencers to control your spending, your eating, your clothing, your travel and your communications. Lisa has a great substack and distributes a lot of information and commentary by email.

Visit Lisa’s substack here: https://lawyerlisa.substack.com

To review the C40 Cities document discussed on this episode, you can find it here:

https://action4canada.com/wp-content/uploads/c40_cities_the_future_of_consumption_in_a_1.5_degrees_world.pdf


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

