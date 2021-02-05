Create New Account
01:34:00
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Breaking! Joe Biden Confirms, Trump is the Current "Sitting President" Live on National TV!
181 views • 01/29/2024

Sponsor A Show: [email protected]

 

 

We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!

 

 

Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!

 

 

Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight:


https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews

01:34:00
thumbnail
Breaking! Joe Biden Confirms, Trump is the Current "Sitting President" Live on National TV!
Christian Patriot News
181 views • 11 days ago
01:27:18
thumbnail
Q: Buckle Up! It's Gonna Be a Wild Ride! Are You Ready For What Happens Next?
Christian Patriot News
136 views • 25 days ago
01:31:45
thumbnail
Q: Projection 101 - We Have Their Playbook!
Christian Patriot News
345 views • 2 months ago
01:20:22
thumbnail
Q+ Trump [Game Over] Thank You for Playing!
Christian Patriot News
8622 views • 3 months ago
01:31:30
thumbnail
Q: What Comes Next Will Shock The World!
Christian Patriot News
236 views • 3 months ago
01:42:24
thumbnail
Q: We Are Saving Israel For Last [10.24] Yuge Intel Report!
Christian Patriot News
8086 views • 4 months ago
35:23
thumbnail
Q+ Trump, "My Fellow Americans, The Storm is Upon Us!"
Christian Patriot News
224 views • 5 months ago
01:00:01
thumbnail
Huge Intel Report [9.12] Military in Control! You're Gonna Love What Happens Next!
Christian Patriot News
5509 views • 5 months ago
01:03:16
thumbnail
Q: We Are The News Now [8.21] Huge Intel Report! Space Lasers! A 5th Trump Indictment! Kash & Flynn!
Christian Patriot News
13057 views • 6 months ago
01:06:33
thumbnail
Trump Just ReTruthed He's "The Real Commander-In-Chief" Scavino adds, "Behind The Scenes" Right on Q
Christian Patriot News
208 views • 6 months ago
38:19
thumbnail
Trump Aid Confirms on National TV, "Biden is Only President of The Bankrupt U.S. Corporation!"
Christian Patriot News
340 views • 6 months ago
33:45
thumbnail
The Greatest Behind-The-Scenes Mil Intel Sting Op of All-Time! You Have a Front Row Seat!
Christian Patriot News
4418 views • 7 months ago
46:34
thumbnail
Breaking! Two More Trump Indictments! N.Y. Now ...Georgia Next! Trap Set! Watch What Happens Next!
Christian Patriot News
1010 views • 7 months ago
01:29:29
thumbnail
General Flynn: There Won't Be a 2024 Election! Black Swan Event Coming!
Christian Patriot News
277 views • 7 months ago
54:37
thumbnail
Q's Timeline Revealed! The Greatest [WW] Mil Intel Operation of All-Time!
Christian Patriot News
517 views • 7 months ago
51:54
thumbnail
Trump & The Q Team Are Draining The Swamp! It's Gonna Be Biblical!
Christian Patriot News
3497 views • 7 months ago
31:11
thumbnail
Something Yuge is Coming This Week! The Start of A Mass Public Awakening!
Christian Patriot News
312 views • 7 months ago
33:11
thumbnail
General Flynn, "Yes, The Storm Has Arrived" Military Planning at its Finest!
Christian Patriot News
138 views • 8 months ago
34:19
thumbnail
Q: Let Them All Dig Their Own Graves! Big Things Coming Folks!
Christian Patriot News
269 views • 8 months ago
40:00
thumbnail
Breaking! Bombshell! Mark Zuckerberg Busted! Child Sex Trafficking/Pedophilia Instagram Sting!
Christian Patriot News
155 views • 8 months ago
47:44
thumbnail
Breaking 1:44 am Q Comms: Kash Patel - Name to Remember! Yuge [W]eek Coming!
Christian Patriot News
107 views • 8 months ago
44:19
thumbnail
Do You Understand What's About to be Unleashed? Start The Clock! A week to Remember!
Christian Patriot News
255 views • 8 months ago
32:45
thumbnail
Q+ Trump: The Indictment & Arrest of George Soros! Biden Bribery Scandal! J6 Tapes Released!
Christian Patriot News
199 views • 8 months ago
32:13
thumbnail
Disney Secrets: Underground Tunnels/Cages! Occult/Freemason CIA Drug/Sex Trafficking+Adrenochrome+++
Christian Patriot News
2374 views • 9 months ago
41:44
thumbnail
Breaking! Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces The Impeachment of Joe Biden! A Week to Remember!
Christian Patriot News
230 views • 9 months ago
33:16
thumbnail
Q: Suicide Weekend! Pain. Durham FISA Brings Down The House!
Christian Patriot News
169 views • 9 months ago
37:17
thumbnail
Q: It's Going To Be Biblical! Follow The Yellow BRICS Road
Christian Patriot News
361 views • 9 months ago
35:55
thumbnail
May 19th [D5] Indictments! Pain Coming! Watch The News!
Christian Patriot News
130 views • 9 months ago
33:16
thumbnail
Q's Timeline Revealed! T-Minus [30] Days! Mother's Day M.O.A.B. When Do You Attack The King & Queen?
Christian Patriot News
180 views • 9 months ago
30:00
thumbnail
Breaking! Hunter Biden Indictment! The First of Many! Now Comes The Pain!
Christian Patriot News
159 views • 9 months ago
43:16
thumbnail
May 5th [5:5] Booms Incoming! The Swamp is Being Drained! From Behind-the-Scenes to Center-Stage! The World is Watching!
Christian Patriot News
237 views • 9 months ago
50:17
thumbnail
Trump Card Coming! The Clock is Ticking! Boom Week Ahead! Done in [30]
Christian Patriot News
362 views • 10 months ago
22:13
thumbnail
Breaking! Trump & Scavino Comms, "My Fellow Americans, The Storm is Upon Us!" 5:5 Loud & Clear!
Christian Patriot News
332 views • 10 months ago
37:37
thumbnail
Breaking! Trump Just ReTruthed, Covfefe: The Simplicity, Complexity & Genius of The Q Plan, in a Word!
Christian Patriot News
222 views • 10 months ago
32:13
thumbnail
Disney Secrets: Underground Tunnels/Cages! Occult/Freemasonry Ties to CIA Drug/Sex Trafficking! Adrenochrome Harvesting & Epstein Pedo Island!
Christian Patriot News
262 views • 10 months ago
23:15
thumbnail
The Perfect Storm: The Financial Collapse & The Military Start! Brace for Impact!!
Christian Patriot News
413 views • 10 months ago

