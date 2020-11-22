Create New Account
44:45
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
317) WEF digital/electrical endgame: 5G kill switch connects digitised humans, money & transport
372 views • 03/17/2023

Presentation by Mark Steele. It follows with a Q&A follow-up:

324) Mark Steele and Claire Edwards: follow-up to WEF digital/electrical endgame: https://www.brighteon.com/82cb1bbc-216a-4261-9de3-abb85a912122


Tinnitus and cell phones: the role of electromagnetic radiofrequency radiation: https://reader.elsevier.com/reader/sd/pii/S1808869415001639 | https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26602000/

Letter to editor: http://www.bjorl.org/en-pdf-S1808869416000161


Genetically magnetic control of neural system via TRPV4 activation with magnetic nanoparticles: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1748013221001122 | https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nantod.2021.101187


Comprehensive investigations revealed consistent pathophysiological alterations after vaccination with COVID-19 vaccines: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41421-021-00329-3 | https://www.nature.com/articles/s41421-021-00329-3.pdf


Imagery:

NASA site: https://climate.nasa.gov/news/2915/the-atmosphere-getting-a-handle-on-carbon-dioxide/


Websites:

https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/

https://smombiegate.org/


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

33:55
thumbnail
401) 5G and the dangers of cellphone radiation EMF (WBAN no included)
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
136 views • 14 days ago
33:30
thumbnail
400) Is this the old story about mankind?
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
149 views • 23 days ago
50:33
thumbnail
399) Aman Jabbi - Digital ID or Digital Prison? [Five Pillars to Enslave Humanity - 2023]
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
61 views • a month ago
01:47:45
thumbnail
398) America: Freedom to Fascism (2006 film by Aaron Russo)
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
66 views • 2 months ago
5:28
thumbnail
397) Dietrich Klinghardt - WiFi promotes mould growth, causes autism
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
100 views • 2 months ago
2:19
thumbnail
396) Trailer - Directed Energy Weapon Attacks and Havana Syndrome
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
84 views • 2 months ago
25:38
thumbnail
395) Australian tribes' declaration of sovereignty paves the way for all to exit the Matrix
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
115 views • 2 months ago
5:28
thumbnail
394) British lawmaker Andrew Bridgen: Building our new world
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
93 views • 2 months ago
0:32
thumbnail
393) The medical profession will be the Dr. Mengeles of the Fourth Reich – Dr. Bill Deagle, 2006
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
125 views • 2 months ago
1:17
thumbnail
392) SMARTphone is a weapon
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
774 views • 2 months ago
6:46
thumbnail
391) Meta-Warfare w/ Sabrina Wallace
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
244 views • 2 months ago
0:45
thumbnail
390) Controlled opposition ?
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
388 views • 2 months ago
9:35
thumbnail
389) Dr. Mike Yeadon's censored address to the Members of UK Parliament (Dec 4, 2023)
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
72 views • 2 months ago
12:31
thumbnail
388) How your life will be circumscribed in the planned digital dystopia
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
62 views • 2 months ago
48:46
thumbnail
387) Sabrina Wallace — HUNGER GAMES ARE COMING (Oct. 05, 2023)
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
496 views • 2 months ago
01:03:47
thumbnail
386) New Zealand Chief Data Analyst exposes mass murder by "covid" injections"
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
164 views • 2 months ago
3:23
thumbnail
385) BioDigital convergence (decoupling you from the Golden Ratio and Schumann resonance)
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
79 views • 2 months ago
4:07
thumbnail
384) Getting an intelligent species like ours to agree to its own extinction
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
214 views • 2 months ago
01:19:04
thumbnail
383) Hope & Tivon - WBAN and Transhumanism (wired for destruction)
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
130 views • 3 months ago
7:00
thumbnail
382) Sabrina Wallace - Creepier things follow. Are you ready?
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
417 views • 3 months ago
4:16
thumbnail
381) Sabrina Wallace: official declaration after restoration of COSMIC clearance (above top secret)
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
206 views • 3 months ago
1:59
thumbnail
380) Taking over your own biosensors (Psinergy)
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
572 views • 3 months ago
3:37
thumbnail
379) The Reset, the Liars and the Evil (Psinergy)
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
287 views • 3 months ago
01:59:12
thumbnail
378) Psinergy Response To JOBS, WBAN, VLC, OPTOGENETICS, SMART TECH
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
197 views • 3 months ago
39:44
thumbnail
377) Quantum biosuits, signs and edumacation (Out 16, 2023)
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
174 views • 3 months ago
11:58
thumbnail
375) The world is run by Nefilim [3] - The Med Beds Trap
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
273 views • 3 months ago
9:52
thumbnail
374) The world is run by Nephilim (2) - The True Matrix
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
175 views • 3 months ago
1:40
thumbnail
376) TARGETING YOU w/ electronic weapons through the body (Nov 04, 2023)
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
62 views • 3 months ago
8:29
thumbnail
373) The world is run by Nephilim (1) - Welcome to the big show
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
80 views • 3 months ago
40:45
thumbnail
371) Does the body have a biofield (aura) or does the biofield have a body?
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
312 views • 3 months ago
2:08
thumbnail
370) Get ready for the next WBAN pandemic
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
263 views • 4 months ago
57:21
thumbnail
369) Navy Whistleblower - What Once Was Hidden Finds Light
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
863 views • 4 months ago
2:14
thumbnail
368) TWO WORLD ORDERS - the good guys vs bad guys game
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
74 views • 4 months ago
2:16
thumbnail
367) So you think electromagnetic radiation has no effect on your body?
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
1462 views • 4 months ago
1:16
thumbnail
366) WBAN - Dr . Steve Hotze: DARPA injections with nanotechnology
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
1280 views • 4 months ago
9:52
thumbnail
356) Electrocuting illusions and tired words (w/ subtitles)
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
124 views • 4 months ago

