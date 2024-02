Everyone needs to watch this video.

They Have Put Artificial Life INSIDE HUMANS, Legal Action Commences - Dr. Ana Mihalcea

Source: https://zeeemedia.com/interview/dr-ana-mihalcea-they-have-put-artificial-life-inside-humans-legal-action-commences/

Original video uploaded 11 October 2023

I wish someone would test chlorine dioxide (CLO2) against this nanotechnology.