29:04
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Catholic Manhood Discussions: CMCS Answers Your Questions (Audio)
7 views • 12/05/2023

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net


CMCS is a ministry that helps men become strong disciples of Jesus Christ. Through CMCS, men will be formed and sharpened as witnesses to Jesus Christ, who are committed to serving him and willing to boldly live and share their faith. It is the mandate of every Catholic man to bring Jesus to a broken world. To live his faith and engage in this mission, every Catholic man needs a strong relationship with God that is rooted in prayer and the sacraments.

Catholic men need to proactively invest in their on-going faith formation, to be a part of a dynamic brotherhood that supports, sharpens, and strengthens them to be holy men, hus-bands, and fathers. This is especially important in today’s society, where there is a growing secularization of society. Catholic men need to be intentional about their faith and how it impacts their daily lives. They need to be part of a community of men who are committed to living out their faith in a way that is both authentic and effective.


Discussion Timeline

The CMCS Team Answeres Your Questions: 

  2:00 The reason for this topic.

  2:04 Prompts to talk about.

  5:45 Personal resolutions.

  7:00 Our spiritual growth tools.

  9:00 Frank's personal growth tools.

10:00 Using Advent as pre-season to Christmas.

13:45 The importantce of writing things down.

15:30 Using an 'Idea Book'. 

17:00 Witnessing in the workplace. 

22:30 Being an example to family and friends. 

26:15 Standing in the face of persecutions.

27:15 The why of Catholic male spirituality. 



1:40
thumbnail
Catholic Man Moment: Dive into the Depths of Your Faith
cmcsmen
16 views • 9 days ago
4:27
thumbnail
Catholic Man Moment: Our Authority In Jesus Name
cmcsmen
19 views • 16 days ago
4:46
thumbnail
Catholic Manhood Moment - Jesus’ Invitation and Mysterious Power
cmcsmen
30 views • 22 days ago
2:12
thumbnail
Catholic Man Moment - Activity Does Not Mean Accomplishment
cmcsmen
13 views • a month ago
3:22
thumbnail
Catholic Man Moment - Seeking the Guiding Star: A Catholic Man's Journey in Matthew 2:1-12.
cmcsmen
15 views • a month ago
4:50
thumbnail
Catholic Manhood Nuggets: Expectations of a Catholic Family
cmcsmen
14 views • a month ago
4:32
thumbnail
Catholic Manhood Nuggets Christmas Message 2023
cmcsmen
34 views • 2 months ago
5:57
thumbnail
Catholic Manhood Nuggets - Life Is Not About What We Build. Life Is About God Building Us. (if video does not play, use audio tab)
cmcsmen
6 views • 2 months ago
3:50
thumbnail
Part 2: How We Make Videos
cmcsmen
10 views • 2 months ago
3:16
thumbnail
Catholic Manhood Nuggets - Are you for Christ or against him?
cmcsmen
17 views • 2 months ago
29:04
thumbnail
Catholic Manhood Discussions: CMCS Answers Your Questions (Audio)
cmcsmen
7 views • 2 months ago
4:09
thumbnail
You Asked: How I Make Videos
cmcsmen
9 views • 2 months ago
5:15
thumbnail
Catholic Manhood Nuggets - Our Relationship With Advent (Audio)
cmcsmen
18 views • 2 months ago
4:54
thumbnail
Catholic Manhood Nuggets - Our Conscience and God's Mercy - Doing our best to be his loyal subjects here on earth
cmcsmen
23 views • 3 months ago
4:37
thumbnail
Stewardship Update From CMCS
cmcsmen
19 views • 3 months ago
4:02
thumbnail
Catholic Manhood Nuggets - Your Name Is On The Account, But It Belongs To Him
cmcsmen
29 views • 3 months ago
2:04
thumbnail
Catholic Manhood Nuggets - Success is when opportunity meets preparation. Matthew 25:1-13
cmcsmen
11 views • 3 months ago
01:07:09
thumbnail
Manhood Discussions - Evangelizing Catholic Men
cmcsmen
12 views • 3 months ago
1:58
thumbnail
Catholic Manhood Nuggets - You have but one Father in heaven and one master, the Christ.
cmcsmen
14 views • 3 months ago
2:36
thumbnail
Catholic Manhood Nuggets - The Greatest Commandment: The love of God must engage the total person (heart, soul, mind)
cmcsmen
6 views • 4 months ago
4:17
thumbnail
Catholic Manhood Nuggets - Paying Taxes And Spiritual Welfare
cmcsmen
11 views • 4 months ago
5:09
thumbnail
Catholic Manhood Nuggets - Everyone's Invited: Not Everyone Is Accepted
cmcsmen
42 views • 4 months ago
2:11
thumbnail
About The CMCS News Feed
cmcsmen
15 views • 4 months ago
2:01
thumbnail
Catholic Manhood Nuggests - Matthew 21:33-43: He will lease his vineyard to other tenants.
cmcsmen
19 views • 4 months ago
7:30
thumbnail
CMCS Housekeeping Fall 2023
cmcsmen
11 views • 4 months ago
53:19
thumbnail
Catholic Manhood Discussions - What masculinity means to us and why it is so important
cmcsmen
8 views • 4 months ago
3:49
thumbnail
Hypocrisy: Are we doing our part or are we just letting the weeds take over?
cmcsmen
17 views • 4 months ago
4:33
thumbnail
Catholic Manhood Nuggets - God's Gift of Faith: Doing the will of God and earning heaven.
cmcsmen
14 views • 5 months ago
2:36
thumbnail
Catholic Manhood Nuggets - Forgiveness: The Key To Life
cmcsmen
18 views • 5 months ago
53:56
thumbnail
Catholic Manhood Discussions - Topic: Manhood
cmcsmen
7 views • 5 months ago
4:20
thumbnail
Catholic Manhood Nuggets - The Conditions of Discipleship Get out of your comfort zone.
cmcsmen
9 views • 5 months ago
3:51
thumbnail
Catholic Manhood Nuggets -The Son of the living God What is God calling you to
cmcsmen
3 views • 6 months ago
4:59
thumbnail
Catholic Manhood Nuggets - Great Is Your Faith: The necessity of perseverance in our prayers of petition.
cmcsmen
9 views • 6 months ago
50:09
thumbnail
Catholic Manhood Discussions: How To Evangelize The World Today
cmcsmen
15 views • 6 months ago
5:02
thumbnail
Catholic Manhood Nuggest - Fear is a strong motivator: Providence even in the most difficult of circumstances
cmcsmen
8 views • 6 months ago
4:43
thumbnail
Catholic Manhood Nuggets - The Cross, and Glory: that we shall be glorified with Him only if we first suffer with Him
cmcsmen
13 views • 6 months ago

