Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net





CMCS is a ministry that helps men become strong disciples of Jesus Christ. Through CMCS, men will be formed and sharpened as witnesses to Jesus Christ, who are committed to serving him and willing to boldly live and share their faith. It is the mandate of every Catholic man to bring Jesus to a broken world. To live his faith and engage in this mission, every Catholic man needs a strong relationship with God that is rooted in prayer and the sacraments.

Catholic men need to proactively invest in their on-going faith formation, to be a part of a dynamic brotherhood that supports, sharpens, and strengthens them to be holy men, hus-bands, and fathers. This is especially important in today’s society, where there is a growing secularization of society. Catholic men need to be intentional about their faith and how it impacts their daily lives. They need to be part of a community of men who are committed to living out their faith in a way that is both authentic and effective.





Discussion Timeline

The CMCS Team Answeres Your Questions:

2:00 The reason for this topic.

2:04 Prompts to talk about.

5:45 Personal resolutions.

7:00 Our spiritual growth tools.

9:00 Frank's personal growth tools.

10:00 Using Advent as pre-season to Christmas.

13:45 The importantce of writing things down.

15:30 Using an 'Idea Book'.

17:00 Witnessing in the workplace.

22:30 Being an example to family and friends.

26:15 Standing in the face of persecutions.

27:15 The why of Catholic male spirituality.







