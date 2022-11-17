Conspiracy Guide

Did the USA and NASA send astronauts to the moon, or did they just moon us all?
In this episode Shawn discusses one of the OG conspiracies, the Apollo moon landings. He takes us through the history of the space race and some of the high points of the moon landings, perhaps as high as 237,000 miles. So put on your maximum absorbency garment and strap into your rocket seat as we bast off for the lunar surface in T minus….
In this episode we discus:
Nazis > NASA > SATAN > WW2 > USA > Soviet Union > Rockets > Stanley Kubrick > JFK > LBJ > Moon > Satellites > Saturn > Stars > Apollo > Space Shuttle > ISS > Rocks > Antarctica
Links:
Fartemis - https://www.nasa.gov/what-is-artemis
Buzz gives us the South Pole - https://tinyurl.com/477jp5vw
Astro-nots - https://tinyurl.com/5a34zsyv
Rock’n around the petrified tree - https://phys.org/news/2009-09-moon-fake.html
Back for the first time - https://tinyurl.com/mwf9ve9u
Books:
Moon Man by Bart Sibrel - https://amzn.to/3H9paZb
All Bart Sibrel films can be found here - www.sibrel.com
Corrections:
Prob too many to list this week. Sleep deprivation is taking its toll.