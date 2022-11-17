Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Conspiracy Guide
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
01:01:10
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Moon Landing - Ep. 5 - Conspiracy Guide
137 views • 12/21/2022

Did the USA and NASA send astronauts to the moon, or did they just moon us all?

 

In this episode Shawn discusses one of the OG conspiracies, the Apollo moon landings. He takes us through the history of the space race and some of the high points of the moon landings, perhaps as high as 237,000 miles. So put on your maximum absorbency garment and strap into your rocket seat as we bast off for the lunar surface in T minus….

 

In this episode we discus:

Nazis > NASA > SATAN > WW2 > USA > Soviet Union > Rockets > Stanley Kubrick > JFK > LBJ > Moon > Satellites > Saturn > Stars > Apollo > Space Shuttle > ISS > Rocks > Antarctica

 

Links:

Fartemis - https://www.nasa.gov/what-is-artemis

Buzz gives us the South Pole - https://tinyurl.com/477jp5vw

Astro-nots - https://tinyurl.com/5a34zsyv

Rock’n around the petrified tree - https://phys.org/news/2009-09-moon-fake.html

Back for the first time - https://tinyurl.com/mwf9ve9u

 

Books:

Moon Man by Bart Sibrel - https://amzn.to/3H9paZb

All Bart Sibrel films can be found here - www.sibrel.com

 

Hit us up:

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @CGPShow

Parler: @ConspiracyGuide

 

Thanks for listening! Blast that subscribe button.

 Conspiracy Guide Podcast is an Ultraviolet Air, LLC production.

 

Corrections:

Prob too many to list this week. Sleep deprivation is taking its toll.

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
01:07:44
thumbnail
Medicine - Ep. 8 - Conspiracy Guide
Conspiracy Guide
26 views • a year ago
45:48
thumbnail
30 CRAZY Conspiracy Theories that People ACTUALLY Believe - Ep. 7 - Conspiracy Guide
Conspiracy Guide
65 views • a year ago
35:09
thumbnail
War On Christmas - Ep. 6 - Conspiracy Guide
Conspiracy Guide
41 views • a year ago
01:01:10
thumbnail
Moon Landing - Ep. 5 - Conspiracy Guide
Conspiracy Guide
137 views • a year ago
48:09
thumbnail
Food - Ep. 3 - Conspiracy Guide Podcast
Conspiracy Guide
29 views • a year ago
37:02
thumbnail
Sober - Ep. 2 - Conspiracy Guide Podcast
Conspiracy Guide
32 views • a year ago
20:55
thumbnail
Introduction - Ep. 1 - Conspiracy Guide
Conspiracy Guide
58 views • a year ago
01:05:59
thumbnail
Government - Ep. 4 - Conspiracy Guide
Conspiracy Guide
39 views • a year ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket