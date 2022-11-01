Corona Times News

Create New Account
0:53
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Netanyahu the Zionist just declared a Holy War quoting the Bible
244 views • 10/29/2023

Netanyahu declaring invasion: "You must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible"
1 Samuel 15:3

"Now go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass"

https://twitter.com/mtracey/status/1718360354764238929
-----------------------------------------------------------

https://open.substack.com/pub/coronatimesnews/p/zionist-war-criminal-netanyahu-declares

#Netanyahu has just declared a Holy War against all Muslims and Arab Christians using the Bible to justify the #GenocideinGaza

The Bible has never identified Amalek as the Muslims or the Palestinians, but that is how books are corrupted and used for reprehensible ends. Demonize and Dehumanize a group and then justify their Genocide using the Mass Media. These are the worst tactics of the Nazis.

Longer version https://www.bitchute.com/video/HcPwNADQzMXY/

