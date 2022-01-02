Counter Culture Mom

DESCRIPTION





“The government is getting involved in healthcare in a way that we’ve never seen before,” says Dr. Jeffrey Barke. As a primary care physician and an outspoken critic of government education, Jeffrey is an expert on COVID-19 treatment and an active member of America’s Frontline Doctors, led by Dr. Simone Gold. Jeffrey explains geoengineering and GMOs and how modern farming, Big Pharma, and Big Brother are messing with the health and mentality of Americans across the board. He encourages people to think better, eat better, and live better. Jeffrey is also a big advocate for informed consent regarding vaccinations and warns about the dangers of food contaminated with toxic chemicals and pesticides.







TAKEAWAYS





Learn how to shop organically and locally, and stop drinking local “city” water and using fluoride





Be on the lookout for a toxic produce chemical developed by Bill Gates called “Apeel” at your local grocery store and avoid at all costs





We are exposed to all kinds of toxic ingredients daily that are causing long-term diseases and obesity





Get involved in sharing the truth about our corrupt government or support those who are working to spread the truth







