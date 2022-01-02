Counter Culture Mom

Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
Support This Content Creator
25:31
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Big Pharma and Big Brother Are Contaminating Food Via Modern Farming - Dr. Jeffrey Barke
930 views • 11/13/2023

DESCRIPTION


“The government is getting involved in healthcare in a way that we’ve never seen before,” says Dr. Jeffrey Barke. As a primary care physician and an outspoken critic of government education, Jeffrey is an expert on COVID-19 treatment and an active member of America’s Frontline Doctors, led by Dr. Simone Gold. Jeffrey explains geoengineering and GMOs and how modern farming, Big Pharma, and Big Brother are messing with the health and mentality of Americans across the board. He encourages people to think better, eat better, and live better. Jeffrey is also a big advocate for informed consent regarding vaccinations and warns about the dangers of food contaminated with toxic chemicals and pesticides.



TAKEAWAYS


Learn how to shop organically and locally, and stop drinking local “city” water and using fluoride


Be on the lookout for a toxic produce chemical developed by Bill Gates called “Apeel” at your local grocery store and avoid at all costs


We are exposed to all kinds of toxic ingredients daily that are causing long-term diseases and obesity


Get involved in sharing the truth about our corrupt government or support those who are working to spread the truth



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Echo Technologies (get 10% off with code TINA): https://echo.ws/ccm  

Covid-19 book: https://amzn.to/3QStyAa

Good Ranchers (get $30 off first box with code TINA): https://www.goodranchers.com/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. JEFFREY BARKE

Website: https://www.rxforliberty.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rxforliberty/

Podcast: https://informeddissentmedia.com/ 


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Legacy Precious Metals: https://bit.ly/LegacyGoldCCM

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Lifevac: (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
25:31
thumbnail
FEMA’s Sinister Plans for Americans When Next ‘Disease X’ Pandemic Hits - DeAnna Lorraine
Counter Culture Mom
246 views • 11 days ago
25:31
thumbnail
Protect Your Kids From Being Snatched into Federal Custody Amid a Crisis - Celeste Solum
Counter Culture Mom
92 views • 11 days ago
25:31
thumbnail
How FEMA Turned Hurricane Katrina into a Sick Social Experiment - Celeste Solum
Counter Culture Mom
1014 views • 13 days ago
25:31
thumbnail
Former FEMA Officer Explains Synthetic Biology and Nanotechnology Threats - Celeste Solum
Counter Culture Mom
243 views • 13 days ago
25:31
thumbnail
Purge Parasites and Regain Your Health With Easy-to-Use Cleansing Kit - Kim Rogers
Counter Culture Mom
241 views • 20 days ago
25:31
thumbnail
Famed TikTok Mom Cured Naturally From Hashimoto’s, Lyme and Thyroid Disease - Crystal Jung
Counter Culture Mom
122 views • 20 days ago
25:31
thumbnail
Becoming Immunity Strong and the Vital Role of Microbiomes in the Body - Dr. Robert Lahita
Counter Culture Mom
74 views • 20 days ago
25:31
thumbnail
Learn About the Eight Dimensions of Wellness Paramount in Longevity - Katherine Pasour
Counter Culture Mom
55 views • 20 days ago
25:31
thumbnail
Master Memory, Focus and Emotions with Two-Time Guinness World Record Holder - Dave Farrow
Counter Culture Mom
30 views • a month ago
25:31
thumbnail
Bringing a Biblical Perspective to the Concept of Productivity - Reagan Rose
Counter Culture Mom
3 views • a month ago
25:31
thumbnail
Creatures of Habit: Breaking the Habits Holding You Back from God’s Best - Steve Poe
Counter Culture Mom
22 views • a month ago
25:31
thumbnail
Changing the Cues That Trigger Bad Habits - Charles Duhigg
Counter Culture Mom
34 views • a month ago
25:31
thumbnail
Prevalence of Sexploitation Among Minors Requires Proactive Parenting - Dr. Carol Tanksley
Counter Culture Mom
8 views • a month ago
25:31
thumbnail
Teen Kills Himself Hours After Sextortionist Blackmails Him on Facebook - Darren Basford
Counter Culture Mom
50 views • a month ago
25:31
thumbnail
Son’s Sextortion-Linked Suicide Leads to Harsher Punishment for Offenders - Brandon Guffey
Counter Culture Mom
5 views • a month ago
25:31
thumbnail
Presidential Candidate Offers Alternative to Corrupt Two-Party System - David Stuckenberg
Counter Culture Mom
14 views • a month ago
25:31
thumbnail
Meditating on the Word of God and the Power of Contemplative Prayer - Rick Hamlin
Counter Culture Mom
20 views • a month ago
25:31
thumbnail
Why Prayer and Godly Meditation Should Be Top Priority for Every Christian - Rick Hamlin
Counter Culture Mom
10 views • a month ago
25:31
thumbnail
Resurrecting a Dead Prayer Life and Becoming a Powerful Prayer Warrior - Dr. Bill Thrasher
Counter Culture Mom
17 views • a month ago
25:31
thumbnail
Discerning False Conversions of Faith and the Unbiblical Sinner’s Prayer - Denise Wilson
Counter Culture Mom
23 views • a month ago
25:31
thumbnail
Live A Purposeful Life by Clarifying, Obtaining, and Sustaining Your Dreams - Julia Gentry
Counter Culture Mom
16 views • 2 months ago
25:31
thumbnail
Scripture Shows Existence of Nephilim, Giants, Fallen Angels, and Aliens - Scott Mitchell
Counter Culture Mom
80 views • 2 months ago
25:31
thumbnail
Numerous Biblical Signs Confirm Final Hours Before Jesus’ Imminent Return - Paul Wozniak
Counter Culture Mom
54 views • 2 months ago
25:31
thumbnail
New Mom Cured of Terminal Cancer After Church Prayed and Fasted 30 Days - Ashley Hallford
Counter Culture Mom
62 views • 2 months ago
25:31
thumbnail
Church Leader and Former Closet Drinker Overcame by Renewing Her Mind - Rose Ann Forte
Counter Culture Mom
10 views • 2 months ago
25:31
thumbnail
AI May Fulfill Biblical Prophecy and Cause Strong Delusion in The Last Days - Paul Begley
Counter Culture Mom
31 views • 2 months ago
25:31
thumbnail
Hydrogen Water Helps Heal the Gut and Stimulate Proper Cell Function - Dr. Paul Barattiero
Counter Culture Mom
126 views • 2 months ago
25:31
thumbnail
Deception, Chaos, and Confusion Will Increase as Christ's Return Draws Closer - Tom Hughes
Counter Culture Mom
20 views • 2 months ago
25:31
thumbnail
Breaking Generational Curses and Overcoming Demonic Oppression - Alexander Pagani
Counter Culture Mom
49 views • 2 months ago
25:31
thumbnail
Confession and Counseling Solves Porn Problem for Superior Court Judge - W. Kent Levis
Counter Culture Mom
9 views • 2 months ago
25:31
thumbnail
Solving Today’s Identity Crisis and Discovering Our Divine Assignment - Latoya Lackey
Counter Culture Mom
4 views • 2 months ago
25:31
thumbnail
Recognizing Demonic Influence and Deliverance From Spiritual Oppression - Rick Baptiste
Counter Culture Mom
11 views • 2 months ago
25:31
thumbnail
Why People are Wrongfully Convicted and How Their Sentences are Overturned - Terry Ziemba
Counter Culture Mom
8 views • 2 months ago
25:31
thumbnail
Jan 6 Patriot Held Over 1,000 Days Without Trial, Details Hellish Imprisonment - Jake Lang
Counter Culture Mom
565 views • 2 months ago
25:31
thumbnail
Farmers Develop a Stronger Prayer Life After Wrongful Animal Abuse Charges - Janet McHenry
Counter Culture Mom
6 views • 2 months ago
25:31
thumbnail
Serving 35 Years Behind Bars an Innocent Man, Inmate Chooses to Forgive - Gene McGuire
Counter Culture Mom
10 views • 2 months ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket