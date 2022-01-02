DESCRIPTION
“The government is getting involved in healthcare in a way that we’ve never seen before,” says Dr. Jeffrey Barke. As a primary care physician and an outspoken critic of government education, Jeffrey is an expert on COVID-19 treatment and an active member of America’s Frontline Doctors, led by Dr. Simone Gold. Jeffrey explains geoengineering and GMOs and how modern farming, Big Pharma, and Big Brother are messing with the health and mentality of Americans across the board. He encourages people to think better, eat better, and live better. Jeffrey is also a big advocate for informed consent regarding vaccinations and warns about the dangers of food contaminated with toxic chemicals and pesticides.
TAKEAWAYS
Learn how to shop organically and locally, and stop drinking local “city” water and using fluoride
Be on the lookout for a toxic produce chemical developed by Bill Gates called “Apeel” at your local grocery store and avoid at all costs
We are exposed to all kinds of toxic ingredients daily that are causing long-term diseases and obesity
Get involved in sharing the truth about our corrupt government or support those who are working to spread the truth
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Echo Technologies (get 10% off with code TINA): https://echo.ws/ccm
Covid-19 book: https://amzn.to/3QStyAa
Good Ranchers (get $30 off first box with code TINA): https://www.goodranchers.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. JEFFREY BARKE
Website: https://www.rxforliberty.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rxforliberty/
Podcast: https://informeddissentmedia.com/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Legacy Precious Metals: https://bit.ly/LegacyGoldCCM
Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook
Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/
Lifevac: (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/