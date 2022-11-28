Electromagnetic Psychology and the Secret of the Black Sun (excerpt)

A portion of Andres Graham's new body of work

"The Electromagnetic Trauma Protocol"

featuring an introduction to his new whirlpool engine





*to create the salt ferriswheel, heavily boil as much salt into the water as it will hold



The transcript of this recording incorrectly misreads one of the most important assertions, “adrenaline inverts toroid into acid.” The error in subsequent iteration will be replaced.

