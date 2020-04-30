Create New Account
[Streamed live on Jun 2, 2020] CuttingEdge Special: Sasquatch Over A Decade Of Obtained Evidence w/ Scott Carpenter
06/04/2020
CuttingEdge Special: Sasquatch Over A Decade Of Obtained Evidence w/ Scott Carpenter

Scott Carpenter Website: http://bf-field-journal.blogspot.com/
YouTube : http://bf-field-journal.blogspot.com/
I had my first experience with Bigfoot in 1972-1973 when two juvenile hairy bipeds peered at me through a glass door. In the Spring of 2009 I made some half hearted “whooping” calls while fishing on a local lake. The calls got the attention of something large, loud, and intimidating. It came to the shore line crashing through the underbrush and breaking limbs. Though the unseen creature never showed itself it did make an audible "hmmph" before walking slowly back into the forest. This peaked my interest in the topic. I began researching Bigfoot/Sasquatch both on public lands and in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

In February of 2011 I joined North American Bigfoot Search (NABS) and I have contributed many hair and saliva samples to the "Ketchum" DNA Project.

I have a BS in Computer Science and I am the Systems Administrator for a software development firm in Knoxville Tennessee. I make my home Maryville Tennessee in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains.

Go to https://nystv.org/ for exclusive NYSTV content
MIDNIGHT RIDE YT Channel : https://youtu.be/2DBk6nBdyKc
FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/
Remnant Restoration: https://remnantrestoration.org/
For more fellowship if you are on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/groups/nystv/
NYSTV on Twitter @nowyouseetv
CuttingEdge on Twitter @HallNystv
TruthRadioShow: http://truthradioshow.com/

#Sasquatch #Bigfoot #NABS #NYSTV #CuttingEdge
