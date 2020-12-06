Create New Account
Warlord
Warlord
0:12
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Direct energy weapons blast perp at 8m alt as I left home
811 views • 12/06/2020

⁣G-BOFZ OVERHEAD  8M ALT WHEN I LEFT HOME VIDEO. THUMBNAIL G-POLA BUZZES OVERHEAD WHEN I LEAVE HOME

As I write this civilised men are flying overhead trying to kill me. 1984

24/7/23 POLICE NPAS G-POLX?  VULCANAIR P.68R UNSAFE FLY REPORTED CAA, NPAS POLICE CHOPPER G-POLA? UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 30225, MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE NORTHUMBRIA POLICE: 9B9784C8ABDF8A1

23/7/23 G-POLA GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY 30215, MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE NORTHUMBRIA POLICE: BBD8696FB8A329D

20/7/23 G-IZZI  FREEMASON KENNETH BOWLT UNSAFE FLY OVERHEAD 30159, G-OBSR OVERHEAD TWICE UNSAFE FLY REPORTED 

US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.


⁣5G stalking.
United States Patent Application: 20070139247 (uspto.gov)

14. The multi-functional RFDE system of claim

12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.

15. A method of operating a multi-functional radio frequency directed energy (RFDE) system, comprising the steps of: utilizing an RFDE transmitter and at least one RFDE antenna to direct high power electromagnetic energy towards a target sufficient to cause high energy damage or disruption of the target; utilizing a targeting system to locate the target, the targeting system including a radar transmitter and at least one radar antenna for transmitting and receiving electromagnetic energy to locate the target; aiming the at least one RFDE antenna at the target based on the location of the target as ascertained by the targeting system; and integrating at least a portion of the radar transmitter or the at least one radar antenna within at least a portion of the RFDE transmitter or the at least one RFDE antenna.

0002] Radio frequency directed energy (RFDE) systems are known in the art for directing high power RF, microwave and/or millimeter wave electromagnetic energy to destroy or disrupt a target. Although RFDE systems typically serve as military weapons, RFDE systems need not be limited to weapon systems. For example, RFDE systems of the present invention may be used for non-military purposes such as destroying or disrupting foreign objects, contaminants, undesirable atmospheric conditions, or other types of targets.


⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Daniel Inouye

⁣⁣⁣⁣I have rang ATC they advised me to go to the police i.e. vast majority of the craft I reported have not been blipping on radar. ATC asked me if I had evidence of the craft nearly crashing into my home 5 times? (belonging to scenic air tours north east) I told them yes still images and video . ATC then told me I must go to the police. I did Police did not take me seriously even when I showed them craft with no ID time and date stamped with GPS prohibited airspace locations proof shown on my in camera TIFF files.

⁣⁣Problem is National Police air services have been the worst low fly breaching offenders Made at least 23,000 low fly breach reports to the CAA, 1000's IPOC Misconduct reports, professional standards NP complaints and similar number of Freedom of information requests. Again, not one reply from NPAS. However, one letter appeared from professional standards it stated that the high command of Northumbria Police was responsible for helicopter deployments it stated that ALL the helicopter deployments were within their remit.

Nine Police units have been involved in my air harassment G-NEAU, G-TVHB, G-POLA, G-POLB, G-CPAS, G-POLX, G-POLV, G-POLZ, AND G-CPAS.

18/7/23 20:55, 21:02 HRS LETTER HANDED IN FORTH BANKS POLICE STATION TO FRONT OFFICE 5831, TO CHIEF CONSTABLE VANESSA JARDINE 7288 NORTHUMBRIA POLICE.

⁣Dear Northumbria Police,

Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number
to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why
the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed
(e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)
Borough the helicopter was deployed to
The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc)

Yours

Damian.

0:23
thumbnail
1/2/24 A6 EWE PLUMMETS DOWN 18M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 32570
Warlord
61 views • 9 days ago
0:42
thumbnail
31/1/24 G-POLA OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORTED TWICE , MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE: 6412230
Warlord
54 views • 10 days ago
0:28
thumbnail
31/1/24 G-RANL GROUND LEVEL OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 32560
Warlord
25 views • 10 days ago
0:26
thumbnail
G-VICC (FREEDOM AVIATION) OVERHEAD GROUD LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORTED CAA
Warlord
45 views • 11 days ago
0:13
thumbnail
2 NGUS PLUMMETS DOWN GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORTED TO THE CAA
Warlord
57 views • 11 days ago
0:37
thumbnail
G-FNOT PLUMMETS (DEREK WARD) DOWN GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORTED TO CAA
Warlord
77 views • 11 days ago
0:20
thumbnail
30/1/24 N558SR GANG STALKING CRAFT 10M DISTANCE OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY REPORT: 32553
Warlord
58 views • 11 days ago
0:40
thumbnail
No new wars! I'm done with the military industrial complex
Warlord
150 views • 12 days ago
0:35
thumbnail
28/1/24 G-ATRM OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORTS 32525, 32526, 32527, 32528, 32529, 32530
Warlord
119 views • 13 days ago
0:37
thumbnail
27/1/24 G-ATRM OVERHEAD AGAIN GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORTED CAA TWICE
Warlord
151 views • 14 days ago
0:12
thumbnail
26/1/24 G-HALS NORTHUMBRIA HELICOPTERS UNSAFE FLY REPORTED 7 TIMES, DURING CHEM RAID
Warlord
85 views • 15 days ago
0:47
thumbnail
26/1/24 CHOPPER NO VISIBLE ID UNSAFE FLY OVERHEAD REPORT CAA REF: 32495
Warlord
148 views • 15 days ago
0:09
thumbnail
24/1/24 G-RANL OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 32479
Warlord
81 views • 17 days ago
4:13
thumbnail
Englishman man stands up to the police (Police are a government organisation)
Warlord
68 views • 18 days ago
0:26
thumbnail
23/1/24 G-POLA PLUMMETS DOWN 10M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 32476, MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE: 2028149
Warlord
105 views • 18 days ago
0:13
thumbnail
21/1/24 G-POLA UNSAFE FLY OVERHEAD 32460, MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE NORTHUMBRIA POLICE: 2153745
Warlord
122 views • 20 days ago
1:04
thumbnail
21/1/24 G-SMBA 10M DISTANCE (NORTHUMBRIA AEROSPACE LTD) OVER MY HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 32459
Warlord
58 views • 20 days ago
0:16
thumbnail
17/1/24 G-BGBG (LORD KIRKHOPE) OVERHEAD 10M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 32410
Warlord
87 views • 24 days ago
0:17
thumbnail
14/1/24 AIR STALKING, G-DWYP GROUND LEVEL MY HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 32372
Warlord
134 views • a month ago
0:22
thumbnail
13/1/24 G-BGBG GROUND LEVEL MY HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 32351
Warlord
155 views • a month ago
0:10
thumbnail
12/1/24 G-POLA GROUND LEVEL MY HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE: 4517461
Warlord
176 views • a month ago
0:20
thumbnail
Cartmen on Jews and the Economy
Warlord
74 views • a month ago
2:18
thumbnail
David Irving talks about how Churchill was funded by jews.
Warlord
176 views • 2 months ago
0:21
thumbnail
RAF, MILITARY INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX CONTINIOUS HARASSMENT
Warlord
46 views • 2 months ago
0:16
thumbnail
22/12/23 MIC SPY PLANE AIR STALKING OVERHEAD (JUST AS I ARRIVED HOME)
Warlord
174 views • 2 months ago
0:33
thumbnail
NIGEL FARAGE JUST A POSH TORY
Warlord
21 views • 2 months ago
4:36
thumbnail
True Romance Sicilian Scene - Flickfeast's Scene Stealers
Warlord
127 views • 2 months ago
3:45
thumbnail
Ian Storm, John Laurant & Carl Clarks - Losing My Religion (feat. Polina Vita)
Warlord
20 views • 2 months ago
0:11
thumbnail
G-BIIT (LOVAT FRASER OBE) OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORTED TO THE CAA
Warlord
88 views • 2 months ago
0:17
thumbnail
NORTHUMBRIA POLICE, WAR CRIMINAL (VANESSA JARDINE 7288) COMPLICIT IN GENOCIDE
Warlord
175 views • 2 months ago
0:21
thumbnail
This is an Army of Veterans who are prepared to do whatever is necessary to uphold the Constitution
Warlord
105 views • 2 months ago
0:22
thumbnail
PERP WAS FLYING A MILITARY GRADE DRONE OVERHEAD..SAYS I BELIEVE IM UNDER SURVEILLANCE
Warlord
100 views • 2 months ago
0:16
thumbnail
15/12/23 SPY PLANE OY YPS OVERHEAD 10M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY REPORTS CAA 32125, 26
Warlord
303 views • 2 months ago
0:10
thumbnail
14/12/23 G-OEFT (MARK ALAN LEE) OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 32112
Warlord
42 views • 2 months ago
0:48
thumbnail
14/12/23 G-BOHR (LORD KIRKHOPE) OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORT 32111
Warlord
16 views • 2 months ago
0:38
thumbnail
STALKED BY THE CHIEF CONSTABLE OF NORTHUMBRIA POLICE VANESSA JARDINE BADGE NUMBER 7288
Warlord
150 views • 2 months ago

