Israel vs. Palestine: Are You Being Played?
39 views • 11/09/2023

What’s crackin, fam?

You ever get the feeling you’re being played? Sometimes I do. The most recent example is with this supposed Israel vs Palestine conflict. I think certain factions in Israel have been wanting to do this for a long time and may have just manufactured an excuse to get it done. The Palestinians are simply caught up in their narrative.

I will show you how the Middle East conflict is connected to the US, to Ukraine, to history, and to biblical prophecy. I’m going to break down the how (and possibly why) folks are pushing a false narrative with this crisis, much in the same way they called January 6th an insurrection.

I don’t buy much the mainstream media is offering these days. I think it’s all a bunch of smoke and mirrors.

But maybe I don’t know what I am talking about. You’ll have to tell me.

Peace and good fortune to you all!

"A Tale Of Momentum & Inertia" - Short Film
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lg2dqFCU67Q

"Everything is in Place" THEY'RE READY!! Third Temple Update 2023 | The Red Heifers are Months Away
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBV_a5J2HiI

