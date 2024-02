WHAT DID CHRISTMAS MEAN FOR THE JEWS: What did it mean for JESUS CHRIST to come into our world, to be born AMONG US - what did that mean for the Jews - basically - GAME OVER - their judaism was supposed to morph into worship of THE SON in what was then called THE WAY or derisively (then) was termed Christianity. Judaism is a perversion for SO MANY reasons but LARGELY the promotion of REJECTING THE MESSIAH.For more info, contact Diane King - [email protected] /508-875-0835