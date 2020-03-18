Create New Account
2:02
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
[Mar 9, 2022] V-2 Rocket Films (FLAT) Earth in (1946)
1630 views • 03/30/2023

Original upload: https://youtu.be/Sykfqa3MKAg

Get the app! Learn the TRUTH! More info found at www.FlatEarthDave.com

To book Flat Earth Dave on your show click the link at the top.

Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.


https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B

We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.


With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.


The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.


The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.


Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!


Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA

Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:

https://www.patreon.com/DITRH


Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to:

zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3


For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH


Venmo: dtweiss


FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh

Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist

Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast


MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected] If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.


science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education

19:16
thumbnail
[Dec 22, 2023] "A Speed of Mach 3 On The Globe Is Impossible!" [Flat Earth, Banjo, USA, Japan and Brazil]
DITRH
49 views • 10 days ago
7:52
thumbnail
[Dec 15, 2023] Most pilots know earth is FLAT [Aloha from Florida] [Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app]
DITRH
80 views • 11 days ago
18:29
thumbnail
[Dec 23, 2023] "The Antikythera Mechanism Is Firmly Geocentric In All Its Models!" [Flat Earth, Banjo, USA, Japan and Brazil]
DITRH
48 views • 11 days ago
9:53
thumbnail
[Dec 24, 2023] Solar Winds Blow The Heliocentric Model Away! [Flat Earth, Banjo, USA, Japan and Brazil]
DITRH
45 views • 11 days ago
20:43
thumbnail
[Dec 17, 2023] My FLAT EARTH Testimony #08 [Flat Earth, Banjo, USA, Japan and Brazil]
DITRH
64 views • 12 days ago
01:43:05
thumbnail
[Dec 6, 2023] BIBLICAL PRESENTATION by Pastor Dean Odle - Dec 2, 2023 Debate [Is the Bible from Heaven? Is the Earth a Globe?]
DITRH
16 views • 12 days ago
43:19
thumbnail
[Dec 5, 2023] 500 Mile Curvature Test ~ It's FLAT - [TheMorgile] [Flat Earth Dave Archive. DO NOT SUBSCRIBE]
DITRH
168 views • 13 days ago
0:49
thumbnail
[Dec 15, 2023] A Question for Neil DeGrasse Tyson - FLAT EARTH [Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app]
DITRH
73 views • 13 days ago
33:41
thumbnail
[Dec 15, 2023] Breaking The Illusions This World Is Not What You Think It Is! @WitsitGetsIt -John Thor Production [Flat Earth Dave Archive. DO NOT SUBSCRIBE]
DITRH
71 views • 13 days ago
12:26
thumbnail
[Dec 9, 2023] Putin Told Moon Landing Photos Are Fake [Reese Report] [Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app]
DITRH
166 views • 13 days ago
20:58
thumbnail
[Dec 2, 2023] A Working Flat Earth Model Was Created 2,500 Years Ago [Flat Earth, Banjo, USA, Japan and Brazil]
DITRH
83 views • 14 days ago
49:42
thumbnail
[Dec 10, 2023] Biblical Cosmology Part 1 of 8 Just Getting Started [Flat Earth Dave Archive. DO NOT SUBSCRIBE]
DITRH
31 views • 15 days ago
01:42:05
thumbnail
[Nov 19, 2023] Amandha Vollmer - Dispelling Globe Cult Lies [John Thor]
DITRH
53 views • 16 days ago
21:20
thumbnail
[Dec 15, 2023] "The Globe Earth Theory Is a Witchcraft Spell!" [Flat Earth, Banjo, USA, Japan and Brazil]
DITRH
119 views • 16 days ago
29:38
thumbnail
[Dec 6, 2023] The Fool On The Hill [John Thor]
DITRH
52 views • 16 days ago
20:36
thumbnail
[Dec 16, 2023] Refraction Is Another Name for FLAT EARTH [Flat Earth, Banjo, USA, Japan and Brazil]
DITRH
42 views • 18 days ago
02:05:49
thumbnail
[Dec 20, 2018] Skiba vs Sungenis - The Complete Biblical (Flat Earth) Cosmology Debate [Rob Skiba]
DITRH
75 views • 18 days ago
8:14
thumbnail
[Dec 3, 2023] Top 5 Proofs That Will Make You Question The Globe [neo HUMAN eve]
DITRH
59 views • 19 days ago
1:39
thumbnail
[archive] [Dec 2, 2023] FE Clock App - DOUBLE POINTS - Jan 2nd [Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app]
DITRH
5 views • 19 days ago
7:06
thumbnail
[Nov 12, 2023] Who will try and defend this? [Level Earth Observer]
DITRH
199 views • 19 days ago
11:34
thumbnail
[Aug 24, 2019] UNBELIEVABLY STUNNING FIND IN BRAZILIAN RAIN FOREST(!)DUPLICATE PENTAGON COURTYARD?! [Florida Maquis]
DITRH
171 views • 20 days ago
14:16
thumbnail
[Aug 30, 2019] PART V~PENTAGONAL STARGATE NETWORK TAKES SHAPE AROUND THE GLOBE(!) NEW LOCATIONS & SHOCKING FINDS(!) [Florida Maquis]
DITRH
149 views • 22 days ago
14:38
thumbnail
[Aug 26, 2019] PART IV ~ A *FOURTH HIDDEN PENTAGON STRUCTURE UNCOVERED(!)A PICTURE STARTING TO FORM(!) [Florida Maquis]
DITRH
119 views • 23 days ago
13:18
thumbnail
[Aug 25, 2019] PART III ~HIDDEN INVASION FLEET AMASSING IN THE BRAZILIAN RAIN FOREST BEING UNCOVERED BY FIRES? [Florida Maquis]
DITRH
217 views • 24 days ago
12:30
thumbnail
[Aug 24, 2019] PART II ~ BRAZILIAN PENTAGON ALIGNS EXACTLY WITH THREE ANCIENT MYSTICAL SITES(!) [Florida Maquis]
DITRH
147 views • 24 days ago
12:27
thumbnail
[Aug 31, 2019] HOW IS *THIS EVEN POSSIBLE?! HIDDEN DEEP IN THE JUNGLE OF THE YUCATAN PENINSULA... [Florida Maquis]
DITRH
83 views • a month ago
3:59
thumbnail
[Aug 24, 2023] SciManDan is The King of Discernment. Can't Get Anything By Him! [jeranism]
DITRH
47 views • a month ago
37:22
thumbnail
[Mar 22, 2023] Episode 3 of debunking the "debunkers" featuring not a professor Dave. [Unearthing 5D Reality]
DITRH
24 views • a month ago
01:16:10
thumbnail
[Sep 5, 2020] 10 Challenges For Flat Earthers COMPLETED [Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app]
DITRH
21 views • a month ago
19:34
thumbnail
[Jul 14, 2023] Sunrise, Sunset, Flat Earth: An Engineer’s Perspective on the Missing Bulge Shadow [Raqia7549] [Taboo Conspiracy iii]
DITRH
84 views • a month ago
6:27
thumbnail
[Apr 30, 2022] National Geographic & the Flat Earth [Level Earth Observer] [Piotr Wegierek]
DITRH
58 views • a month ago
13:23
thumbnail
[Jun 9, 2022] Matt Walsh Responds To Prof. Dave's What Is A Woman Video [Matt Walsh]
DITRH
33 views • a month ago
7:04
thumbnail
[Aug 12, 2022] Nat Geo DEBUNKS the Globe Earth [jeranism] [Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app]
DITRH
73 views • a month ago
4:16
thumbnail
[Jul 23, 2022] Professor Dave Explains. (Globe Earth Professor Debunked Live!). Damage Control [Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app]
DITRH
61 views • a month ago
27:13
thumbnail
[May 22, 2022] Prof Dave Gets A Real Physics Lesson. Dedicated to Dave Weiss. [Tomb of El-lumination]
DITRH
133 views • a month ago
58:54
thumbnail
[Dec 21, 2023] Teaching Dave McKeegan How Objects Disappear Bottom First on FLAT EARTH [Don't Sphere The Truth] [Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app]
DITRH
23 views • a month ago
We can see too far!
PLAY ALL
6:35
thumbnail
[May 30, 2023] New World Record Flat Earth Proof Wales to the Alps 700 Miles! 🔥 [Taboo Conspiracy iii] [Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app]
211 views • 8 months ago
8:04
thumbnail
[Jun 4, 2023] World Record Flat Earth Proof Israel to Crete 616 Miles [Taboo Conspiracy iii] [Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app]
117 views • 8 months ago
57:57
thumbnail
[Sep 2, 2016] A Mountain of Evidence [JMac] [Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app]
255 views • 3 years ago
5:36
thumbnail
[Mar 10, 2022] The Black Swan [Back To The Covenant]
79 views • 8 months ago
10:24
thumbnail
[Jan 1, 2022] FLAT EARTH SCHOOL - The Number One Globe Killer Since January 1st 2020 [mitchell fromAustralia]
80 views • 2 years ago
14:59
thumbnail
[Nov 28, 2021] The Infrared Flat World from Mt Wilson Observatory. [JTolan Media1]
143 views • 2 years ago

