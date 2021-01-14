DITRH Interviews

Create New Account
6:32
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
[Jul 3, 2023] If the Earth Is Flat, Why Is the Government Hiding It? | Flat Earth Debate [Pat Gray Unleashed]
932 views • 07/13/2023

If the earth is truly flat, what motivation does the government have to hide the truth from normal people? Also, how far away is the sun truly?

Pat Gray pulls no punches, restoring common sense to a senseless world. Tune in Monday-Friday to Pat Gray Unleashed for unique analysis, insight, and fun.

#science #debate #flatearth #funnyclips #reaction #woke #space #moonlanding #conspiracy #conspiracytheory #antarctica #astronomy


Get the app! Learn the TRUTH! More info found at www.FlatEarthDave.com

Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.


We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.


With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.


The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.


The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.


Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!


science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education

0:53
thumbnail
[Jan 12, 2024] Time Zones - High School Class Flat Earth Talk [DITRH SHORTS]
DITRH Interviews
26 views • 10 days ago
44:26
thumbnail
[Jan 12, 2024] High School Class 3 of 3 - Flat Earth Discussion [Flat Earth Dave Interviews 2]
DITRH Interviews
59 views • 11 days ago
01:27:13
thumbnail
[Jan 8, 2024] Podcast no 16 with Dave Weiss aka Flatearthdave [Disorganized Productions]
DITRH Interviews
44 views • 12 days ago
0:59
thumbnail
[Nov 5, 2023] What Difference Does It Make? - Kate Shemirani - TNT Radio Live [DITRH SHORTS]
DITRH Interviews
23 views • 13 days ago
0:58
thumbnail
[Nov 5, 2023] Tides Prove Flat Earth - Kate Shemirani - TNT Radio Live [DITRH SHORTS]
DITRH Interviews
69 views • 13 days ago
0:57
thumbnail
[Nov 5, 2023] The Helio Satanic System - Kate Shemirani - TNT Radio Live [DITRH SHORTS]
DITRH Interviews
61 views • 14 days ago
0:59
thumbnail
[Nov 5, 2023] The Helio-Sinister Trick On Our Flat Earth - Kate Shemirani - TNT Radio Live [DITRH SHORTS]
DITRH Interviews
51 views • 14 days ago
0:28
thumbnail
[Nov 5, 2023] Are We Living On A Flat Earth? - Kate Shemirani - TNT Radio Live [DITRH SHORTS]
DITRH Interviews
240 views • 14 days ago
47:56
thumbnail
[Jan 12, 2024] High School Class 2 of 3 - Flat Earth Discussion [Flat Earth Dave Interviews 2]
DITRH Interviews
55 views • 15 days ago
01:29:47
thumbnail
[Nov 30, 2023] Unscrew The News w Flat Earth Dave & Jeranism [Flat Earth Dave Interviews 2]
DITRH Interviews
43 views • 16 days ago
01:58:04
thumbnail
[Jan 8, 2024] ▶️Subscribers Livestream #16▶️ WEIRD WORLD 4: What If The World Is Flat? Featuring David Weiss [Trebor Seven]
DITRH Interviews
63 views • 17 days ago
01:00:45
thumbnail
[Jan 1, 2024] #86 The Shape of the Earth with David Weiss [Iowa Talk Guys Podcast] [Flat Earth Dave Interviews 2]
DITRH Interviews
180 views • 18 days ago
2:43
thumbnail
[Dec 14, 2023] WE ARE THE WORLD PODCAST EP7 - Flat Earth Dave [Flat Earth Dave Interviews 2]
DITRH Interviews
49 views • 19 days ago
01:27:16
thumbnail
[Jan 9, 2024] WeNotMe Jason Q With Special Guest David Weiss Topic Flat Earth 1/9/24 9pm EST 8pm CT [WENOTME]
DITRH Interviews
84 views • 20 days ago
03:18:43
thumbnail
Dec 1, 2023] David Weiss aka "Flat Earth Dave" | The Jack Vale Podcast #4 [The Jack Vale Podcast]
DITRH Interviews
85 views • 22 days ago
55:16
thumbnail
[Dec 18, 2023] S4 Ep53: Flat Out About Flat Earth w Dave Weiss (FULL SCREEN) [The BUMP Podcast]
DITRH Interviews
62 views • 23 days ago
47:19
thumbnail
[Jan 12, 2024] High School Class 1 of 3 - Flat Earth Discussion [Flat Earth Dave Interviews 2]
DITRH Interviews
95 views • 24 days ago
02:08:26
thumbnail
[Sep 27, 2023] Look Into It - Episode #79 - Featuring David Weiss [Eddie Bravo]
DITRH Interviews
56 views • 25 days ago
01:35:23
thumbnail
[Dec 14, 2023] FLAT EARTH with Dave Weiss [Amateur Hour]
DITRH Interviews
65 views • a month ago
55:15
thumbnail
[Dec 8, 2023] Bonafide Truth w Flat Earth Dave - Global Delusion Bible Church [Flat Earth Dave Interviews 2]
DITRH Interviews
98 views • a month ago
01:02:03
thumbnail
[Jun 30, 2022] The AntiDisinformation 10 PODCAST with Flat Earth Dave [Flat Earth Dave Interviews 2]
DITRH Interviews
105 views • a month ago
02:00:25
thumbnail
[Nov 28, 2023] Perceptions Talk Radio w guest David Weiss November 28, 2023 [Flat Earth Dave Interviews 2]
DITRH Interviews
34 views • a month ago
01:20:19
thumbnail
[Nov 16, 2023] Must See Interview, Testimony with Dave Weiss aka Flat Earth Dave (inset screen) [Faith and Based]
DITRH Interviews
75 views • a month ago
01:19:55
thumbnail
[Nov 14, 2023] Flat Earth Dave Weiss | Conversations with Adrian Podcast [Adrian D'Amico]
DITRH Interviews
71 views • a month ago
01:44:39
thumbnail
[Nov 14, 2023] Mystical Mountain Podcast w Flat Earth Dave [Flat Earth Dave Interviews 2]
DITRH Interviews
207 views • a month ago
01:35:41
thumbnail
[Oct 16, 2023] Firmamental PODCAST with Flat Earth Dave [Flat Earth Dave Interviews 2]
DITRH Interviews
107 views • a month ago
01:15:43
thumbnail
[Mar 21, 2023] Heliocentric Hoax w Flat Earth Dave [Chris Alleaume] [DITRH SHORTS]
DITRH Interviews
103 views • a month ago
24:35
thumbnail
[Sep 28, 2023] The Scenes of the Reset of History [The Improbable Dreamer The Doctor]
DITRH Interviews
118 views • a month ago
01:10:35
thumbnail
[Oct 2, 2023] GodSpeed Podcast w Flat Earth Dave [Flat Earth Dave Interviews 2]
DITRH Interviews
69 views • a month ago
01:02:56
thumbnail
[Nov 13, 2023] Jesus Freak Computer Geek - The Coming Flood of AI the Rise of the Nephilim Spirits FLAT EARTH DAVE (split screen) [Flat Earth Dave Interviews 2]
DITRH Interviews
354 views • a month ago
01:21:14
thumbnail
[Sep 28, 2023] The PhoneBooth Podcast with Flat Earth Dave [Flat Earth Dave Interviews 2]
DITRH Interviews
58 views • a month ago
03:15:05
thumbnail
[Sep 18, 2023] Matta of Fact PODCAST with Flat Earth Dave (FLAT for 2 weeks!) (split screen) [Flat Earth Dave Interviews 2]
DITRH Interviews
44 views • a month ago
01:28:37
thumbnail
[Sep 11, 2023] Patrick Timpone - Flat Earth Dave - One Radio Network [Flat Earth Dave Interviews 2]
DITRH Interviews
106 views • a month ago
01:19:31
thumbnail
[Nov 16, 2023] Faith and Based PODCAST w Flat Earth Dave (split screen) [Flat Earth Dave Interviews 2]
DITRH Interviews
44 views • a month ago
01:34:30
thumbnail
[Sep 9, 2023] Sunworship is the only religion of the world which includes the fake cosmology of NASA/"scient-ism" [The World Is A Lie Sweden]
DITRH Interviews
87 views • a month ago
01:13:01
thumbnail
[Dec 21, 2023] Half Empty Cup of Joe - Flat Earth Dave - December 2023 [Flat Earth Dave Interviews 2]
DITRH Interviews
125 views • a month ago
Must See Interviews!!!
18:16
thumbnail
[Oct 29, 2018] Inside the Flat Earth community 2018 by Jerid Yaw - Let's Mind Travel ✅ [Let's Mind Travel] [markksargent]
29 views • 2 years ago
17:04
thumbnail
[Dec 14, 2017] Ep 76! Flat Earth Juvi with David Weiss! [Keepin It 100]
11 views • 3 years ago
02:58:11
thumbnail
[Sep 25, 2020] #Killstream: Flat Earth Friday with David Weiss, Barrett Picked, + Weekender [The Ralph Retort]
15 views • a year ago
01:02:22
thumbnail
[Jan 4, 2021] The Crumbling 1/4/21 (audio only) [Tacos and Jihad Podcast]
10 views • a year ago
01:17:48
thumbnail
[Jan 22, 2021] The Flat Earth and Conspiracy Theories with David Weiss DITR‪H‬ (audio only) [Guilty By Association Podcast]
13 views • a year ago
36:59
thumbnail
[May 24, 2019] Radio host opens lines for Flat Earth [Karen B/MNC953]
16 views • 3 years ago

