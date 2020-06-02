Create New Account
Doug Clare
3:21
"Andre's Yard" + New Single Release
1 view • 02/15/2023

A Light hearted and fun song I wrote around 25 years ago - in contrast to the heavy darkness in the world today. Also, the announcement of my new single, "Like I AM" is scheduled for this Friday. You can check it out at most any audio digital online store, or streaming service.

Peace be with you - the peace that transcends all understanding. 

Update: 2/17/2023

Greetings Neighbors, My new single release went 'Live' today. It would warm my heart and give me joy if you would give it a listen. Even more so if you enjoy it. :-) Please use the following link if you want to listen to it. Thank you!

~DC

https://youtu.be/6NKVfwnPiNw


3:21
"Andre's Yard" + New Single Release
Doug Clare
1 view • a year ago
0:22
Spray Day
Doug Clare
63 views • 3 years ago
0:30
Doug Clare - Pyro-Politician
Doug Clare
112 views • 3 years ago
5:49
Studio Musings - E2 "CHRISTIANS vs FEAR"
Doug Clare
21 views • 3 years ago
5:07
Studio Musings - E1 "A Little Faith"
Doug Clare
0 view • 3 years ago
3:59
Merry is Christmas
Doug Clare
4 views • 3 years ago
4:26
This Christmas Time
Doug Clare
10 views • 3 years ago

