Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Dr Pecks TV
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
2:04
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Dr Pecks TV - 05-15-23 - You Need to Join This Class
8 views • 05/15/2023

Dr Pecks TV Class is for wives and mothers to help them use the Bible every time they express bad behavior, which is a sin, and once mastered, you can then teach your children to be overcomers too. Everyone can use an ‘Attitude Adjustment’. Over the course of a year. Hundreds of Bible verses will be presented organized according to 52 common types of misbehaviors, sins, along with ways to correct these behaviors, repent, optional responses, numerous parenting ideas, memory verses and suggestions.

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
1:54
thumbnail
Dr Pecks TV - Lesson 1 - God's Authority
Dr Pecks TV
10 views • 9 months ago
2:04
thumbnail
Dr Pecks TV - 05-15-23 - You Need to Join This Class
Dr Pecks TV
8 views • 9 months ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket