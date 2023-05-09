Dr Pecks TV Class is for wives and mothers to help
them use the Bible every
time they express bad behavior, which is a sin, and once mastered, you can then
teach your children to be overcomers too. Everyone can use an ‘Attitude
Adjustment’. Over the course of a year. Hundreds
of Bible verses will be presented organized according to 52 common types of
misbehaviors, sins, along with ways to correct these behaviors, repent, optional
responses, numerous parenting ideas, memory verses and suggestions.