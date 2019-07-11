goodbadliarortruth

https://annavonreitz.com/comeoutofher.pdf

Would you believe cancellation of elections is Good-for-the-People? Voters are ONLY a sanction/OK for more [parasitic/evil] government!=Republicans are often worse=Reagan's Wetlands Act made anywhere rain falls subject to Maritime Codes of the Sea.

Can the road out of THIS MESS be simple? To be read by all:

Is THIS the one thing that is placing a delay on The People moving into the higher vibrational dimensions of a Positive Birthright way of living? This is a published PUBLIC LEGAL NOTICE Recorded for The Record & now people-at-large can read this as a NOTICE which must precede a Re-action.

After the present Courts are Dismissed, a re-hiring can occur with-pay in the form of Federation [value asset-based GlobalFamilyGroup.com banks] Dollars of lower core-professional Court workers which will result in THEM being pledged to the People rather than the commercial-for-profit, private owners of inner City of London, INC.

http://annavonreitz.com/cashandmore.pdf : <=This is inflation!

Bankruptcy Recordings/filings rarely are due to people becoming poor & running out of money! Usually it's mathematical cheating/embezzlement @ book-keeping/accounting according to an error of Jurisdiction!

https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/

https://annavonreitz.com/newworldorder.pdf

https://annavonreitz.com/ourcitizenship.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/dearvladimirputin.pdf

The following case can & should be used in all Courts today, whether by President Trump or any man or woman:

MOTION for DISMISSAL

The Judicial Court, being a subdivision of The ONE World CORPORATOCRACY, is like THEM bankrupt, therefore has NO STANDING. It matters NOT THEY call/re-name THEMSELVES 'Grand Canyon State' The CORPORATION remains the same having NO STANDING.

If ANY rebut or counter statement is entered, the reply is: "Objection. The Court cannot move forward when the ENTIRE System's base is economically bankrupt financially & this includes morally. Come March 2024 the mathematics of the West's Banking System runs out of fancy IOU financing figures. A Central Bank Digitized Currency will not offer a controlling solution. Under an incorporated System, all subdivisions are a part of ONE World, therefore all are bankrupt. For the 2nd Time. The Court is bankrupt and has NO STANDING."

If ANY continuation is made, the repeat is: "Objection. For the 3rd Time. The Court has NO STANDING. A movement for dismissal of this case is hereby entered for the Court Record."