The Lords Supper Society

4:20
FEATURED VIDEO
The Days of Noah videos problems uploading on my Bitchute channel
41 views • 04/11/2023

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/9sNjoSDRB9uz/

This is my bitchute link  i have been having problems uploading smaller bandwidth videos to save time because of the sound part of the file. the wmv. files are not compatable with the brighteon.com sound files so i have had to use my phone to do this videos.  Need to get a new mic and then hopefully problem with be solved.

Hope fully i can get interviewed by Mike and help spread this theology to help people see where we are and where we are going.   


[email protected]  any questions or inquiries about the book soon to be published.

you can check some of these links to start the videos on the trains of thought till i can get things worked out to  use brighteon to upload with sound that will be accepted.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EZlpZclJO6aH/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xYBSadEQjZxw/





6:07
The Sign OF SODOM part 3 conclusion
32 views • 10 months ago
4:20
The Days of Noah videos problems uploading on my Bitchute channel
41 views • 10 months ago
12:00
Synagogue of the Gentiles vs the synagogue of Satan!
41 views • 10 months ago
13:54
The Prophecy of the Apostle Paul, called to lead the Synagogue of the Gentiles
29 views • 10 months ago
22:31
Update on book and NEW revelations!
12 views • 10 months ago
9:26
Last Supper or Lords Supper, Part 3
15 views • 3 years ago
9:46
Last Supper or Lords Supper Part 2.
12 views • 3 years ago
5:50
Last Supper or Lords Supper
37 views • 3 years ago
8:45
Time- The great equalizer
22 views • 3 years ago
7:04
John 17 and the last supper discourses. Part 3
10 views • 3 years ago
14:12
Reflections on John 17 and the last supper discourses. Part 2.
8 views • 3 years ago
11:25
Reflections on John 17 and last supper discourses. Part 1.
9 views • 3 years ago
7:51
PRAISE THE KING! PRAISE THE HIGH PRIEST! YAHWEH MOST HIGH ELOHIM!
12 views • 3 years ago
7:42
The Cosmic Dinner Party! Part 2
11 views • 3 years ago
7:24
The Cosmic Dinner Party! Part 1
16 views • 3 years ago
8:24
Little children! Love as HE LOVES US!
11 views • 3 years ago
4:23
Remember we are in God's eternal NOW
23 views • 3 years ago
9:59
Maranatha! Come Lord Jesus
34 views • 3 years ago
9:31
Behold He makes all things new!
12 views • 3 years ago
5:42
Meat or milk What sustains you in the work of Our Father Part 2
23 views • 3 years ago
12:45
Meat or milk What sustains you in the work of Our Father Part 1
21 views • 3 years ago
11:35
Be Worthy!
10 views • 3 years ago
10:01
epiartos The Bread of Tomorrow TODAY!
18 views • 3 years ago
10:56
If you are the Son of God.
14 views • 3 years ago
12:24
What if a prophet proclaims in the name of Yahweh..
18 views • 3 years ago
16:44
Remember Reminder Remember
24 views • 3 years ago
11:16
The Blood is the Life
12 views • 3 years ago
5:34
The miracle that never ENDS! Part 2
9 views • 3 years ago
3:40
The Miracle that never ENDS! Part 1
11 views • 3 years ago
8:58
MANNA, What is it
35 views • 3 years ago
6:39
The Bread of Oppression! Part 2
9 views • 3 years ago
10:39
The Bread of Oppression! Part 1
19 views • 3 years ago
9:49
Festive meals are in order because of the defeat of Sin and Death!
8 views • 3 years ago
10:49
Sarcedotalism!
9 views • 3 years ago
14:11
No One comes to Father except thru the Son.
10 views • 3 years ago
13:40
God dwells in unapproachable light
9 views • 3 years ago

