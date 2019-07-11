Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
chanel thumbnail
Self-Government
RSS
Support This Content Creator
Home
Videos
Playlist
About
16:03
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
DOOMSDAY DESPAIR: THREE-FOURTHS OF AMERICANS EXPECTING CALAMITY IN NEXT YEAR
193 views • 10/06/2023

DOOMSDAY DESPAIR: THREE-FOURTHS OF AMERICANS EXPECTING CALAMITY IN NEXT YEAR

A growing number of Americans believe that the Doomsday Clock is inching its way closer to midnight. Nearly three fourths of Americans questioned in a recent poll expect some type of catastrophic calamity to strike the USA within the next year. The public is displaying signs of anxiety and stress as the nation’s polarization widens, a former President is facing a prison sentence of 500 years, and Russia preps its population to survive a devastating nuclear war with NATO nations.

A recent poll by BonusFinder.com revealed that an overwhelming majority of American citizens have no faith in the US government to protect the American people from a national disaster. Nearly half of Americans are actively learning how to find food in the wild, hunting and fishing techniques, and how to purify water. One-fifth of the respondents said they are studying how to build an emergency shelter.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/5/23

Videos
BROWSE ALL VIDEO
16:03
thumbnail
DOOMSDAY DESPAIR: THREE-FOURTHS OF AMERICANS EXPECTING CALAMITY IN NEXT YEAR
Self-Government
193 views • 4 months ago
16:44
thumbnail
THERE IS NO COINCIDENCES S FINAL WARNING NUCLEAR WAR DRILLS IN RUSSIA….EMERGENCY ALERT IN USA ON OCT. 4
Self-Government
197 views • 4 months ago
16:44
thumbnail
100 MILLION AMERICAS DEATHS ANGEL CAME UP AND SAID THERE'S NO MORE TIME (a WATCHMAN ON THE WALL EZEKEL 33
Self-Government
109 views • 4 months ago
4:52
thumbnail
AT 2;20 P.M. ET/11;20 A.M. PT ON WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4 2023 THE DAY AFTER RUSSIAN HOLD LARGE-SCALE DRILL OCTOBER 03 2023 TOMORROW PREPARING TO LOSE 3/4 OR 70% OF THERE NATION
Self-Government
78 views • 4 months ago
10:50
thumbnail
RUSSIAN HOLD LARGE-SCALE DRILL OCTOBER 03 2023 TOMORROW PREPARING TO LOSE 3/4 OR 70% OF THERE NATION
Self-Government
63 views • 4 months ago
2:14
thumbnail
DAILY MAIL EXCLUSIVE BARACK OBAMA STAYS SILENT WHEN ASKED WILL MICHEAL OBAMA IS RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT SECRET SERVICE CAR IS SPOTTED WITH AN ENORMOUS DENT IN THE SIDE
Self-Government
140 views • 4 months ago
31:58
thumbnail
On Trunews, Alarm Bells, NUCLEAR WAR DRILLS IN RUSSIA Russia tomorrow – October 3. ….EMERGENCY ALERT IN USA ON OCT. 4 Airdate 10/02/23
Self-Government
105 views • 4 months ago
01:09:03
thumbnail
UN SEEKS GLOBAL PACT TO REGULATE FREE SPEECH ON INTERNET
Self-Government
17 views • 4 months ago
01:15:15
thumbnail
Airdate 9/28/23 MUST SEE THIS video TRUTH BOMB DROPPED ON BIDEN CRIME SYNDICATE IN IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS
Self-Government
47 views • 4 months ago
11:57
thumbnail
CIA Bribed analysts Onto COVID-19 Conclusion Whistle-blower
Self-Government
67 views • 5 months ago
32:27
thumbnail
CREATE havoc': House GOP Wants to Defend The FBI. A 2024 candidate wants to shut down. WHAT TO KNOW
Self-Government
47 views • 5 months ago
10:19
thumbnail
JFK FAULTS FLAG MAGA TRUMP
Self-Government
174 views • 5 months ago
32:27
thumbnail
THE FALL OF THE FBI : An FBI veteran explains how the Mueller-Comey cabal turned the FBI from a “swear to tell the truth” law-enforcement agency to a politicized intelligence organization.
Self-Government
39 views • 5 months ago
23:11
thumbnail
Russian Naval Air Defense System Destroyed….Ukrainian Commandoes Seize Oil Platform
Self-Government
77 views • 5 months ago
56:41
thumbnail
THE BOOK OF ACTS IN-DEPTH STUDY SECOND 1/2 OF >> TWO HOUR M-F BROADCAST << ACTS CHAPTER 9 3-9 >>> OPENING Week Day 2 <<<<
Self-Government
10 views • 5 months ago
42:19
thumbnail
THE BOOK OF ACTS IN-DEPTH STUDY SECOND 1/2 OF >> TWO HOUR M-F BROADCAST << ACTS CHAPTER 1 1-5 OPENING DAY
Self-Government
20 views • 5 months ago
4:51
thumbnail
VP FAUCI? BIDEN “JOKED” ABOUT REPLACING HARRIS WITH DR. FAUC
Self-Government
10 views • 5 months ago
5:28
thumbnail
Although Fenholt wasn't the initial lead in "Jesus Christ Superstar," he had the honor of originating the role on Broadway
Self-Government
11 views • 5 months ago
7:27
thumbnail
UNDER THE DEMOC-RAT RINO's CONGRESS CHINA-JOE's ADMINIST-RAT-ION HAS TAKEN A HARD DIVE IT MARXIST SOCIALISM TYRANNICAL COMMUNIST DICTATOR
Self-Government
35 views • 5 months ago
4:01
thumbnail
DURING FIRST 4 MONTHS
Self-Government
29 views • 5 months ago
0:34
thumbnail
constitution, trunews, 1st amendment, china, government, ccp, generals, freedomofspeech, section230, chinajoe, admirals, flag officers, free flow of information, keystone pipeline
Self-Government
11 views • 5 months ago
0:33
thumbnail
THE FREE FLOW OF INFO IS CRITICAL TO USA AND REPUBLIC FREE SPEECH , 1ST AMENDMENT, SECTION 230
Self-Government
5 views • 5 months ago
0:23
thumbnail
CHINA IS THE GREATEST THREAT INTERNAL/EXTERNAL TO AMERICA THE CCP CCPJOE CHINAJOE
Self-Government
4 views • 5 months ago
0:38
thumbnail
OPEN BORDERS JEOPARDIZE NATION SECURITY
Self-Government
6 views • 5 months ago
0:59
thumbnail
ASIDE FROM THE ELECTION 2020, THE CURRENT ADMONITION ! HAS LAUNCHED A FILL-BLOWN ASSAULT ON OUR RIGHTS AND FREEDOM
Self-Government
9 views • 5 months ago
2:49
thumbnail
OPENING written by retired generals, admirals, and other flag officers questioning the Communist connections in the Biden administration.
Self-Government
19 views • 5 months ago
37:14
thumbnail
written by retired generals, admirals, and other flag officers questioning the Communist connections in the Biden administration.
Self-Government
30 views • 5 months ago
1:52
thumbnail
“This Is the Story, There Was a Trump Boom and There is a Bidenomics Bust” – Larry Kudlow Interviews Trump, Brings the Receipts (VIDEO)
Self-Government
41 views • 5 months ago
4:32
thumbnail
MUST SEE: Impassioned Words for Biden, Blinken, Austin and Military Leadership from a Gold Star Father BY
Self-Government
52 views • 5 months ago
39:51
thumbnail
MAUI D.E.W: EVIDENCE OF DIRECT ENERGY WEAPON? JUDGE FOR YOURSELF.. https://www.bitchute.com/video/FmHML92Ju6OB/
Self-Government
82 views • 5 months ago
01:35:34
thumbnail
MAY 13 2021 FULL SHOW >>> MUST SEE FLASH BACK RETIRED GENERALS AND ADMIRALS WARN MARXIST REVOLUTION IN USA MUST BE DEFEATED
Self-Government
35 views • 5 months ago
3:19
thumbnail
Flash Back Intro RETIRED GENERALS AND ADMIRALS WARN MARXIST REVOLUTION IN USA MUST BE DEFEATED
Self-Government
86 views • 5 months ago
40:46
thumbnail
JOEL GILBERT: IS FRANK MARSHALL DAVIS BARACK OBAMA'S REAL FATHER? Airdate 8/23/23
Self-Government
44 views • 6 months ago
21:48
thumbnail
Part 2 JACK CASHILL: DISCOVERING OBAMA'S PAST Re-Airdate 8/25/23
Self-Government
5 views • 6 months ago
48:17
thumbnail
LARRY GRATHWOHL: THE WEATHER UNDERGROUND, BILL AYERS & BARACK OBAMA Airdate 8/22/23
Self-Government
13 views • 6 months ago
19:12
thumbnail
BISHOP E.W. JACKSON: THE EVILS OF BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA Airdate 8/21/23
Self-Government
5 views • 6 months ago

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket