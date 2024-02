* I say in the video, "what if Trump returns this summer". I don't remember where I got the summer from, but that part is not in the Scripture. As of today (3/4/2022), I'm still standing firm that the Scriptures and current events align to put Trump forward as the #1 candidate for the anti-christ.The Mark: https://www.brighteon.com/176fddcb-dac9-4ae8-9348-759934ab456b Future of America - Revelation 13